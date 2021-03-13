Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 4 Que Cosas ($13-$5.10)
2nd 5 Showtime Baby ($12)
3rd 10 Shahidi ($32)
4th 1 Emerald Floe
Forecast $25 Place forecast (4-5) $6, (4-10) $23, (5-10) $37 Tierce $572 Trio $79 Quartet $2,008 Scratching: 9 Wonder Woman
RACE 2
1st 2 Pharr Out ($26-$7)
2nd 3 Cianna ($6)
3rd 8 Queen Louise ($31)
4th 6 Latifah's Queen
Forecast $24 Place forecast (2-3) $9, (2-8) $24, (3-8) $15 Tierce $412 Trio $101 Quartet $374 ($459 carried forward) Scratching: 4 Royal Windsor
RACE 3
1st 5 Phil's Power ($26-$7)
2nd 3 Baltic Beat ($13)
3rd 6 Full Score ($10)
4th 10 Basilica Santo
Forecast $26 Place forecast (3-5) $11, (5-6) $10, (3-6) $16 Tierce $183 Trio $35 Quartet No winner ($791 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 3 Wylie's Tractor ($68-$12)
2nd 5 Highway Star ($16)
3rd 4 Mount Grace ($50)
4th 11 Samara
Forecast $81 Place forecast (3-5) $19, (3-4) $52, (4-5) $94 Tierce $4,332 Trio $286 Quartet No winner ($2,165 carried forward) Scratching: 9 Tinted Vision
RACE 5
1st 5 Ancient Times ($12-$6)
2nd 1 Bush Fever ($9)
3rd 4 Ninjinsky's Son ($5.10)
4th 7 San Verde
Forecast $16 Place forecast (1-5) $7, (4-5) $6, (1-4) $7 Tierce $70 Trio $10 Quartet $260 Scratchings: 11 Imperious Duke, 13 Captain's Vista
RACE 6
1st 3 Lady Catherine ($16-$8)
2nd 6 Natural Jade ($11)
3rd 4 Valeriana ($10)
4th 1 Storyland
Forecast $30 Place forecast (3-6) $9, (3-4) $7, (4-6) $15 Tierce $182 Trio $54 Quartet No winner ($714 carried forward) Scratchings: 7 Ashanti, 9 Winter Five, 10 Law And Order
RACE 7
1st 1 Viking Moon ($7-$6)
2nd 8 Wolfgang ($14)
3rd 5 What A Winner ($11)
4th 9 Dubula
Forecast $23 Place forecast (1-8) $15, (1-5) $8, (5-8) $49 Tierce $199 Trio $59 Quartet No winner ($1,471 carried forward) Scratching: 7 Aqua Delta
Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Go to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.