Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 3 Bad Reputation ($10-$5.10)
2nd 1 Chai ($7)
3rd 6 Soho Spirit ($8)
4th 5 Cape Batis
Forecast $10 Place forecast (1-3) $5, (3-6) $4, (1-6) $7 Tierce $29 Trio $10 Quartet $313 Scratching: 8 Tinted Vision
RACE 2
1st 3 What A Flight ($11-$6)
2nd 5 With Our Blessing ($22)
3rd 13 Que Cosas ($9)
4th 1 Royal Windsor
Forecast $47 Place forecast (3-5) $15, (3-13) $6, (5-13) $27 Tierce $196 Trio $50 Quartet No winner ($328 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 7 Step Lively ($30-$8)
2nd 4 Golden Chance ($6)
3rd 10 Storyland ($10)
4th 8 Oh Heavenly
Forecast $10 Place forecast (4-7) $5, (7-10) $15, (4-10) $7 Tierce $236 Trio $25 Quartet No winner ($741 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 4 Apollo Ace ($24-$11)
2nd 6 Broadside ($8)
3rd 1 Sullenberger ($14)
4th 9 Torio Lake
Forecast $23 Place forecast (4-6) $10, (1-4) $22, (1-6) $31 Tierce $707 Trio $95 Quartet No winner ($1,155 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 6 Find Me Unafraid ($14-$6)
2nd 2 Frankie Two Shoes ($22)
3rd 11 Little Drummer Boy ($24)
4th 5 Tiger In The Sun
Forecast $50 Place forecast (2-6) $11, (6-11) $18, (2-11) $40 Tierce $431 Trio $78 Quartet No winner ($1,426 carried forward) Scratching: 7 Nixon
RACE 6
1st 7 Sovereign Secret ($18-$9)
2nd 2 Sailing Ship ($8)
3rd 9 Wallis Simpson ($9)
4th 5 Calandra
Forecast $31 Place forecast (2-7) $16, (7-9) $7, (2-9) $22 Tierce $120 Trio $43 Quartet $1,508 Scratchings: 3 Helen's Ideal, 4 Carioca
RACE 7
1st 7 Doppio Oro ($12-$6)
2nd 12 Oasis Queen ($58)
3rd 10 Up Early ($19)
4th 11 Danilo
Forecast $120 Place forecast (7-12) $27, (7-10) $10, (10-12) $148 Tierce No winner ($4,492 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting) Trio $700 Quartet No winner ($438 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
