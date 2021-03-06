Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 1 Real Advisor ($11-$6)
2nd 3 Rooibos ($5.10)
3rd 4 Just So Easy ($9)
4th 8 Pearl Dancer
Forecast $8
Place forecast (1-3) $4, (1-4) $4, (3-4) $6 Tierce $52
Trio $9 Quartet $152
Scratchings: 2 Lady Isabella, 5 Carmela, 10 Hola Chiquita
RACE 2
1st 3 Sputnik One ($37-$8)
2nd 6 Jaspero ($18)
3rd 11 Paris Opera ($5.10)
4th 5 Pure Quality
Forecast $127 Place forecast (3-6) $20, (3-11) $5, (6-11) $11
Tierce $835 Trio $36
Quartet No winner ($748 carried forward)
Scratching: 7 Emerald Flame
RACE 3
1st 1 Shine A Light ($8-$5.10)
2nd 9 Valeriana ($11)
3rd 6 Angel Bouquet ($14)
4th 5 Sweet Karma
Forecast $13 Place forecast (1-9) $6, (1-6) $9, (6-9) $15 Tierce $63
Trio $26 Quartet $336
RACE 4
1st 8 Regimental ($13-$6)
2nd 10 Evies First ($12)
3rd 4 Double Charge ($6)
4th 2 Torio Lake
Forecast $27 Place forecast (8-10) $9, (4-8) $3, (4-10) $12
Tierce $123 Trio $23
Quartet $584
RACE 5
1st 6 Attorney General ($16-$7)
2nd 4 Gold Rock ($8)
3rd 13 Tom 'N Jerry ($61)
4th 15 All In Line
Forecast $9 Place forecast (4-6) $6, (6-13) $80, (4-13) $95
Tierce $2,349 Trio $421 Quartet No winner ($264 carried forward)
Scratching: 17 Assisted Take Off
RACE 6
1st 6 Wallis Simpson ($18-$6)
2nd 10 Encryption ($40)
3rd 12 Golden Chance ($15)
4th 4 Calandra
Forecast $96 Place forecast (6-10) $22, (6-12) $13, (10-12) $34
Tierce $1,595 Trio $296 Quartet No winner ($576 carried forward) Scratching: 3 Bell Tower
RACE 7
1st 1 Santa Therese ($12-$6)
2nd 6 Musical Glitch ($18)
3rd 2 So Flawless ($10)
4th 4 Gertrude Bell
Forecast $23 Place forecast (1-6) $10, (1-2) $6, (2-6) $18
Tierce $138 Trio $37
Quartet $608
RACE 8
1st 6 Sunshine Beach ($28-$13)
2nd 1 Madam Seville ($15)
3rd 12 Sarajevo ($9)
4th 3 Cut Glass
Forecast $58 Place forecast (1-6) $17, (6-12) $17, (1-12) $24
Tierce $691 Trio $161 Quartet No winner ($398 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)