Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1:
1st 12 Mesmerizing Moon ($12-$7) 2nd 2 Absolutely Fab ($14) 3rd 3 Showtime Baby ($24) 4th 7 Raincap Forecast $26 Place forecast (2-12) $11, (3-12) $22, (2-3) $31 Tierce $300 Trio $130 Quartet No winner ($3,122 carried forward)
RACE 2:
1st 1 Forest Of Green ($24-$10) 2nd 2 Curious ($6) 3rd 8 Isn't It Bliss ($10) 4th 6 Captain Calico Forecast $15 Place forecast (1-2) $6, (1-8) $10, (2-8) $7 Tierce $81 Trio $20 Quartet $1,581 Scratching: 10 Hola Chiquita
RACE 3:
1st 12 Law And Order ($112-$14) 2nd 7 Natural Jade ($11) 3rd 2 Lumiere ($6) 4th 1 Cider Forecast $241 Place forecast (7-12) $58, (2-12) $12, (2-7) $8 Tierce $815 Trio $65 Quartet No winner ($434 carried forward)
RACE 4:
1st 10 Magic Sailor ($11-$6) 2nd 1 Intrepid Traveller ($11) 3rd 3 Delicasea ($6) 4th 2 Ikebana Forecast $15 Place forecast (1-10) $8, (3-10) $3, (1-3) $9 Tierce $45 Trio $11 Quartet No winner ($806 carried forward)
RACE 5:
1st 11 Star Crusade ($37-$8) 2nd 9 Master George ($22) 3rd 15 Valencia ($83) 4th 7 Mystic Master Forecast $59 Place forecast (9-11) $19, (11-15) $126, (9-15) $199 Tierce $2,470 Trio $2,603 Quartet No winner ($1,252 carried forward) Scratchings: 5 Believe Achieve, 8 Country Crusader, 13 The Grey Gremlin, 16 Al Madinah
RACE 6:
1st 2 World Radar ($8-$6) 2nd 4 Verbarium ($8) 3rd 8 Aqua Delta ($6) 4th 5 Omega Onslaught Forecast $14 Place forecast (2-4) $7, (2-8) $6, (4-8) $14 Tierce $101 Trio $30 Quartet $444 Scratching: 7 Montreal Mist
RACE 7:
1st 2 Freestate Star ($14-$5.10) 2nd 14 Flymefree ($11) 3rd 8 Siberian Sunset ($21) 4th 6 Reckless Love Forecast $32 Place forecast (2-14) $9, (2-8) $15, (8-14) $37 Tierce $196 Trio $100 Quartet No winner ($88 carried forward) Scratchings: 15 Elusive Suzy, 16 Double Impression, 17 Kaapse Meisie
RACE 8:
1st 7 Chainsaw ($21-$7) 2nd 3 Linda Loves Lace ($12) 3rd 5 Baltic Beat ($9) 4th 4 Moon Game Forecast $33 Place forecast (3-7) $12, (5-7) $9, (3-5) $14 Tierce $206 Trio $43 Quartet No winner ($224 carried forward) Scratchings: 6 Untamed Tiger
Results of Races 9 to 13 were not available at press time. Go to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.