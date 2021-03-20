Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1:
1st 8 Winter Tiger ($41-$10)
2nd 1 Agrademarmalade ($7)
3rd 7 Whatever Next ($7)
4th 2 Born A Star Forecast $25 Place forecast (1-8) $9, (7-8) $12, (1-7) $5 Tierce $240 Trio $18 Quartet No winner ($508 carried forward)
RACE 2:
1st 4 Sailing Lizard ($13-$5.10) 2nd 5 Duke Of Cards ($26) 3rd 1 Golden Pheasant (No 3rd dividend) 4th 2 American Landing Forecast $25 Place forecast Refund Tierce $105 Trio $18 Quartet $145
Scratching: 3 The Highway Man
RACE 3:
1st 4 Better Days ($52-$11) 2nd 3 Demonte ($6) 3rd 8 Jaspero ($8) 4th 6 Pure Quality
Forecast $25 Place forecast (3-4) $9, (4-8) $13, (3-8) $5
Tierce $606 Trio $29 Quartet No winner ($526 carried forward)
RACE 4:
1st 4 Tropical Giver ($58-$14) 2nd 2 Cape Batis ($10)
3rd 1 Red Rules ($17) 4th 7 Chai
Forecast $46 Place forecast (2-4) $22, (1-4) $32, (1-2) $13
Tierce $309 Trio $85 Quartet No winner ($808 carried forward)
RACE 5:
1st 4 Miss Orange ($30-$7) 2nd 1 Atyaab ($5.10) 3rd 2 Aranjuez ($14) 4th 5 Meeraas
Forecast $12 Place forecast (1-4) $6, (2-4) $12, (1-2) $6 Tierce $142
Trio $20 Quartet $504
RACE 6:
1st 4 Musical Glitch ($15-$7) 2nd 1 Colorado Springs ($6) 3rd 8 Run Florist Run ($53)
4th 3 Cerelia Forecast $6 Place forecast (1-4) $3, (4-8) $45, (1-8) $47 Tierce $511 Trio $169 Quartet $687 ($625 carried forward)
RACE 7:
1st 9 Sound Check ($52-$14) 2nd 10 Waymaker ($9) 3rd 2 Europeana ($6) 4th 1 Derecho Forecast $74 Place forecast (9-10) $22, (2-9) $7, (2-10) $7 Tierce $679 Trio $37 Quartet No winner ($1,419 carried forward) Scratchings: 3 Grace Lightning, 5 Miss Nibbles, 7 Pot Sox
Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Go to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.