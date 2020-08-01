Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 12 Love Potion ($26-$8)
2nd 13 Russian Magic ($23)
3rd 2 Andrea ($10)
4th 8 Mystic Tulip
Forecast $131 Place forecast (12-13) $31, (2-12) $19, (2-13) $48 Tierce $2,040 Trio $171 Quartet No winner ($658 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Scratchings: 6 Looks Like Magic, 10 Kounia Bella
RACE 2
1st 7 Stranger Danger ($16-$6)
2nd 3 Lookout House ($10)
3rd 11 Set The Date ($6)
4th 4 Lotus King
Forecast $33 Place forecast (3-7) $9, (7-11) $3, (3-11) $9 Tierce $87 Trio $17 Quartet No winner ($1,350 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 5 Torio Lake ($60-$15)
2nd 15 Royal Cavalier ($38)
3rd 10 Wind Finder ($28)
4th 3 Cumberland
Forecast $283 Place forecast (5-15) $63, (5-10) $36, (10-15) $154 Tierce No winner ($4,146 carried forward) Trio $2,352
Quartet No winner ($2,078 carried forward)
Scratchings: 7 Rosalina, 14 The Greek Soldier, 16 Wildcat
RACE 4
1st 4 Forest Field ($92-$16)
2nd 3 Linda Loves Lace ($15)
3rd 2 Flame Up ($34)
4th 5 Blue Duchess
Forecast $170 Place forecast (3-4) $58, (2-4) $58, (2-3) $43 Tierce No winner ($15,044 carried forward) Trio $592 Quartet No winner ($3,220 carried forward)
Scratching: 12 Scolding
RACE 5
1st 10 Hawthorn ($22-$8)
2nd 3 Jetorio ($8)
3rd 8 Deep River Woman ($21)
4th 4 Ascending Heights
Forecast $29 Place forecast (3-10) $12, (8-10) $22, (3-8) $27 Tierce $529 Trio $100 Quartet $2,144
Scratching: 7 Mary Moon
Results of Races 6 to 9 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.