Friday's South Africa results

Published
1 hour ago

RACE 1

1st 12 Love Potion ($26-$8)

2nd 13 Russian Magic ($23)

3rd 2 Andrea ($10)

4th 8 Mystic Tulip

Forecast $131 Place forecast (12-13) $31, (2-12) $19, (2-13) $48 Tierce $2,040 Trio $171 Quartet No winner ($658 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Scratchings: 6 Looks Like Magic, 10 Kounia Bella

RACE 2

1st 7 Stranger Danger ($16-$6)

2nd 3 Lookout House ($10)

3rd 11 Set The Date ($6)

4th 4 Lotus King

Forecast $33 Place forecast (3-7) $9, (7-11) $3, (3-11) $9 Tierce $87 Trio $17 Quartet No winner ($1,350 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 5 Torio Lake ($60-$15)

2nd 15 Royal Cavalier ($38)

3rd 10 Wind Finder ($28)

4th 3 Cumberland

Forecast $283 Place forecast (5-15) $63, (5-10) $36, (10-15) $154 Tierce No winner ($4,146 carried forward) Trio $2,352

Quartet No winner ($2,078 carried forward)

Scratchings: 7 Rosalina, 14 The Greek Soldier, 16 Wildcat

RACE 4

1st 4 Forest Field ($92-$16)

2nd 3 Linda Loves Lace ($15)

3rd 2 Flame Up ($34)

4th 5 Blue Duchess

Forecast $170 Place forecast (3-4) $58, (2-4) $58, (2-3) $43 Tierce No winner ($15,044 carried forward) Trio $592 Quartet No winner ($3,220 carried forward)

Scratching: 12 Scolding

RACE 5

1st 10 Hawthorn ($22-$8)

2nd 3 Jetorio ($8)

3rd 8 Deep River Woman ($21)

4th 4 Ascending Heights

Forecast $29 Place forecast (3-10) $12, (8-10) $22, (3-8) $27 Tierce $529 Trio $100 Quartet $2,144

Scratching: 7 Mary Moon

Results of Races 6 to 9 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.

