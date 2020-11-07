Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 11 Ndikhalele ($313-$89)
2nd 10 Just So Easy ($35)
3rd 4 Hola Chiquita ($35)
4th 8 Katherine The Wow
Forecast $6,310
Place forecast (10-11) $253, (4-11) $253, (4-10) $119
Tierce No winner
($5,008 carried forward)
Trio $3,368
Quartet No winner ($268 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 1 Exion ($24-$8)
2nd 10 Royal Shindig ($14)
3rd 14 Oceans Eight ($12)
4th 11 Gimme A Wish
Forecast $30
Place forecast (1-10) $12, (1-14) $21, (10-14) $24
Tierce $467
Trio $128
Quartet No winner ($508 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 7 Cana ($13-$8)
2nd 5 Arion Express ($10)
3rd 9 Clover Club ($9)
4th 1 Chai
Forecast $21
Place forecast (5-7) $6, (7-9) $10, (5-9) $11
Tierce $88
Trio $25
Quartet $713
RACE 4
1st 2 Aranjuez ($14-$5.10)
2nd 6 King Capone ($20)
3rd 7 Crystal Stream ($12)
4th 8 Moonlightstranger
Forecast $40
Place forecast (2-6) $12, (2-7) $13, (6-7) $18
Tierce $307
Trio $66
Quartet No winner ($506 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 3 Rock Aloe ($9-$7)
2nd 1 Dawnbreaker ($10)
3rd 2 American Landing (No 3rd dividend)
4th 4 Sailing Ship
Forecast $13
Tierce $57
Trio $15
Quartet $137
Scratching: 5 Dubula
RACE 6
1st 3 Tarsus ($9-$7)
2nd 7 Aqua Delta ($15)
3rd 2 Di Me ($6)
4th 4 Dolphin
Forecast $25
Place forecast (3-7) $8, (2-3) $5, (2-7) $19
Tierce $133
Trio $26
Quartet $780
RACE 7
1st 1 Fly My Flag ($9-$7)
2nd 3 Santa Therese ($5.10)
3rd 2 Herrin ($11)
4th 8 Cerelia
Forecast $6
Place forecast (1-3) $3, (1-2) $6, (2-3) $6
Tierce $35
Trio $10
Quartet $138
RACE 8
1st 7 Up Early ($24-$7)
2nd 1 Latest Craze ($9)
3rd 4 Perfect Pathway ($7)
4th 6 God Of Thunder
Forecast $27
Place forecast (1-7) $10, (4-7) $9, (1-4) $9
Tierce $324
Trio $27
Quartet No winner ($268 carried forward)
Scratching: 8 The Dictator
RACE 9
1st 1 Duchess Of State ($12-$6)
2nd 6 Bridesmaid Blues ($9)
3rd 10 Stepitupbaby ($13)
4th 4 Cyber Security
Forecast $14
Place forecast (1-6) $7, (1-10) $8, (6-10) $21
Tierce $190
Trio $83
Quartet No winner ($538 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Scratching: 9 Zama Zama