Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1:
1st 5 Paris Opera ($19-$7)
2nd 11 Keara ($16) 3rd 6 Shahidi ($12) 4th 1 Time Off
Forecast $38 Place forecast (5-11) $9, (5-6) $6, (6-11) $20 Tierce $184 Trio $57
Quartet $365
Scratching: 3 Perfect Display
RACE 2:
1st 13 Emerald Floe ($13-$6) 2nd 1 Al Qaasim ($6)
3rd 7 Pure Quality ($13)
4th 2 Demonte
Forecast $17 Place forecast (1-13) $6, (7-13) $10, (1-7) $21 Tierce $164 Trio $69
Quartet No winner ($207 carried forward)
Scratchings: 8 Just Dixit, 11 Linguee, 12 Summer Madness
RACE 3:
1st 1 Corsage ($73-$17)
2nd 7 Queen Louise ($23) 3rd 3 Cianna ($6) 4th 10 Elusive Zoe
Forecast $135 Place forecast (1-7) $37, (1-3) $10, (3-7) $15
Tierce $2,872 Trio $84 Quartet No winner ($479 carried forward)
Scratchings: 2 East Coast Star, 16 Combustion
RACE 4:
1st 8 Alaskan Fate ($18-$8) 2nd 9 Beyond Temtation ($16) 3rd 7 Noble Princess ($10)
4th 13 Dancing Girl
Forecast $40 Place forecast (8-9) $15, (7-8) $8, (7-9) $28 Tierce $498 Trio $81 Quartet No winner ($878 carried forward) Scratchings: 15 Scottish Primrose, 16 Purple And Gold, 17 Blue Gangsta
RACE 5:
1st 7 Falling For You ($61-$17) 2nd 2 Phil's Power ($7)
3rd 10 Homer Fidget ($42)
4th 1 Mary Lee
Forecast $47 Place forecast (2-7) $10, (7-10) $83, (2-10) $44 Tierce $993 Trio $478 Quartet No winner ($1,418 carried forward)
RACE 6:
1st 7 Hit For Six ($58-$14)
2nd 2 Reef Knot ($7) 3rd 1 Crystal Stream ($10)
4th 5 Super Noir
Forecast $39 Place forecast (2-7) $13, (1-7) $15, (1-2) $8
Tierce $212 Trio $79 Quartet $1,436 ($1,727 carried forward)
Scratching: 6 Wylie's Tractor
RACE 7:
1st 2 Earth Hour ($41-$11)
2nd 3 Marmara Sea ($7) 3rd 1 Viking Moon ($6) 4th 6 Dubula
Forecast $21 Place forecast (2-3) $7, (1-2) $6, (1-3) $3 Tierce $113 Trio $9 Quartet $627
RACE 8:
1st 4 Victoria Tower ($17-$9) 2nd 1 Lady Catherine ($6)
3rd 10 Escape To Vegas ($26)
4th 13 Natural Jade
Forecast $19 Place forecast (1-4) $10, (4-10) $23, (1-10) $36 Tierce $112 Trio $118 Quartet No winner ($218 carried forward) Scratchings: 17 Sloane, 18 Hupernikao
Result of Race 9 was not available at press time. Go to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.