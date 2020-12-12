Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 3 Merrywood ($75-$23)
2nd 12 Mesmerizing Moon ($14)
3rd 1 Just So Easy ($7)
4th 7 Cinnabar
Forecast $157 Place forecast (3-12) $53, (1-3) $14, (1-12) $11 Tierce $880 Trio $121 Quartet No winner ($652 carried forward) Scratching: 6 Hola Chiquita
RACE 2
1st 2 Dai Ichi ($134-$27)
2nd 1 Untamed Tiger ($6)
3rd 3 Amazing Tune ($11)
4th 7 Homer Fidget
Forecast $47 Place forecast (1-2) $19, (2-3) $23, (1-3) $9 Tierce $975 Trio $107 Quartet No winner ($1,956 carried forward) Scratching: 4 Shades Of Blu
RACE 3
1st 2 Elusive Diva ($31-$8)
2nd 3 Looks Like Magic ($7)
3rd 5 Beneficiary ($10)
4th 6 Elusive Jaid
Forecast $28 Place forecast (2-3) $10, (2-5) $19, (3-5) $10 Tierce $221 Trio $59 Quartet $2,802 Scratchings: 1 Bold Ellie, 10 Mystic Tulip
RACE 4
1st 3 Global Canyon ($21-$10)
2nd 6 Billi Ann ($15)
3rd 2 Ancient Times (No 3rd dividend)
3rd 4 Capernaum (No 3rd dividend)
Forecast $40 Place forecast Refund Tierce (3-6-2) $581, (3-6-4) $193 Trio (2-3-6) $15, (3-4-6) $21 Quartet (3-6-2-4) $256, (3-6-4-2) $229 Scratchings: 1 Gilded Age, 7 Summer Madness
RACE 5
1st 7 Saipan ($40-$10)
2nd 1 Grey Ocean ($9)
3rd 4 Silver Celebrity ($13)
4th 6 Prince Tyrion
Forecast $29 Place forecast (1-7) $13, (4-7) $28, (1-4) $22 Tierce $672 Trio $94 Quartet No winner ($206 carried forward) Scratchings: 14 Ciro, 15 Ancient State, 16 Dogmatix
RACE 6
1st 2 Bush Fever ($21-$5.10)
2nd 1 Ninjinsky's Son ($9)
3rd 3 Find Me Unafraid ($6)
4th 5 Just Sonic
Forecast $24 Place forecast (1-2) $7, (2-3) $5, (1-3) $5 Tierce $121 Trio $11 Quartet $311
RACE 7
1st 9 Double Gemini ($53-$11)
2nd 2 Policy Target ($6)
3rd 11 Tilmeeth ($17)
4th 10 Alado's Pride
Forecast $20 Place forecast (2-9) $8, (9-11) $24, (2-11) $16 Tierce $320 Trio $37 Quartet $155
RACE 8
1st 5 Danilo ($22-$9)
2nd 2 Sao Paulo ($18)
3rd 3 Reach For The Line ($9)
4th 6 All In Line
Forecast $31 Place forecast (2-5) $18, (3-5) $6, (2-3) $16 Tierce $601 Trio $57 Quartet No winner ($182 carried forward)
RACE 9
1st 9 Que For You ($24-$8)
2nd 10 Love Of All Things ($48)
3rd 5 Golden Duck ($8)
4th 1 Koala
Forecast $376 Place forecast (9-10) $64, (5-9) $6, (5-10) $46 Tierce No winner ($2,196 carried forward) Trio $536 Quartet No winner ($276 carried forward)
RACE 10
1st 2 Marmara Sea ($8-$5.10)
2nd 1 Earth Hour ($9)
3rd 5 American Landing ($18)
4th 3 Purple Diamond
Forecast $4 Place forecast (1-2) $3, (2-5) $8, (1-5) $12 Tierce $35 Trio $11 Quartet $149
RACE 11
1st 4 In Auro ($36-$14)
2nd 5 Dream Destiny ($27)
3rd 3 Bhakka ($32)
4th 13 Querari's Cowboy
Forecast $66 Place forecast (4-5) $31, (3-4) $34, (3-5) $83 Tierce No winner ($936 carried forward) Trio No winner ($1,208 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($38 carried forward) Scratchings: 17 World Cruise, 18 Skyfire
Results of Races 12 to 14 were not available at press time. Go to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.