Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 4 Luna Wish $41 $10
2nd 7 Sister Lee $9
3rd 5 Mythical Girl $5.10
4th 2 Lace
Forecast $42 Place Forecast (4-7) $9, (4-5) $7, (5-7) $4
Tierce $257 Trio $24
Quartet $842
Scratchings: 1 Ingakara, 8 Speechmaker
RACE 2
1st 3 Dubula ($13-$5.10)
2nd 4 Rock Spirit ($9)
3rd 5 Duke Of Hazard ($38)
4th 2 My Boy Jack
Forecast $8 Place Forecast (3-4) $4, (3-5) $22, (4-5) $34
Tierce $281 Trio $114
Quartet No winner ($766 jackpot carried forward to next race)
RACE 3
1st 6 Esteemal ($28-$9)
2nd 2 Studio Blues ($8)
3rd 3 Sassy Lady ($16)
4th 7 Joking Dice
Forecast $28 Place Forecast (2-6) $8, (3-6) $14, (2-3) $11
Tierce $514 Trio $74
Quartet $4,116, ($5,058 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 2 Alphabet Street ($44-$10)
2nd 1 Ruby Two Shoes ($6)
3rd 3 Fashion Force ($10)
4th 11 Braggie's Sunshine
Forecast $25 Place Forecast (1-2) $10, (2-3) $16, (1-3) $6
Tierce $202 Trio $30
Quartet $3,710
RACE 5
1st 3 Peking Tyson ($25-$7)
2nd 7 Mishegoss ($15)
3rd 1 Little Drummer Boy ($9)
4th 10 Silvari
Forecast $108 Place Forecast (3-7) $27, (1-3) $8, (1-7) $17
Tierce $2,118 Trio $83
Quartet No winner ($192 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 6 Hither Green ($35-$15)
2nd 3 Rock Stardom ($9)
3rd 1 Happy Girl ($7)
4th 4 Over Taking
Forecast $29 Place Forecast (3-6) $14, (1-6) $10, (1-3) $13
Tierce $235 Trio $39
Quartet No winner ($390 carried forward)
Scratching: 9 Courtisan
RACE 7
1st 4 Star Fighter $34 $9
2nd 1 Madame Speaker $5.10
3rd 2 Klever Kathy $9
4th 5 Be Yourself
Forecast $8 Place Forecast (1-4) $4, (2-4) $10, (1-2) $6
Tierce $133 Trio $14
Quartet No winner ($1,182 carried forward)
Scratching: 3 Dream Baby Dream
RACE 8
1st 8 Chestnut Wild ($35-$11)
2nd 5 Parade's End ($14)
3rd 1 In A Perfect World ($7)
4th 3 Judd's Rocket
Forecast $55
Place Forecast (5-8) $16, (1-8) $5, (1-5) $9
Tierce $262
Trio $34
Quartet No winner ($1,572 carried forward)
Scratching: 9 Kimberley Club
Result of Race 9 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.