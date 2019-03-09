Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 4 Luna Wish $41 $10

2nd 7 Sister Lee $9

3rd 5 Mythical Girl $5.10

4th 2 Lace

Forecast $42 Place Forecast (4-7) $9, (4-5) $7, (5-7) $4

Tierce $257 Trio $24

Quartet $842

Scratchings: 1 Ingakara, 8 Speechmaker

RACE 2

1st 3 Dubula ($13-$5.10)

2nd 4 Rock Spirit ($9)

3rd 5 Duke Of Hazard ($38)

4th 2 My Boy Jack

Forecast $8 Place Forecast (3-4) $4, (3-5) $22, (4-5) $34

Tierce $281 Trio $114

Quartet No winner ($766 jackpot carried forward to next race)

RACE 3

1st 6 Esteemal ($28-$9)

2nd 2 Studio Blues ($8)

3rd 3 Sassy Lady ($16)

4th 7 Joking Dice

Forecast $28 Place Forecast (2-6) $8, (3-6) $14, (2-3) $11

Tierce $514 Trio $74

Quartet $4,116, ($5,058 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 2 Alphabet Street ($44-$10)

2nd 1 Ruby Two Shoes ($6)

3rd 3 Fashion Force ($10)

4th 11 Braggie's Sunshine

Forecast $25 Place Forecast (1-2) $10, (2-3) $16, (1-3) $6

Tierce $202 Trio $30

Quartet $3,710

RACE 5

1st 3 Peking Tyson ($25-$7)

2nd 7 Mishegoss ($15)

3rd 1 Little Drummer Boy ($9)

4th 10 Silvari

Forecast $108 Place Forecast (3-7) $27, (1-3) $8, (1-7) $17

Tierce $2,118 Trio $83

Quartet No winner ($192 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 6 Hither Green ($35-$15)

2nd 3 Rock Stardom ($9)

3rd 1 Happy Girl ($7)

4th 4 Over Taking

Forecast $29 Place Forecast (3-6) $14, (1-6) $10, (1-3) $13

Tierce $235 Trio $39

Quartet No winner ($390 carried forward)

Scratching: 9 Courtisan

RACE 7

1st 4 Star Fighter $34 $9

2nd 1 Madame Speaker $5.10

3rd 2 Klever Kathy $9

4th 5 Be Yourself

Forecast $8 Place Forecast (1-4) $4, (2-4) $10, (1-2) $6

Tierce $133 Trio $14

Quartet No winner ($1,182 carried forward)

Scratching: 3 Dream Baby Dream

RACE 8

1st 8 Chestnut Wild ($35-$11)

2nd 5 Parade's End ($14)

3rd 1 In A Perfect World ($7)

4th 3 Judd's Rocket

Forecast $55

Place Forecast (5-8) $16, (1-8) $5, (1-5) $9

Tierce $262

Trio $34

Quartet No winner ($1,572 carried forward)

Scratching: 9 Kimberley Club

Result of Race 9 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.

