Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 7 Cinderelabeautiful ($12-$6)
2nd 2 Izze Kloth ($11)
3rd 6 Isn't It Bliss ($34)
4th 3 Whiffler's Joy
Forecast $21 Place forecast (2-7) $8, (6-7) $19, (2-6) $38 Tierce $355 Trio $148 Quartet No winner ($1,112 carried forward) Scratching: 11 Spicy Hot
RACE 2
1st 2 Winter Chord ($12-$6)
2nd 11 Stellies ($25)
3rd 1 Curious ($8)
4th 3 Surfin' Africa
Forecast $74 Place forecast (2-11) $21, (1-2) $4, (1-11) $37 Tierce $422 Trio $106 Quartet $2,425 Scratchings: 5 Gimme A Rainbow, 8 Mr Pigalle
RACE 3
1st 2 Looks Like Magic ($18-$7)
2nd 9 Frosty Rain ($6)
3rd 7 Red Berry ($8)
4th 3 Wonder Woman
Forecast $10 Place forecast (2-9) $5, (2-7) $7, (7-9) $5 Tierce $40 Trio $13 Quartet $91 Scratchings: 1 Tivoli Gardens, 6 Ruletta
RACE 4
1st 3 Purple Diamond ($8-$6)
2nd 1 Carioca ($13)
3rd 7 Philos ($7)
4th 9 Beethoven
Forecast $26 Place forecast (1-3) $9, (3-7) $5, (1-7) $14 Tierce $125 Trio $27 Quartet $552 Scratching: 8 Coyote Creek
RACE 5
1st 2 La Bella Mia ($19-$9)
2nd 7 Mendocino ($11)
3rd 1 Racine (No 3rd dividend)
4th 5 Captain Anne Bonny
Forecast $16 Place forecast Refund Tierce $72 Trio $8 Quartet $398 Scratching: 3 Mary O'Reilly
Result of Races 6, 7 and 8 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.