Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 2 Untamed Tiger ($16-$6)
2nd 6 Pure Quality ($7)
3rd 8 Stepitupbaby ($12)
4th 3 Shakshuka
Forecast $20 Place forecast (2-6) $8, (2-8) $7, (6-8) $25 Tierce $177 Trio $58 Quartet No winner ($698 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 6 Waymaker ($11-$6)
2nd 3 Pot Sox ($19)
3rd 4 Sound Check (No 3rd dividend)
4th 5 Vic Falls
Forecast $21 Tierce $102 Trio $18 Quartet $390
RACE 3
1st 1 Little Drummer Boy ($17-$7)
2nd 4 Mousey On Over ($9)
3rd 6 Homer Fidget ($46)
4th 3 Toureiro
Forecast $19 Place forecast (1-4) $5, (1-6) $28, (4-6) $40
Tierce $3,533 Trio $117 Quartet No winner ($386 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 7 Find Me Unafraid ($13-$7)
2nd 6 Winter Tango ($37)
3rd 4 Finley Hill ($25)
4th 11 Danilo
Forecast $119 Place forecast (6-7) $29, (4-7) $17, (4-6) $84 Tierce $3,958 Trio $322 Quartet No winner ($756 carried forward) Scratching: 2 Scarborough Fair
RACE 5
1st 10 Arion Express ($41-$12)
2nd 3 Meeraas ($16)
3rd 11 Therecanbeonlyone ($15)
4th 12 Global Canyon
Forecast $201 Place forecast (3-10) $46, (10-11) $34, (3-11) $56 Tierce $2,751 Trio $710 Quartet No winner ($1,034 carried forward) Scratchings: 4 Popsicle Toes, 9 Just Sonic
RACE 6
1st 2 Joyful Noise ($12-$7)
2nd 7 Vodka Lime ($6)
3rd 6 Step Lively ($7)
4th 1 Captain Anne Bonny
Forecast $20 Place forecast (2-7) $8, (2-6) $3, (6-7) $7 Tierce $57 Trio $14 Quartet $410 Scratching: 8 Via Sacra
RACE 7
1st 3 Sullenberger ($72-$13)
2nd 4 Global Drummer ($5.10)
3rd 9 Aqua Delta ($12)
4th 6 Omega Onslaught
Forecast $14 Place forecast (3-4) $7, (3-9) $23, (4-9) $9 Tierce $363 Trio $78 Quartet $490
RACE 8
1st 1 Forest Field ($35-$12)
2nd 8 Shine A Light ($7)
3rd 5 Beyond Temtation ($11)
4th 7 Mesmerizing Moon
Forecast $25 Place forecast (1-8) $10, (1-5) $18, (5-8) $13 Tierce $175 Trio $53 Quartet No winner ($188 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting) Scratchings: 6 Sweet Karma, 9 Looks Like Magic, 16 Off Pat