Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 3 Miss Nibbles ($20-$9)
2nd 5 Pot Sox ($8)
3rd 6 Sound Check (No 3rd dividend)
4th 7 Vic Falls
Forecast $14 Place forecast Refund Tierce $41 Trio $4 Quartet $158 Scratchings: 1 Girlwithasword
RACE 2
1st 2 Colorado Springs ($8-$6)
2nd 1 Palo Alto ($8)
3rd 3 Finley Hill (No 3rd dividend)
4th 6 Kenneth Macarthur
Forecast $6 Tierce $22 Trio $9 Quartet $62
RACE 3
1st 1 Trippin The Stars ($14-$5.10)
2nd 3 Rooibos ($16)
3rd 2 Que Cosas ($6)
4th 6 Carmela
Forecast $36 Place forecast (1-3) $9, (1-2) $4, (2-3) $8 Tierce $166 Trio $25 Quartet $832
RACE 4
1st 1 Varsity Bourbon ($24-$6)
2nd 3 Stranger Danger ($7)
3rd 5 Tevye ($31)
4th 4 Regimental
Forecast $19 Place forecast (1-3) $8, (1-5) $39, (3-5) $18 Tierce $216 Trio $63 Quartet No winner ($728 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 2 With Our Blessing ($23-$7)
2nd 5 Lets Rock ($8)
3rd 1 Pharr Out ($11)
4th 4 Cianna
Forecast $21 Place forecast (2-5) $8, (1-2) $12, (1-5) $12 Tierce $256 Trio $42 Quartet $1,941 ($1,440 carried forward) Scratching: 11 Tinselstrip
RACE 6
1st 1 Princess Kalisi ($33-$7)
2nd 3 Stage Dance ($5.10)
3rd 4 Tawny Jet ($8)
4th 6 Brandina
Forecast $14 Place forecast (1-3) $5, (1-4) $8, (3-4) $4 Tierce $139 Trio $18 Quartet $435
RACE 7
1st 3 Santa Therese ($9-$6)
2nd 4 Kiss Of Life ($6)
3rd 7 Wings Of Fire ($8)
4th 5 Eternal Hope
Forecast $10 Place forecast (3-4) $5, (3-7) $6, (4-7) $10 Tierce $51 Trio $17 Quartet $115
RACE 8
1st 9 Exion ($23-$8)
2nd 1 Duke Of Cards ($15)
3rd 3 Mio Grande ($15)
4th 5 Wicked Grin
Forecast $32 Place forecast (1-9) $15, (3-9) $18, (1-3) $29 Tierce $323 Trio $99 Quartet No winner ($498 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)