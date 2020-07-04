Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 3 Delina ($26-$6)
2nd 10 Set The Date ($6)
3rd 11 Shine A Light ($8)
4th 5 Isn't It Bliss
Forecast $11 Place Forecast (3-10) $5, (3-11) $8, (10-11) $6 Tierce $97 Trio $14 Quartet No winner ($606 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Scratchings: 7 Last Kiss, 8 Libertarian
RACE 2
1st 6 Intrepid Traveller ($39-$10)
2nd 7 Off Pat ($8)
3rd 3 Hola Chiquita ($35)
4th 5 Sheena Bean
Forecast $35 Place Forecast (6-7) $14, (3-6) $70, (3-7) $23 Tierce $1,276 Trio $317
Quartet No winner ($1,766 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 3 Karakoram ($59-$12)
2nd 9 Time Stands Still ($14)
3rd 2 Mount Everest ($6)
4th 7 Gimme Express
Forecast $111 Place Forecast (3-9) $22, (2-3) $12, (2-9) $11 Tierce $2,378 Trio $175
Quartet No winner ($3,880 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 3 Varsity Bourbon ($27-$9)
2nd 11 Escape To Vegas ($7)
3rd 1 Casual Wear ($26)
4th 10 Royal Fort
Forecast $18 Place Forecast (3-11) $8, (1-3) $23, (1-11) $20 Tierce $272 Trio $61
Quartet $4,253, ($4,355 carried forward)
Scratching: 15 Evermore
RACE 5
1st 1 Foreign Source ($16-$7)
2nd 8 Purple Diamond ($14)
3rd 4 Kimberley Star ($11)
4th 3 Hooves Of Troy
Forecast $30 Place Forecast (1-8) $10, (1-4) $12, (4-8) $20 Tierce $863 Trio $104
Quartet $3,613
RACE 6
1st 1 Global Drummer ($10-$7)
2nd 4 Tarantino ($9)
3rd 5 Tiger In The Sun ($10)
4th 7 Ancient Times
Forecast $13 Place Forecast (1-4) $5, (1-5) $18, (4-5) $32 Tierce $155 Trio $72
Quartet $341 ($419 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 7 American Princess ($16-$6)
2nd 1 Rock Aloe ($14)
3rd 10 Miss La Dee Da ($11)
4th 3 August Leaves
Forecast $18 Place Forecast (1-7) $7, (7-10) $12, (1-10) $11 Tierce $107 Trio $42
Quartet No winner ($668 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 4 American Landing ($26-$6)
2nd 5 Mangrove ($35)
3rd 7 Paper Town ($31)
4th 8 Masterful
Forecast $288 Place Forecast (4-5) $89, (4-7) $19, (5-7) $44 Tierce No winner ($2,288 carried forward) Trio $300
Quartet No winner ($1,776 carried forward)
Result of Race 9 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.