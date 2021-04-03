Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 6 Safari Blue ($7-$6)

2nd 2 Jean Paul ($13)

3rd 1 Constellation Code ($11)

4th 7 Senhor Duke

Forecast $11 Place forecast (2-6) $5, (1-6) $6, (1-2) $16 Tierce $69 Trio $21 Quartet $462

RACE 2

1st 3 Seeking Wisdom ($18-$5.10)

2nd 5 Onesie ($21)

3rd 1 Calandra ($7)

4th 4 Green Dragon

Forecast $82 Place forecast (3-5) $25, (1-3) $3, (1-5) $23 Tierce $311 Trio $32

Quartet $794 ($614 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 3 Fearless Lady ($30-$6)

2nd 8 Sweet The Sound ($6)

3rd 6 Jungle Promise ($15) 4th 9 Twice To Heaven

Forecast $23 Place forecast (3-8) $5, (3-6) $19, (6-8) $18 Tierce $638 Trio $65

Quartet $2,231 ($1,673 carried forward)

Scratching: 2 All Things Nice

RACE 4

1st 3 Perfect Display ($31-$8)

2nd 9 Pearl Dancer ($11)

3rd 4 Rooibos ($7) 4th 5 Showtime Baby

Forecast $55 Place forecast (3-9) $20, (3-4) $8, (4-9) $11 Tierce $454 Trio $46

Quartet No winner ($1,979 carried forward)

Scratching: 2 Gallic Girl

RACE 5

1st 1 Dirty Martini ($11-$7)

2nd 10 Kings Fort ($5.10)

3rd 3 Shades Of Blu ($8) 4th 5 Cyclops Jack

Forecast $18 Place forecast (1-10) $6, (1-3) $5, (3-10) $14 Tierce $96 Trio $31 Quartet $244

Scratchings: 6 Enrico Cecchetti, 9 Galapagos Hotspot

RACE 6

1st 6 Moon Game ($21-$8)

2nd 2 Gold Rock ($6)

3rd 12 Atkinson Grimshaw ($52) 4th 10 Lion King

Forecast $17 Place forecast (2-6) $6, (6-12) $76, (2-12) $48 Tierce $1,664 Trio $169

Quartet No winner ($216 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 8 Water Spirit ($87-$32)

2nd 4 Golden Chance ($10)

3rd 1 Princess Kalisi ($5.10) 4th 2 Luna Wish

Forecast $59 Place forecast (4-8) $17, (1-8) $34, (1-4) $7 Tierce $810 Trio $111 Quartet No winner ($480 carried forward)

Scratching: 6 Gimme Hope Johanna

RACE 8

1st 13 Deri ($64-$17)

2nd 9 Mojito Magic ($8)

3rd 15 Wangan Midnight ($16)

4th 18 Hupernikao

Forecast $41 Place forecast (9-13) $15, (13-15) $38, (9-15) $13 Tierce $566 Trio $148

Quartet No winner ($644 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Scratchings: 3 Red Gold Moon, 10 Elegant General, 12 Toureiro

