Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 8 Viking Moon ($24-$8)
2nd 4 Foreign Source ($6)
3rd 7 Sir Caleb ($6)
4th 1 Alright Jack
Forecast $13
Place Forecast (4-8) $6, (7-8) $7, (4-7) $3
Tierce $53
Trio $11
Quartet $282
RACE 2
1st 1 Brandina ($7-$5.10)
2nd 3 Great Achievement ($7)
3rd 2 Edmonda ($9)
4th 8 Just Amazing
Forecast $9
Place Forecast (1-3) $5, (1-2) $4, (2-3) $8
Tierce $21
Trio $9
Quartet $216
Scratching: 5 Comet Path
RACE 3
1st 5 Percival ($62-$16)
2nd 2 Afrikaburn ($9)
3rd 3 Bishop's Bounty ($7)
4th 7 Silver Blade
Forecast $117
Place Forecast (2-5) $26, (3-5) $14, (2-3) $8
Tierce $2,806
Trio $82
Quartet No winner ($298 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 3 Lets Be Frank ($87-$19)
2nd 10 Jadeed ($25)
3rd 4 In The Navy ($13)
4th 2 Cradleofgratitude
Forecast $255
Place Forecast (3-10) $58, (3-4) $28, (4-10) $46
Tierce No winner ($1,694 carried forward)
Trio $1,505
Quartet No winner ($362 carried forward)
Scratching: 13 Cozy Chestnut
RACE 5
1st 1 Epic Storm ($12-$6)
2nd 2 Elusive Green ($11)
3rd 5 Dettie ($13)
4th 6 Drem A Dream
Forecast $21
Place Forecast (1-2) $11, (1-5) $12, (2-5) $24
Tierce $153
Trio $43
Quartet No winner ($512 carried forward)
Scratching: 9 Redamancy
RACE 6
1st 2 Evolver ($29-$9)
2nd 7 Vilette ($10)
3rd 5 Parade March ($7)
4th 3 Sking Wisdom
Forecast $29
Place Forecast (2-5) $9, (2-7) $10, (5-7) $9
Tierce $152
Trio $25
Quartet $616
Results of Races 7 and 8 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.