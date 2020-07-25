Friday's South Africa results

Published
39 min ago

RACE 1

1st 3 Bold Dreamer ($78-$14)

2nd 5 Gimme A Rainbow ($8)

3rd 10 Frosty Rain ($8)

4th 2 Baltic Beat

Forecast $73 Place forecast (3-5) $13, (3-10) $22, (5-10) $13

Tierce $1,524 Trio $138

Quartet No winner ($744 jackpot carried forward to next race)

RACE 2

1st 1 A Whole New World ($21-$6)

2nd 7 Just Sonic ($14)

3rd 6 Jaeger Moon ($7)

4th 4 Hidden War

Forecast $46

Place forecast (1-7) $13, (1-6) $8, (6-7) $14

Tierce $233 Trio $46

Quartet No winner ($2,456 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 1 Interstate ($18-$9)

2nd 4 Ghalyoon ($5.10)

3rd 3 Edo Furin ($8)

4th 2 Gibral De Roche

Forecast $19

Place forecast (1-4) $7, (1-3) $5, (3-4) $6

Tierce $70 Trio $9

Quartet $457

RACE 4

1st 10 Granadilla ($24-$9)

2nd 9 Flying Squaw ($12)

3rd 1 Shadowland ($18)

4th 8 Cyber Security

Forecast $27

Place forecast (9-10) $13 , (1-10) $19 , (1-9) $48

Tierce $722 Trio $183

Quartet No winner ($1,454 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 7 Vi Va Pi Pa ($38-$11)

2nd 8 Afleet Flyer ($11)

3rd 3 Mary Moon ($9)

4th 9 Elusive Jaid

Forecast $64

Place forecast (7-8) $22 , (3-7) $18 , (3-8) $35

Tierce $582 Trio $166

Quartet No winner ($1,844 carried forward)

Scratchings: 15 Yodalicious, 16 Querencia, 17 Mattina

RACE 6

1st 2 Tawny Jet ($11-$7)

2nd 10 Thomas Tucker ($14)

3rd 9 City Dancer ($39)

4th 5 Nickelback

Forecast $20

Place forecast (2-10) $8 , (2-9) $26 , (9-10) $102

Tierce $467 Trio $189

Quartet No winner ($2,828 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 4 Rock Aloe ($14-$6)

2nd 10 Just My Style ($20)

3rd 1 American Landing ($8)

4th 3 Bold Viking

Forecast $48

Place forecast (4-10) $16, (1-4) $5, (1-10) $13

Tierce $305 Trio $42

Quartet No winner ($7,142 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 1 Purple Diamond ($14-$8)

2nd 10 Beethoven ($6)

3rd 6 Di Me ($22)

4th 5 Sullenberger

Forecast $15 Place forecast (1-10) $7, (1-6) $16, (6-10) $18

Tierce $330 Trio $143

Quartet $1,865

RACE 9

1st 6 Brazil Nut ($35-$14)

2nd 4 Wicked Grin ($9)

3rd 9 Forty Days ($11)

4th 1 Pomaceous

Forecast $52

Place forecast (4-6) $18, (6-9) $7, (4-9) $10

Tierce $596 Trio $58

Quartet No winner ($110 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)

Scratching: 14 Star Of Fairview

