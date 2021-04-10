Friday's South Africa results

  • Published
    1 hour ago

RACE 1:

1st 5 Paris Opera ($19-$7)

2nd 11 Keara ($16) 3rd 6 Shahidi ($12) 4th 1 Time Off

Forecast $38 Place forecast (5-11) $9, (5-6) $6, (6-11) $20 Tierce $184 Trio $57

Quartet $365

Scratching: 3 Perfect Display

RACE 2:

1st 13 Emerald Floe ($13-$6) 2nd 1 Al Qaasim ($6)

3rd 7 Pure Quality ($13)

4th 2 Demonte

Forecast $17 Place forecast (1-13) $6, (7-13) $10, (1-7) $21 Tierce $164 Trio $69

Quartet No winner ($207 carried forward)

Scratchings: 8 Just Dixit, 11 Linguee, 12 Summer Madness

RACE 3:

1st 1 Corsage ($73-$17)

2nd 7 Queen Louise ($23) 3rd 3 Cianna ($6) 4th 10 Elusive Zoe

Forecast $135 Place forecast (1-7) $37, (1-3) $10, (3-7) $15

Tierce $2,872 Trio $84 Quartet No winner ($479 carried forward)

Scratchings: 2 East Coast Star, 16 Combustion

RACE 4:

1st 8 Alaskan Fate ($18-$8) 2nd 9 Beyond Temtation ($16) 3rd 7 Noble Princess ($10)

4th 13 Dancing Girl

Forecast $40 Place forecast (8-9) $15, (7-8) $8, (7-9) $28 Tierce $498 Trio $81 Quartet No winner ($878 carried forward) Scratchings: 15 Scottish Primrose, 16 Purple And Gold, 17 Blue Gangsta

RACE 5:

1st 7 Falling For You ($61-$17) 2nd 2 Phil's Power ($7)

3rd 10 Homer Fidget ($42)

4th 1 Mary Lee

Forecast $47 Place forecast (2-7) $10, (7-10) $83, (2-10) $44 Tierce $993 Trio $478 Quartet No winner ($1,418 carried forward)

RACE 6:

1st 7 Hit For Six ($58-$14)

2nd 2 Reef Knot ($7) 3rd 1 Crystal Stream ($10)

4th 5 Super Noir

Forecast $39 Place forecast (2-7) $13, (1-7) $15, (1-2) $8

Tierce $212 Trio $79 Quartet $1,436 ($1,727 carried forward)

Scratching: 6 Wylie's Tractor

RACE 7:

1st 2 Earth Hour ($41-$11)

2nd 3 Marmara Sea ($7) 3rd 1 Viking Moon ($6) 4th 6 Dubula

Forecast $21 Place forecast (2-3) $7, (1-2) $6, (1-3) $3 Tierce $113 Trio $9 Quartet $627

RACE 8:

1st 4 Victoria Tower ($17-$9) 2nd 1 Lady Catherine ($6)

3rd 10 Escape To Vegas ($26)

4th 13 Natural Jade

Forecast $19 Place forecast (1-4) $10, (4-10) $23, (1-10) $36 Tierce $112 Trio $118 Quartet No winner ($218 carried forward) Scratchings: 17 Sloane, 18 Hupernikao

Result of Race 9 was not available at press time. Go to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 10, 2021, with the headline 'Friday's South Africa results'.
