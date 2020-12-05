Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 1 Imperious Duke ($10-$6)
2nd 4 Global Canyon ($9)
3rd 6 Chai (No 3rd dividend)
4th 7 Billi Ann
Forecast $8 Place forecast Refund Tierce $23 Trio $5 Quartet $33 Scratchings: 5 Mr Saras, 8 Pomotina
RACE 2
1st 5 Onesie ($41-$10)
2nd 1 Africa's Gold ($5.10)
3rd 2 Celestial Prince (No 3rd dividend)
4th 3 Indy Ice
Forecast $6 Tierce $97 Trio $13 Quartet $205 Scratching: 6 Crystal Stream
RACE 3
1st 3 Pluviophile ($23-$6)
2nd 1 Super Noir ($19)
3rd 5 Curious ($15)
4th 4 Untamed Tiger
Forecast $70 Place forecast (1-3) $24, (3-5) $14, (1-5) $33 Tierce $831 Trio $160 Quartet No winner ($582 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 1 Abia ($24-$8)
2nd 4 Sunshine Beach ($7)
3rd 9 Dancing Girl ($18)
4th 2 Marry In Haste
Forecast $14 Place forecast (1-4) $8, (1-9) $24, (4-9) $16 Tierce $343 Trio $84 Quartet No winner ($1,430 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 8 Thomas Tucker ($16-$7)
2nd 5 Var's Boy ($5.10)
3rd 3 Forthelastime ($35)
4th 7 The Master
Forecast $9 Place forecast (5-8) $4, (3-8) $33, (3-5) $23 Tierce $307 Trio $71 Quartet $1,736 ($2,134 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 5 Jaeger Moon ($8-$6)
2nd 4 At The Office ($17)
3rd 1 King Capone ($5.10)
4th 6 Jurist
Forecast $19 Place forecast (4-5) $9, (1-5) $4, (1-4) $16 Tierce $133 Trio $33 Quartet $464
RACE 7
1st 10 Cana ($15-$6)
2nd 3 Close To My Heart ($24)
3rd 5 Upper Ten ($12)
4th 8 Sheza Rockstar
Forecast $120 Place forecast (3-10) $46, (5-10) $10, (3-5) $42 Tierce No winner ($2,604 carried forward) Trio $180 Quartet No winner ($268 carried forward) Scratching: 7 Zama Zama
RACE 8
1st 6 Gin Fizz ($8-$7)
2nd 1 La Bella Mia ($6)
3rd 8 Golden Chance ($6)
4th 7 Montreal Mist
Forecast $8 Place forecast (1-6) $4, (6-8) $4, (1-8) $8 Tierce $45 Trio $12 Quartet $47
RACE 9
1st 1 Joyful Noise ($12-$5.10)
2nd 8 Talia Al Ghul ($6)
3rd 2 Bold Dreamer ($17)
4th 3 Lion King
Forecast $33 Place forecast (1-8) $13, (1-2) $12, (2-8) $18 Tierce $259 Trio $69 Quartet No winner ($1,192 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)