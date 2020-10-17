Friday's South Africa results

  • Published
    48 min ago

RACE 1

1st 7 Arabian View ($27-$8)

2nd 5 Forest Of Green ($5.10)

3rd 2 Amazing Tune ($11)

4th 1 Forbidden Affair

Forecast $10 Place forecast (5-7) $5, (2-7) $11, (2-5) $7 Tierce $87 Trio $24 Quartet $117

RACE 2

1st 1 Ryanair ($9-$5.10)

2nd 7 Katherine The Wow ($9) 3rd 6 Snow Baby Go ($29) 4th 4 Electric Daisy

Forecast $15 Place forecast (1-7) $6, (1-6) $21, (6-7) $48 Tierce $278 Trio $146 Quartet No winner ($326 carried forward)

Scratching: 10 Just So Easy

RACE 3

1st 8 Upper Ten ($18-$6)

2nd 1 Turn It Up Harvey ($6)

3rd 2 Shades Of Blu ($9)

4th 4 Homer Fidget Forecast $5 Place forecast (1-8) $3, (2-8) $8, (1-2) $6 Tierce $54 Trio $12 Quartet $201

RACE 4

1st 7 Ninjinsky's Son ($104-$25)

2nd 1 Masterful ($16)

3rd 8 Up Early ($11)

4th 4 Frankie Two Shoes

Forecast $205 Place forecast (1-7) $82, (7-8) $45, (1-8) $47 Tierce $4,660 Trio $3,166 Quartet No winner ($328 carried forward)

Scratchings: 6 Takatul, 12 Pega D'Oro

RACE 5

1st 3 Travel In Style ($34-$8)

2nd 4 Sugar Gum ($7)

3rd 6 Seattle Mermaid ($8)

4th 7 Delicasea

Forecast $12 Place forecast (3-4) $6, (3-6) $9, (4-6) $6 Tierce $187 Trio $19 Quartet No winner ($618 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 7 The Carpenter ($135-$29)

2nd 5 Basilica Santo ($7)

3rd 6 Sherwood Forest ($12)

4th 4 Looks Like Magic

Forecast $215 Place forecast (5-7) $53, (6-7) $43, (5-6) $8 Tierce $2,638 Trio $163 Quartet No winner ($2,861 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 2 Earth Hour ($29-$10)

2nd 1 Kimberley Star ($6)

3rd 5 Second Request ($15)

4th 7 Duke Of Cards Forecast $11 Place forecast (1-2) $6, (2-5) $27, (1-5) $11 Tierce $264 Trio $47 Quartet $1,845

RACE 8

1st 5 Bloom ($9-$5.10)

2nd 7 Perfect Pathway ($15)

3rd 2 Cherry Pop ($14)

4th 1 Sao Paulo Forecast $41

Place forecast (5-7) $13, (2-5) $9, (2-7) $56 Tierce $458 Trio $83

Quartet No winner ($198 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 17, 2020, with the headline 'Friday's South Africa results'. Print Edition | Subscribe
