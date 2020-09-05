Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 1 God Of Thunder ($74-$20) 2nd 4 Pure Quality ($28) 3rd 9 Deri ($18) 4th 12 Off Pat Forecast $225 Place forecast (1-4) $48, (1-9) $66, (4-9) $39 Tierce $3,369 Trio $561 Quartet No winner ($668 carried forward) Scratchings: 2 Amazing Tune, 8 Carlino
RACE 2
1st 6 Scented Garden ($12-$6) 2nd 4 Mendocino ($10) 3rd 1 Leprechaun (No 3rd place dividend) 4th 2 Making Waves Forecast $12 Tierce $38 Trio $12 Quartet $105 Scratching: 5 Jay Fizz
RACE 3
1st 6 Cyber Security ($18-$7) 2nd 2 Ryanair ($11) 3rd 11 Prancing Oscar ($23) 4th 5 Leader Of The Pack Forecast $23 Place forecast (2-6) $9, (6-11) $40, (2-11) $41 Tierce $644 Trio $173 Quartet No winner ($340 carried forward) Scratching: 3 Hot Tin Roof
RACE 4
1st 2 Burnt Paper Sky ($74-$17) 2nd 1 Princess Angeline ($8) 3rd 3 Arion Express ($5.10) 4th 8 Miss Tornado Forecast $57 Place forecast (1-2) $21, (2-3) $10, (1-3) $5 Tierce $339 Trio $32 Quartet No winner ($900 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 9 Deep River Woman ($43-$11) 2nd 6 Palace Queen ($11) 3rd 3 Maningi Indaba ($6) 4th 1 Onesie Forecast $42 Place forecast (6-9) $13, (3-9) $8, (3-6) $7 Tierce $442 Trio $33 Quartet No winner ($2,218 carried forward) Scratching: 10 Over Count
RACE 6
1st 7 Winter Tango ($34-$8) 2nd 2 Hooves Of Troy ($6) 3rd 6 Humour Me ($21) 4th 4 Still Tappin Forecast $15 Place forecast (2-7) $6, (6-7) $36, (2-6) $12 Tierce $442 Trio $120 Quartet $1,399
RACE 7
1st 5 Sark ($43-$10) 2nd 7 Maldives ($6) 3rd 8 Oasis Queen ($11) 4th 1 Pick Again Forecast $21 Place forecast (5-7) $8, (5-8) $17, (7-8) $7 Tierce $320 Trio $40 Quartet $78 ($95 carried forward) Scratchings: 2 Mistress Of Means, 6 Ocean Master
Results of Races 8 and 9 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.