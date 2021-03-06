Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 1 Real Advisor ($11-$6)

2nd 3 Rooibos ($5.10)

3rd 4 Just So Easy ($9)

4th 8 Pearl Dancer

Forecast $8

Place forecast (1-3) $4, (1-4) $4, (3-4) $6 Tierce $52

Trio $9 Quartet $152

Scratchings: 2 Lady Isabella, 5 Carmela, 10 Hola Chiquita

RACE 2

1st 3 Sputnik One ($37-$8)

2nd 6 Jaspero ($18)

3rd 11 Paris Opera ($5.10)

4th 5 Pure Quality

Forecast $127 Place forecast (3-6) $20, (3-11) $5, (6-11) $11

Tierce $835 Trio $36

Quartet No winner ($748 carried forward)

Scratching: 7 Emerald Flame

RACE 3

1st 1 Shine A Light ($8-$5.10)

2nd 9 Valeriana ($11)

3rd 6 Angel Bouquet ($14)

4th 5 Sweet Karma

Forecast $13 Place forecast (1-9) $6, (1-6) $9, (6-9) $15 Tierce $63

Trio $26 Quartet $336

RACE 4

1st 8 Regimental ($13-$6)

2nd 10 Evies First ($12)

3rd 4 Double Charge ($6)

4th 2 Torio Lake

Forecast $27 Place forecast (8-10) $9, (4-8) $3, (4-10) $12

Tierce $123 Trio $23

Quartet $584

RACE 5

1st 6 Attorney General ($16-$7)

2nd 4 Gold Rock ($8)

3rd 13 Tom 'N Jerry ($61)

4th 15 All In Line

Forecast $9 Place forecast (4-6) $6, (6-13) $80, (4-13) $95

Tierce $2,349 Trio $421 Quartet No winner ($264 carried forward)

Scratching: 17 Assisted Take Off

RACE 6

1st 6 Wallis Simpson ($18-$6)

2nd 10 Encryption ($40)

3rd 12 Golden Chance ($15)

4th 4 Calandra

Forecast $96 Place forecast (6-10) $22, (6-12) $13, (10-12) $34

Tierce $1,595 Trio $296 Quartet No winner ($576 carried forward) Scratching: 3 Bell Tower

RACE 7

1st 1 Santa Therese ($12-$6)

2nd 6 Musical Glitch ($18)

3rd 2 So Flawless ($10)

4th 4 Gertrude Bell

Forecast $23 Place forecast (1-6) $10, (1-2) $6, (2-6) $18

Tierce $138 Trio $37

Quartet $608

RACE 8

1st 6 Sunshine Beach ($28-$13)

2nd 1 Madam Seville ($15)

3rd 12 Sarajevo ($9)

4th 3 Cut Glass

Forecast $58 Place forecast (1-6) $17, (6-12) $17, (1-12) $24

Tierce $691 Trio $161 Quartet No winner ($398 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

