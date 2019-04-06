Friday's South Africa Results

RACE 1
1st 2 Bhaltair ($29-$10)
2nd 3 Bold Strike ($7)
3rd 5 Giacomo ($15)
4th 10 Effort
Forecast $30
Place Forecast (2-3) $12 , (2-5) $24, (3-5) $18
Tierce $431
Trio $120
Quartet No winner ($748 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Scratching: 11 She's Cooking
RACE 2
1st 6 Steady Breeze ($179-$37)
2nd 4 Alaskan Fate ($10)
3rd 7 Yodalicious (No 3rd dividend)
4th 3 Luna Wish
Forecast $113
Place Forecast Refund
Tierce $1,826
Trio $155
Quartet No winner ($1,724 carried forward)
Scratching: 1 Edmonda
RACE 3
1st 5 Tommy The Builder ($18-$8)
2nd 1 Finley Hill ($7)
3rd 2 Zabivaka ($9)
4th 8 Silken Thread
Forecast $9
Place Forecast (1-5) $6, (2-5) $11, (1-2) $7
Tierce $51
Trio $18
Quartet $182
RACE 4
1st 1 Beholden ($11-$6)
2nd 3 Hallo Rosie ($7)
3rd 6 Sport Chic ($10)
4th 8 Heart Stone
Forecast $12
Place Forecast (1-3) $5, (1-6) $6, (3-6) $7
Tierce $46
Trio $15
Quartet $114
Scratchings: 4 Hurricane Sasha, 10 Escape To Vegas
RACE 5
1st 1 Calla Lily ($21-$8)
2nd 3 Hard Core ($8)
3rd 5 Di Me ($30)
4th 2 Alamito Bay
Forecast $18
Place Forecast (1-3) $9, (1-5) $33, (3-5) $26
Tierce $535
Trio $80
Quartet No winner ($300 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 7 Chestnut Wild ($186-$44)
2nd 3 Coyote Creek ($9)
3rd 2 Open Fire ($17)
4th 1 African Messiah
Forecast $228
Place Forecast (3-7) $52, (2-7) $202, (2-3) $26
Tierce $5,077
Trio $1,595
Quartet No winner ($800 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 1 Over taking ($19-$7)
2nd 5 African Diamond ($25)
3rd 4 Dream A Dream ($6)
4th 6 Ginger Rock
Forecast $80
Place Forecast (1-5) $33, (1-4) $4, (4-5) $28
Tierce $885
Trio $119
Quartet No winner ($5,156 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)
Scratching: 8 Maid So Far