Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 8 Joyful Noise ($16-$6)

2nd 4 Colorado Springs ($6)

3rd 7 Granadilla ($8)

4th 5 Electric Daisy

Forecast $7

Place forecast (4-8) $2.50, (7-8) $5, (4-7) $5

Tierce $56 Trio $6 Quartet $667

Scratchings: 6 Fly My Flag, 11 Showtime Baby

RACE 2

1st 4 Majorca Palace ($20-$6)

2nd 7 Stranger Danger ($5.10)

3rd 8 Cana ($9)

4th 2 Lookout House

Forecast $5

Place forecast (4-7) $3, (4-8) $16, (7-8) $7

Tierce $125 Trio $26

Quartet $297

RACE 3

1st 7 Time Stands Still ($11-$5.10)

2nd 6 Modakhar ($20)

3rd 4 Zuberi ($7)

4th 1 Amazing Tune

Forecast $48 Place forecast (6-7) $14, (4-7) $7, (4-6) $16

Tierce $162 Trio $51

Quartet No winner ($966 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Scratching: 8 Za Zoo

RACE 4

1st 8 Shine A Light ($12-$5.10)

2nd 4 Great Thunder ($46)

3rd 3 Sweet Spring ($5.10)

4th 7 Rose Of Indya

Forecast $74

Place forecast (4-8) $25, (3-8) $4, (3-4) $38

Tierce $419

Trio $71

Quartet $1,646

RACE 5

1st 3 Carioca ($43-$13)

2nd 5 Mendocino ($10)

3rd 2 Sir Caleb ($22)

4th 8 Scoop

Forecast $82

Place forecast (3-5) $14, (2-3) $40, (2-5) $24

Tierce $1,154 Trio $240

Quartet No winner ($212 carried forward)

Scratching: 1 Making Waves

RACE 6

1st 7 Africa's Gold ($48-$13)

2nd 1 Meryl ($5.10)

3rd 5 Troop The Colour ($12)

4th 6 Onesie

Forecast $26 Place forecast (1-7) $9, (5-7) $29, (1-5) $9

Tierce $554 Trio $119

Quartet No winner ($378 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 1 Elusive Heart ($19-$8)

2nd 3 Madame Speaker ($7)

3rd 7 Statute ($11)

4th 5 Luna Wish

Forecast $11

Place forecast (1-3) $4, (1-7) $10, (3-7) $8

Tierce $106

Trio $26

Quartet $440

RACE 8

1st 1 Princess Kalisi ($55-$12)

2nd 4 Beyond Temtation ($22)

3rd 5 Bell Tower ($20)

4th 3 Tawny Jet

Forecast $151

Place forecast (1-4) $47, (1-5) $47, (4-5) $55

Tierce No winner ($1,998 carried forward)

Trio $224

Quartet No winner ($222 carried forward)

Scratching: 10 Over Count

RACE 9

1st 12 Microbe ($76-$26)

2nd 4 Fee Fi Foe Fum ($13)

3rd 2 Miss Honey ($29)

4th 5 Twin Falls

Forecast $247

Place forecast (4-12) $58, (2-12) $146, (2-4) $41

Tierce No winner ($7,666 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)

Trio $735

Quartet No winner ($484 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)

Scratching: 11 Evermore

