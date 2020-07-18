Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 8 Joyful Noise ($16-$6)
2nd 4 Colorado Springs ($6)
3rd 7 Granadilla ($8)
4th 5 Electric Daisy
Forecast $7
Place forecast (4-8) $2.50, (7-8) $5, (4-7) $5
Tierce $56 Trio $6 Quartet $667
Scratchings: 6 Fly My Flag, 11 Showtime Baby
RACE 2
1st 4 Majorca Palace ($20-$6)
2nd 7 Stranger Danger ($5.10)
3rd 8 Cana ($9)
4th 2 Lookout House
Forecast $5
Place forecast (4-7) $3, (4-8) $16, (7-8) $7
Tierce $125 Trio $26
Quartet $297
RACE 3
1st 7 Time Stands Still ($11-$5.10)
2nd 6 Modakhar ($20)
3rd 4 Zuberi ($7)
4th 1 Amazing Tune
Forecast $48 Place forecast (6-7) $14, (4-7) $7, (4-6) $16
Tierce $162 Trio $51
Quartet No winner ($966 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Scratching: 8 Za Zoo
RACE 4
1st 8 Shine A Light ($12-$5.10)
2nd 4 Great Thunder ($46)
3rd 3 Sweet Spring ($5.10)
4th 7 Rose Of Indya
Forecast $74
Place forecast (4-8) $25, (3-8) $4, (3-4) $38
Tierce $419
Trio $71
Quartet $1,646
RACE 5
1st 3 Carioca ($43-$13)
2nd 5 Mendocino ($10)
3rd 2 Sir Caleb ($22)
4th 8 Scoop
Forecast $82
Place forecast (3-5) $14, (2-3) $40, (2-5) $24
Tierce $1,154 Trio $240
Quartet No winner ($212 carried forward)
Scratching: 1 Making Waves
RACE 6
1st 7 Africa's Gold ($48-$13)
2nd 1 Meryl ($5.10)
3rd 5 Troop The Colour ($12)
4th 6 Onesie
Forecast $26 Place forecast (1-7) $9, (5-7) $29, (1-5) $9
Tierce $554 Trio $119
Quartet No winner ($378 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 1 Elusive Heart ($19-$8)
2nd 3 Madame Speaker ($7)
3rd 7 Statute ($11)
4th 5 Luna Wish
Forecast $11
Place forecast (1-3) $4, (1-7) $10, (3-7) $8
Tierce $106
Trio $26
Quartet $440
RACE 8
1st 1 Princess Kalisi ($55-$12)
2nd 4 Beyond Temtation ($22)
3rd 5 Bell Tower ($20)
4th 3 Tawny Jet
Forecast $151
Place forecast (1-4) $47, (1-5) $47, (4-5) $55
Tierce No winner ($1,998 carried forward)
Trio $224
Quartet No winner ($222 carried forward)
Scratching: 10 Over Count
RACE 9
1st 12 Microbe ($76-$26)
2nd 4 Fee Fi Foe Fum ($13)
3rd 2 Miss Honey ($29)
4th 5 Twin Falls
Forecast $247
Place forecast (4-12) $58, (2-12) $146, (2-4) $41
Tierce No winner ($7,666 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)
Trio $735
Quartet No winner ($484 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)
Scratching: 11 Evermore