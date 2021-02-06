Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 3 Miss Nibbles ($20-$9)

2nd 5 Pot Sox ($8)

3rd 6 Sound Check (No 3rd dividend)

4th 7 Vic Falls

Forecast $14 Place forecast Refund Tierce $41 Trio $4 Quartet $158 Scratchings: 1 Girlwithasword

RACE 2

1st 2 Colorado Springs ($8-$6)

2nd 1 Palo Alto ($8)

3rd 3 Finley Hill (No 3rd dividend)

4th 6 Kenneth Macarthur

Forecast $6 Tierce $22 Trio $9 Quartet $62

RACE 3

1st 1 Trippin The Stars ($14-$5.10)

2nd 3 Rooibos ($16)

3rd 2 Que Cosas ($6)

4th 6 Carmela

Forecast $36 Place forecast (1-3) $9, (1-2) $4, (2-3) $8 Tierce $166 Trio $25 Quartet $832

RACE 4

1st 1 Varsity Bourbon ($24-$6)

2nd 3 Stranger Danger ($7)

3rd 5 Tevye ($31)

4th 4 Regimental

Forecast $19 Place forecast (1-3) $8, (1-5) $39, (3-5) $18 Tierce $216 Trio $63 Quartet No winner ($728 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 2 With Our Blessing ($23-$7)

2nd 5 Lets Rock ($8)

3rd 1 Pharr Out ($11)

4th 4 Cianna

Forecast $21 Place forecast (2-5) $8, (1-2) $12, (1-5) $12 Tierce $256 Trio $42 Quartet $1,941 ($1,440 carried forward) Scratching: 11 Tinselstrip

RACE 6

1st 1 Princess Kalisi ($33-$7)

2nd 3 Stage Dance ($5.10)

3rd 4 Tawny Jet ($8)

4th 6 Brandina

Forecast $14 Place forecast (1-3) $5, (1-4) $8, (3-4) $4 Tierce $139 Trio $18 Quartet $435

RACE 7

1st 3 Santa Therese ($9-$6)

2nd 4 Kiss Of Life ($6)

3rd 7 Wings Of Fire ($8)

4th 5 Eternal Hope

Forecast $10 Place forecast (3-4) $5, (3-7) $6, (4-7) $10 Tierce $51 Trio $17 Quartet $115

RACE 8

1st 9 Exion ($23-$8)

2nd 1 Duke Of Cards ($15)

3rd 3 Mio Grande ($15)

4th 5 Wicked Grin

Forecast $32 Place forecast (1-9) $15, (3-9) $18, (1-3) $29 Tierce $323 Trio $99 Quartet No winner ($498 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

