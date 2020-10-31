Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 5 Winter Vacation ($32-$8)
2nd 6 In The Flesh ($19)
3rd 7 Full Score ($5.10)
4th 8 Tevye
Forecast $53 Place forecast (5-6) $19, (5-7) $6, (6-7) $15
Tierce $401 Trio $63
Quartet $3,908 ($4,802 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 2 Barberton Silver ($10-$6)
2nd 5 Lord Marshal ($13)
3rd 3 Palo Alto (No 3rd Dividend)
4th 6 Impressive Master
Forecast $14 Tierce $55
Trio $8 Quartet $103
Scratchings: 1 Mercurana
RACE 3
1st 10 Irish Fling ($90-$22)
2nd 8 Cana ($6)
3rd 1 Sunshine Beach ($7)
4th 6 Prancing Oscar
Forecast $50 Place forecast (8-10) $20, (1-10) $26, (1-8) $5
Tierce $601 Trio $61
Quartet No winner
($456 carried forward)
Scratching: 13 Lets Rock
RACE 4
1st 7 Phantom Rolls ($124-$25)
2nd 8 Maldives ($6)
3rd 5 Duchess Of State ($7)
4th 1 Masterful
Forecast $58 Place forecast (7-8) $24, (5-7) $25, (5-8) $6
Tierce $1,332 Trio $82
Quartet No winner ($928 carried forward)
Scratching: 11 Pega D'Oro
RACE 5
1st 5 Let's Blaze ($13-$6)
2nd 1 Chainsaw ($7)
3rd 2 Bold Strike ($5.10)
4th 3 Falling For You
Forecast $15 Place forecast (1-5) $6, (2-5) $4, (1-2) $5
Tierce $45 Trio $11
Quartet $83
RACE 6
1st 5 Teofilia ($13-$6)
2nd 1 Forest Field ($8)
3rd 8 The Carpenter ($13)
4th 6 Love Potion
Forecast $11 Place forecast (1-5) $5, (5-8) $11, (1-8) $18
Tierce $121 Trio $38
Quartet $681
RACE 7
1st 7 Law And Order ($93-$19)
2nd 6 Valeriana ($12)
3rd 5 Shine A Light ($7)
4th 3 Beneficiary
Forecast $105 Place forecast (6-7) $26, (5-7) $17, (5-6) $13 Tierce $892
Trio $100 Quartet No winner ($468 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 5 Jurist ($63-$18)
2nd 4 Ninjinsky's Son ($8)
3rd 3 Bush Fever ($21)
4th 11 Oasis Queen
Forecast $63 Place forecast (4-5) $23, (3-5) $54, (3-4) $24
Tierce $877 Trio $321
Quartet No winner
($888 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Scratching: 8 Inn Flitemode