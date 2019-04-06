Friday's South Africa Results

Published
11 min ago

RACE 1

1st 2 Bhaltair ($29-$10)

2nd 3 Bold Strike ($7)

3rd 5 Giacomo ($15)

4th 10 Effort

Forecast $30

Place Forecast (2-3) $12 , (2-5) $24, (3-5) $18

Tierce $431

Trio $120

Quartet No winner ($748 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Scratching: 11 She's Cooking

RACE 2

1st 6 Steady Breeze ($179-$37)

2nd 4 Alaskan Fate ($10)

3rd 7 Yodalicious (No 3rd dividend)

4th 3 Luna Wish

Forecast $113

Place Forecast Refund

Tierce $1,826

Trio $155

Quartet No winner ($1,724 carried forward)

Scratching: 1 Edmonda

RACE 3

1st 5 Tommy The Builder ($18-$8)

2nd 1 Finley Hill ($7)

3rd 2 Zabivaka ($9)

4th 8 Silken Thread

Forecast $9

Place Forecast (1-5) $6, (2-5) $11, (1-2) $7

Tierce $51

Trio $18

Quartet $182

RACE 4

1st 1 Beholden ($11-$6)

2nd 3 Hallo Rosie ($7)

3rd 6 Sport Chic ($10)

4th 8 Heart Stone

Forecast $12

Place Forecast (1-3) $5, (1-6) $6, (3-6) $7

Tierce $46

Trio $15

Quartet $114

Scratchings: 4 Hurricane Sasha, 10 Escape To Vegas

RACE 5

1st 1 Calla Lily ($21-$8)

2nd 3 Hard Core ($8)

3rd 5 Di Me ($30)

4th 2 Alamito Bay

Forecast $18

Place Forecast (1-3) $9, (1-5) $33, (3-5) $26

Tierce $535

Trio $80

Quartet No winner ($300 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 7 Chestnut Wild ($186-$44)

2nd 3 Coyote Creek ($9)

3rd 2 Open Fire ($17)

4th 1 African Messiah

Forecast $228

Place Forecast (3-7) $52, (2-7) $202, (2-3) $26

Tierce $5,077

Trio $1,595

Quartet No winner ($800 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 1 Over taking ($19-$7)

2nd 5 African Diamond ($25)

3rd 4 Dream A Dream ($6)

4th 6 Ginger Rock

Forecast $80

Place Forecast (1-5) $33, (1-4) $4, (4-5) $28

Tierce $885

Trio $119

Quartet No winner ($5,156 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)

Scratching: 8 Maid So Far

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 06, 2019, with the headline 'Friday's South Africa Results'. Print Edition | Subscribe
