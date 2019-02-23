Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 8 Viking Moon ($24-$8)

2nd 4 Foreign Source ($6)

3rd 7 Sir Caleb ($6)

4th 1 Alright Jack

Forecast $13

Place Forecast (4-8) $6, (7-8) $7, (4-7) $3

Tierce $53

Trio $11

Quartet $282

RACE 2

1st 1 Brandina ($7-$5.10)

2nd 3 Great Achievement ($7)

3rd 2 Edmonda ($9)

4th 8 Just Amazing

Forecast $9

Place Forecast (1-3) $5, (1-2) $4, (2-3) $8

Tierce $21

Trio $9

Quartet $216

Scratching: 5 Comet Path

RACE 3

1st 5 Percival ($62-$16)

2nd 2 Afrikaburn ($9)

3rd 3 Bishop's Bounty ($7)

4th 7 Silver Blade

Forecast $117

Place Forecast (2-5) $26, (3-5) $14, (2-3) $8

Tierce $2,806

Trio $82

Quartet No winner ($298 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 3 Lets Be Frank ($87-$19)

2nd 10 Jadeed ($25)

3rd 4 In The Navy ($13)

4th 2 Cradleofgratitude

Forecast $255

Place Forecast (3-10) $58, (3-4) $28, (4-10) $46

Tierce No winner ($1,694 carried forward)

Trio $1,505

Quartet No winner ($362 carried forward)

Scratching: 13 Cozy Chestnut

RACE 5

1st 1 Epic Storm ($12-$6)

2nd 2 Elusive Green ($11)

3rd 5 Dettie ($13)

4th 6 Drem A Dream

Forecast $21

Place Forecast (1-2) $11, (1-5) $12, (2-5) $24

Tierce $153

Trio $43

Quartet No winner ($512 carried forward)

Scratching: 9 Redamancy

RACE 6

1st 2 Evolver ($29-$9)

2nd 7 Vilette ($10)

3rd 5 Parade March ($7)

4th 3 Sking Wisdom

Forecast $29

Place Forecast (2-5) $9, (2-7) $10, (5-7) $9

Tierce $152

Trio $25

Quartet $616

Results of Races 7 and 8 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.

