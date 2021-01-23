Friday's South Africa results

  • Published
    1 hour ago

RACE 1

1st 2 Untamed Tiger ($16-$6)

2nd 6 Pure Quality ($7)

3rd 8 Stepitupbaby ($12)

4th 3 Shakshuka

Forecast $20 Place forecast (2-6) $8, (2-8) $7, (6-8) $25 Tierce $177 Trio $58 Quartet No winner ($698 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 6 Waymaker ($11-$6)

2nd 3 Pot Sox ($19)

3rd 4 Sound Check (No 3rd dividend)

4th 5 Vic Falls

Forecast $21 Tierce $102 Trio $18 Quartet $390

RACE 3

1st 1 Little Drummer Boy ($17-$7)

2nd 4 Mousey On Over ($9)

3rd 6 Homer Fidget ($46)

4th 3 Toureiro

Forecast $19 Place forecast (1-4) $5, (1-6) $28, (4-6) $40

Tierce $3,533 Trio $117 Quartet No winner ($386 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 7 Find Me Unafraid ($13-$7)

2nd 6 Winter Tango ($37)

3rd 4 Finley Hill ($25)

4th 11 Danilo

Forecast $119 Place forecast (6-7) $29, (4-7) $17, (4-6) $84 Tierce $3,958 Trio $322 Quartet No winner ($756 carried forward) Scratching: 2 Scarborough Fair

RACE 5

1st 10 Arion Express ($41-$12)

2nd 3 Meeraas ($16)

3rd 11 Therecanbeonlyone ($15)

4th 12 Global Canyon

Forecast $201 Place forecast (3-10) $46, (10-11) $34, (3-11) $56 Tierce $2,751 Trio $710 Quartet No winner ($1,034 carried forward) Scratchings: 4 Popsicle Toes, 9 Just Sonic

RACE 6

1st 2 Joyful Noise ($12-$7)

2nd 7 Vodka Lime ($6)

3rd 6 Step Lively ($7)

4th 1 Captain Anne Bonny

Forecast $20 Place forecast (2-7) $8, (2-6) $3, (6-7) $7 Tierce $57 Trio $14 Quartet $410 Scratching: 8 Via Sacra

RACE 7

1st 3 Sullenberger ($72-$13)

2nd 4 Global Drummer ($5.10)

3rd 9 Aqua Delta ($12)

4th 6 Omega Onslaught

Forecast $14 Place forecast (3-4) $7, (3-9) $23, (4-9) $9 Tierce $363 Trio $78 Quartet $490

RACE 8

1st 1 Forest Field ($35-$12)

2nd 8 Shine A Light ($7)

3rd 5 Beyond Temtation ($11)

4th 7 Mesmerizing Moon

Forecast $25 Place forecast (1-8) $10, (1-5) $18, (5-8) $13 Tierce $175 Trio $53 Quartet No winner ($188 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting) Scratchings: 6 Sweet Karma, 9 Looks Like Magic, 16 Off Pat

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 23, 2021, with the headline 'Friday's South Africa results'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 