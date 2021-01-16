Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 4 Leader Of The Pack ($24-$7)
2nd 1 Marry In Haste ($6)
3rd 10 Cianna ($21)
4th 6 Latifah's Queen
Forecast $16 Place forecast (1-4) $8, (4-10) $30, (1-10) $19 Tierce $365 Trio $88 Quartet $1,469
Scratching: 9 Endless Charm
RACE 2
1st 3 Ancient Times ($10-$6)
2nd 7 Wild Earth ($6)
3rd 4 Super Noir ($8)
4th 8 Soho Spirit
Forecast $12 Place forecast (3-7) $4, (3-4) $5, (4-7) $8 Tierce $68 Trio $15 Quartet $89
RACE 3
1st 2 Green Dragon ($11-$5.10)
2nd 6 La Duchesse ($10)
3rd 4 Magic Mila ($19)
4th 1 Cruise Along
Forecast $19 Place forecast (2-6) $7, (2-4) $19, (4-6) $50 Tierce $370 Trio $98 Quartet No winner ($1,274 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 2 Barberton Silver ($13-$7)
2nd 3 Miss Orange ($5.10)
3rd 5 Purest Bliss ($15)
4th 4 Nippy Sweetie
Forecast $22 Place forecast (2-3) $10, (2-5) $9, (3-5) $14 Tierce $188 Trio $52 Quartet $1,072
RACE 5
1st 7 Ninjinsky's Son ($17-$8)
2nd 6 Jurist ($13)
3rd 12 Captain's Vista ($40)
4th 8 Ruby Rhythm
Forecast $31 Place forecast (6-7) $10, (7-12) $90, (6-12) $94 Tierce $2,270 Trio $525 Quartet No winner ($572 carried forward)
Scratching: 9 Edo Furin
RACE 6
1st 5 Beneficiary ($28-$8)
2nd 6 Nu Bell ($29)
3rd 4 I Love Mambo ($11)
4th 2 Olivine
Forecast $145 Place forecast (5-6) $27, (4-5) $11, (4-6) $29 Tierce $1,885 Trio $222 Quartet No winner ($980 carried forward)
Scratching: 9 Big Myth
RACE 7
1st 5 Kiss Of Life ($38-$20)
2nd 1 Bloom ($5.10)
3rd 4 Eternal Hope (No 3rd dividend)
4th 2 Herrin
Forecast $15 Tierce $262 Trio $37 Quartet $924
RACE 8
1st 6 Celtillus ($27-$14)
2nd 7 Linda Loves Lace ($13)
3rd 5 Precious Stone ($28)
4th 9 Baltic Beat
Forecast $36 Place forecast (6-7) $18, (5-6) $34, (5-7) $33 Tierce $427 Trio $166 Quartet No winner ($192 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Scratching: 2 Bold Dreamer