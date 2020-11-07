Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 11 Ndikhalele ($313-$89)

2nd 10 Just So Easy ($35)

3rd 4 Hola Chiquita ($35)

4th 8 Katherine The Wow

Forecast $6,310

Place forecast (10-11) $253, (4-11) $253, (4-10) $119

Tierce No winner

($5,008 carried forward)

Trio $3,368

Quartet No winner ($268 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 1 Exion ($24-$8)

2nd 10 Royal Shindig ($14)

3rd 14 Oceans Eight ($12)

4th 11 Gimme A Wish

Forecast $30

Place forecast (1-10) $12, (1-14) $21, (10-14) $24

Tierce $467

Trio $128

Quartet No winner ($508 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 7 Cana ($13-$8)

2nd 5 Arion Express ($10)

3rd 9 Clover Club ($9)

4th 1 Chai

Forecast $21

Place forecast (5-7) $6, (7-9) $10, (5-9) $11

Tierce $88

Trio $25

Quartet $713

RACE 4

1st 2 Aranjuez ($14-$5.10)

2nd 6 King Capone ($20)

3rd 7 Crystal Stream ($12)

4th 8 Moonlightstranger

Forecast $40

Place forecast (2-6) $12, (2-7) $13, (6-7) $18

Tierce $307

Trio $66

Quartet No winner ($506 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 3 Rock Aloe ($9-$7)

2nd 1 Dawnbreaker ($10)

3rd 2 American Landing (No 3rd dividend)

4th 4 Sailing Ship

Forecast $13

Tierce $57

Trio $15

Quartet $137

Scratching: 5 Dubula

RACE 6

1st 3 Tarsus ($9-$7)

2nd 7 Aqua Delta ($15)

3rd 2 Di Me ($6)

4th 4 Dolphin

Forecast $25

Place forecast (3-7) $8, (2-3) $5, (2-7) $19

Tierce $133

Trio $26

Quartet $780

RACE 7

1st 1 Fly My Flag ($9-$7)

2nd 3 Santa Therese ($5.10)

3rd 2 Herrin ($11)

4th 8 Cerelia

Forecast $6

Place forecast (1-3) $3, (1-2) $6, (2-3) $6

Tierce $35

Trio $10

Quartet $138

RACE 8

1st 7 Up Early ($24-$7)

2nd 1 Latest Craze ($9)

3rd 4 Perfect Pathway ($7)

4th 6 God Of Thunder

Forecast $27

Place forecast (1-7) $10, (4-7) $9, (1-4) $9

Tierce $324

Trio $27

Quartet No winner ($268 carried forward)

Scratching: 8 The Dictator

RACE 9

1st 1 Duchess Of State ($12-$6)

2nd 6 Bridesmaid Blues ($9)

3rd 10 Stepitupbaby ($13)

4th 4 Cyber Security

Forecast $14

Place forecast (1-6) $7, (1-10) $8, (6-10) $21

Tierce $190

Trio $83

Quartet No winner ($538 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Scratching: 9 Zama Zama

