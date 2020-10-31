Friday's South Africa results

  • Published
    49 min ago

RACE 1

1st 5 Winter Vacation ($32-$8)

2nd 6 In The Flesh ($19)

3rd 7 Full Score ($5.10)

4th 8 Tevye

Forecast $53 Place forecast (5-6) $19, (5-7) $6, (6-7) $15

Tierce $401 Trio $63

Quartet $3,908 ($4,802 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 2 Barberton Silver ($10-$6)

2nd 5 Lord Marshal ($13)

3rd 3 Palo Alto (No 3rd Dividend)

4th 6 Impressive Master

Forecast $14 Tierce $55

Trio $8 Quartet $103

Scratchings: 1 Mercurana

RACE 3

1st 10 Irish Fling ($90-$22)

2nd 8 Cana ($6)

3rd 1 Sunshine Beach ($7)

4th 6 Prancing Oscar

Forecast $50 Place forecast (8-10) $20, (1-10) $26, (1-8) $5

Tierce $601 Trio $61

Quartet No winner

($456 carried forward)

Scratching: 13 Lets Rock

RACE 4

1st 7 Phantom Rolls ($124-$25)

2nd 8 Maldives ($6)

3rd 5 Duchess Of State ($7)

4th 1 Masterful

Forecast $58 Place forecast (7-8) $24, (5-7) $25, (5-8) $6

Tierce $1,332 Trio $82

Quartet No winner ($928 carried forward)

Scratching: 11 Pega D'Oro

RACE 5

1st 5 Let's Blaze ($13-$6)

2nd 1 Chainsaw ($7)

3rd 2 Bold Strike ($5.10)

4th 3 Falling For You

Forecast $15 Place forecast (1-5) $6, (2-5) $4, (1-2) $5

Tierce $45 Trio $11

Quartet $83

RACE 6

1st 5 Teofilia ($13-$6)

2nd 1 Forest Field ($8)

3rd 8 The Carpenter ($13)

4th 6 Love Potion

Forecast $11 Place forecast (1-5) $5, (5-8) $11, (1-8) $18

Tierce $121 Trio $38

Quartet $681

RACE 7

1st 7 Law And Order ($93-$19)

2nd 6 Valeriana ($12)

3rd 5 Shine A Light ($7)

4th 3 Beneficiary

Forecast $105 Place forecast (6-7) $26, (5-7) $17, (5-6) $13 Tierce $892

Trio $100 Quartet No winner ($468 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 5 Jurist ($63-$18)

2nd 4 Ninjinsky's Son ($8)

3rd 3 Bush Fever ($21)

4th 11 Oasis Queen

Forecast $63 Place forecast (4-5) $23, (3-5) $54, (3-4) $24

Tierce $877 Trio $321

Quartet No winner

($888 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Scratching: 8 Inn Flitemode

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 31, 2020, with the headline 'Friday's South Africa results'. Print Edition | Subscribe
