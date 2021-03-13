Friday's South Africa results

    1 hour ago

RACE 1

1st 4 Que Cosas ($13-$5.10)

2nd 5 Showtime Baby ($12)

3rd 10 Shahidi ($32)

4th 1 Emerald Floe

Forecast $25 Place forecast (4-5) $6, (4-10) $23, (5-10) $37 Tierce $572 Trio $79 Quartet $2,008 Scratching: 9 Wonder Woman

RACE 2

1st 2 Pharr Out ($26-$7)

2nd 3 Cianna ($6)

3rd 8 Queen Louise ($31)

4th 6 Latifah's Queen

Forecast $24 Place forecast (2-3) $9, (2-8) $24, (3-8) $15 Tierce $412 Trio $101 Quartet $374 ($459 carried forward) Scratching: 4 Royal Windsor

RACE 3

1st 5 Phil's Power ($26-$7)

2nd 3 Baltic Beat ($13)

3rd 6 Full Score ($10)

4th 10 Basilica Santo

Forecast $26 Place forecast (3-5) $11, (5-6) $10, (3-6) $16 Tierce $183 Trio $35 Quartet No winner ($791 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 3 Wylie's Tractor ($68-$12)

2nd 5 Highway Star ($16)

3rd 4 Mount Grace ($50)

4th 11 Samara

Forecast $81 Place forecast (3-5) $19, (3-4) $52, (4-5) $94 Tierce $4,332 Trio $286 Quartet No winner ($2,165 carried forward) Scratching: 9 Tinted Vision

RACE 5

1st 5 Ancient Times ($12-$6)

2nd 1 Bush Fever ($9)

3rd 4 Ninjinsky's Son ($5.10)

4th 7 San Verde

Forecast $16 Place forecast (1-5) $7, (4-5) $6, (1-4) $7 Tierce $70 Trio $10 Quartet $260 Scratchings: 11 Imperious Duke, 13 Captain's Vista

RACE 6

1st 3 Lady Catherine ($16-$8)

2nd 6 Natural Jade ($11)

3rd 4 Valeriana ($10)

4th 1 Storyland

Forecast $30 Place forecast (3-6) $9, (3-4) $7, (4-6) $15 Tierce $182 Trio $54 Quartet No winner ($714 carried forward) Scratchings: 7 Ashanti, 9 Winter Five, 10 Law And Order

RACE 7

1st 1 Viking Moon ($7-$6)

2nd 8 Wolfgang ($14)

3rd 5 What A Winner ($11)

4th 9 Dubula

Forecast $23 Place forecast (1-8) $15, (1-5) $8, (5-8) $49 Tierce $199 Trio $59 Quartet No winner ($1,471 carried forward) Scratching: 7 Aqua Delta

Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Go to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 13, 2021, with the headline 'Friday's South Africa results'.
