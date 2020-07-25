Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 3 Bold Dreamer ($78-$14)
2nd 5 Gimme A Rainbow ($8)
3rd 10 Frosty Rain ($8)
4th 2 Baltic Beat
Forecast $73 Place forecast (3-5) $13, (3-10) $22, (5-10) $13
Tierce $1,524 Trio $138
Quartet No winner ($744 jackpot carried forward to next race)
RACE 2
1st 1 A Whole New World ($21-$6)
2nd 7 Just Sonic ($14)
3rd 6 Jaeger Moon ($7)
4th 4 Hidden War
Forecast $46
Place forecast (1-7) $13, (1-6) $8, (6-7) $14
Tierce $233 Trio $46
Quartet No winner ($2,456 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 1 Interstate ($18-$9)
2nd 4 Ghalyoon ($5.10)
3rd 3 Edo Furin ($8)
4th 2 Gibral De Roche
Forecast $19
Place forecast (1-4) $7, (1-3) $5, (3-4) $6
Tierce $70 Trio $9
Quartet $457
RACE 4
1st 10 Granadilla ($24-$9)
2nd 9 Flying Squaw ($12)
3rd 1 Shadowland ($18)
4th 8 Cyber Security
Forecast $27
Place forecast (9-10) $13 , (1-10) $19 , (1-9) $48
Tierce $722 Trio $183
Quartet No winner ($1,454 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 7 Vi Va Pi Pa ($38-$11)
2nd 8 Afleet Flyer ($11)
3rd 3 Mary Moon ($9)
4th 9 Elusive Jaid
Forecast $64
Place forecast (7-8) $22 , (3-7) $18 , (3-8) $35
Tierce $582 Trio $166
Quartet No winner ($1,844 carried forward)
Scratchings: 15 Yodalicious, 16 Querencia, 17 Mattina
RACE 6
1st 2 Tawny Jet ($11-$7)
2nd 10 Thomas Tucker ($14)
3rd 9 City Dancer ($39)
4th 5 Nickelback
Forecast $20
Place forecast (2-10) $8 , (2-9) $26 , (9-10) $102
Tierce $467 Trio $189
Quartet No winner ($2,828 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 4 Rock Aloe ($14-$6)
2nd 10 Just My Style ($20)
3rd 1 American Landing ($8)
4th 3 Bold Viking
Forecast $48
Place forecast (4-10) $16, (1-4) $5, (1-10) $13
Tierce $305 Trio $42
Quartet No winner ($7,142 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 1 Purple Diamond ($14-$8)
2nd 10 Beethoven ($6)
3rd 6 Di Me ($22)
4th 5 Sullenberger
Forecast $15 Place forecast (1-10) $7, (1-6) $16, (6-10) $18
Tierce $330 Trio $143
Quartet $1,865
RACE 9
1st 6 Brazil Nut ($35-$14)
2nd 4 Wicked Grin ($9)
3rd 9 Forty Days ($11)
4th 1 Pomaceous
Forecast $52
Place forecast (4-6) $18, (6-9) $7, (4-9) $10
Tierce $596 Trio $58
Quartet No winner ($110 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)
Scratching: 14 Star Of Fairview