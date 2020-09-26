Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 13 Off Pat ($22-$7)
2nd 8 Lotus King ($23)
3rd 7 What A Cracker($9)
4th 14 Sforzando
Forecast $73 Place forecast (8-13) $20, (7-13) $10, (7-8) $23 Tierce $802 Trio $77 Quartet No winner ($1,192 carried forward) Scratchings: 6 Russian Magic, 10 Shakshuka
RACE 2
1st 8 Cerelia ($23-$9)
2nd 4 Sunshine Beach ($20)
3rd 11 Cana ($10)
4th 9 Latifah's Queen
Forecast $73 Place forecast (4-8) $20, (8-11) $7, (4-11) $22 Tierce $501 Trio $80 Quartet No winner ($1,486 carried forward) Scratchings: 1 Raincap, 14 Qweetwo, 16 Symbolise, 17 Samara
RACE 3
1st 2 Nippy Sweetie ($12-$6)
2nd 10 Latest Craze ($22)
3rd 7 Masterful ($35)
4th 5 Winter Tango
Forecast $77 Place forecast (2-10) $22, (2-7) $38, (7-10) $74 Tierce $1,850
Trio $725 Quartet No winner ($2,818 carried forward) Scratching: 4 Forthelastime
RACE 4
1st 1 Global Drummer ($7-$6)
2nd 5 Tiger In The Sun ($8)
3rd 9 Herrin (No 3rd dividend) 4th 8 Wuhan
Forecast $5 Place forecast Refund Tierce $27 Trio $15 Quartet $111 Scratchings: 2 Brazil Nut, 4 Fireview, 6 Byridge
RACE 5
1st 3 Philos ($11-$7)
2nd 2 Di Me ($7)
3rd 5 Dolphin (No 3rd dividend)
4th 6 Seville
Forecast $6 Place forecast Refund Tierce $43 Trio $11 Quartet $25 Scratchings: 1 African Victory, 4 Le Grand Rouge
RACE 6
1st 3 Earth Hour ($40-$9)
2nd 9 Barberton Silver ($6)
3rd 4 Rock Aloe ($5.10)
4th 2 American Landing
Forecast $33 Place forecast (3-9) $11, (3-4) $4, (4-9) $5 Tierce $97 Trio $15 Quartet $161
RACE 7
1st 1 Mary Moon ($41-$13)
2nd 11 Colorado Springs ($7)
3rd 14 Big Myth ($21)
4th 16 Oasis Queen
Forecast $38 Place forecast (1-11) $15, (1-14) $34, (11-14) $24 Tierce $1,566 Trio $282 Quartet No winner ($68 carried forward) Scratching: 9 Over Count
Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.