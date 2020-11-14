Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 4 Deri ($49-$8) 2nd 10 Isn't It Bliss ($11) 3rd 8 Denim En Jeans ($33) 4th 7 Crissy's Gold
Forecast $35 Place forecast (4-10) $15, (4-8) $123, (8-10) $68 Tierce $350 Trio $255 Quartet No winner ($514 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 8 Just Sonic ($24-$10) 2nd 4 Imperious Duke ($18) 3rd 9 Global Canyon ($11) 4th 7 Ford Wintie
Forecast $66 Place forecast (4-8) $18, (8-9) $14, (4-9) $40 Tierce $917 Trio $247 Quartet No winner ($876 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 2 Colorado Springs ($9-$7) 2nd 1 Mary Moon ($5.10) 3rd 8 Sheza Rockstar ($10) 4th 6 Burnt Paper Sky
Forecast $6 Place forecast (1-2) $4, (2-8) $8, (1-8) $9 Tierce $37 Trio $17 Quartet $367
RACE 4
1st 5 Calandra ($12-$7) 2nd 4 American Princess ($7) 3rd 2 Onesie (No 3rd dividend) 4th 1 Seeking Wisdom
Forecast $4 Tierce $64 Trio $20 Quartet $164
RACE 5
1st 2 Norfolk Pine ($16-$5.10) 2nd 4 Let's Blaze ($5.10) 3rd 9 Lightning Parcador ($42) 4th 1 Mio Grande
Forecast $13 Place forecast (2-4) $6, (2-9) $44, (4-9) $26 Tierce $674 Trio $161 Quartet No winner ($554 carried forward) Scratching: 10 Chainsaw
RACE 6
1st 5 Mary Lee ($11-$6) 2nd 4 Find Me Unafraid ($9) 3rd 2 Jackpot Jewel ($15) 4th 6 Untamed Tiger
Forecast $18 Place forecast (4-5) $7, (2-5) $9, (2-4) $21 Tierce $127 Trio $42 Quartet $937
RACE 7
1st 1 Linda Loves Lace ($102-$24) 2nd 4 Alaskan Fate ($31) 3rd 2 Gimme Annie ($12) 4th 6 Bridesmaid Blues
Forecast $234 Place forecast (1-4) $30, (1-2) $34, (2-4) $47 Tierce No winner ($2,194 carried forward) Trio $281 Quartet No winner ($218 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 2 Twin Falls ($59-$12) 2nd 1 Scented Garden ($5.10) 3rd 7 Microbe ($31) 4th 8 Joyful Noise
Forecast $13 Place forecast (1-2) $5, (2-7) $35, (1-7) $56 Tierce $891 Trio $199 Quartet No winner ($1,522 carried forward)
Result of Race 9 was not available at press time.
