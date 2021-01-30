Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 2 Cruzador ($66-$12)
2nd 7 Zacpack Assassin ($12)
3rd 1 Admiral's Shine ($5.10)
4th 4 South Sandwich
Forecast $96 Place forecast (2-7) $15, (1-2) $6, (1-7) $6 Tierce $530 Trio $27 Quartet $2,372
RACE 2
1st 2 Tiger In The Sun ($42-$15)
2nd 3 Moon Game ($13)
3rd 1 Global Drummer (No 3rd dividend)
4th 6 Bloom
Forecast $43 Tierce $431 Trio $15 Quartet $1,207
RACE 3
1st 4 Toureiro ($12-$6)
2nd 12 Paris Opera ($11)
3rd 6 Cyclops Jack ($29)
4th 10 Royal Windsor
Forecast $25 Place forecast (4-12) $10, (4-6) $24, (6-12) $38 Tierce $745 Trio $158 Quartet No winner ($164 carried forward) Scratchings: 1 Iron Henry, 2 Big In Texas, 5 Russian Knight, 9 True Blue Straya
RACE 4
1st 5 Celtillus ($10-$7)
2nd 3 Torio Lake ($10)
3rd 8 Lion King ($17)
4th 9 Evies First
Forecast $18 Place forecast (3-5) $8, (5-8) $14, (3-8) $23 Tierce $193 Trio $58 Quartet No winner ($626 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 4 Carioca ($47-$11)
2nd 2 Gin Fizz ($5.10)
3rd 7 Miss Honey ($30)
4th 1 La Bella Mia
Forecast $12 Place forecast (2-4) $6, (4-7) $33, (2-7) $17 Tierce $571 Trio $75 Quartet $2,359
RACE 6
1st 4 Aranjuez ($24-$5.10)
2nd 6 Onesie ($10)
3rd 2 Africa's Gold ($7)
4th 3 Purest Bliss
Forecast $39 Place forecast (4-6) $9, (2-4) $4, (2-6) $5 Tierce $251 Trio $15 Quartet No winner ($788 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 1 Earth Hour ($22-$9)
2nd 4 American Landing ($11)
3rd 2 Rock Aloe (No 3rd dividend)
4th 7 Bockscar
Forecast $19 Place forecast Refund Tierce $49 Trio $4 Quartet $236 Scratching: 3 Purple Diamond
RACE 8
1st 2 Take The World ($26-$5.10)
2nd 1 King Of The Moment ($7)
3rd 11 Silvia Louise ($38)
4th 4 Blacksage Alley
Forecast $15 Place forecast (1-2) $7, (2-11) $69, (1-11) $25 Tierce $611 Trio $252 Quartet No winner ($370 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting) Scratching: 12 Tinselstrip