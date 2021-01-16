Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 4 Leader Of The Pack ($24-$7)

2nd 1 Marry In Haste ($6)

3rd 10 Cianna ($21)

4th 6 Latifah's Queen

Forecast $16 Place forecast (1-4) $8, (4-10) $30, (1-10) $19 Tierce $365 Trio $88 Quartet $1,469

Scratching: 9 Endless Charm

RACE 2

1st 3 Ancient Times ($10-$6)

2nd 7 Wild Earth ($6)

3rd 4 Super Noir ($8)

4th 8 Soho Spirit

Forecast $12 Place forecast (3-7) $4, (3-4) $5, (4-7) $8 Tierce $68 Trio $15 Quartet $89

RACE 3

1st 2 Green Dragon ($11-$5.10)

2nd 6 La Duchesse ($10)

3rd 4 Magic Mila ($19)

4th 1 Cruise Along

Forecast $19 Place forecast (2-6) $7, (2-4) $19, (4-6) $50 Tierce $370 Trio $98 Quartet No winner ($1,274 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 2 Barberton Silver ($13-$7)

2nd 3 Miss Orange ($5.10)

3rd 5 Purest Bliss ($15)

4th 4 Nippy Sweetie

Forecast $22 Place forecast (2-3) $10, (2-5) $9, (3-5) $14 Tierce $188 Trio $52 Quartet $1,072

RACE 5

1st 7 Ninjinsky's Son ($17-$8)

2nd 6 Jurist ($13)

3rd 12 Captain's Vista ($40)

4th 8 Ruby Rhythm

Forecast $31 Place forecast (6-7) $10, (7-12) $90, (6-12) $94 Tierce $2,270 Trio $525 Quartet No winner ($572 carried forward)

Scratching: 9 Edo Furin

RACE 6

1st 5 Beneficiary ($28-$8)

2nd 6 Nu Bell ($29)

3rd 4 I Love Mambo ($11)

4th 2 Olivine

Forecast $145 Place forecast (5-6) $27, (4-5) $11, (4-6) $29 Tierce $1,885 Trio $222 Quartet No winner ($980 carried forward)

Scratching: 9 Big Myth

RACE 7

1st 5 Kiss Of Life ($38-$20)

2nd 1 Bloom ($5.10)

3rd 4 Eternal Hope (No 3rd dividend)

4th 2 Herrin

Forecast $15 Tierce $262 Trio $37 Quartet $924

RACE 8

1st 6 Celtillus ($27-$14)

2nd 7 Linda Loves Lace ($13)

3rd 5 Precious Stone ($28)

4th 9 Baltic Beat

Forecast $36 Place forecast (6-7) $18, (5-6) $34, (5-7) $33 Tierce $427 Trio $166 Quartet No winner ($192 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Scratching: 2 Bold Dreamer

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 16, 2021, with the headline 'Friday's South Africa results'.
