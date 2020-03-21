Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 2 Byridge ($56-$16)

2nd 11 Stranger Danger ($5.10)

3rd 1 Bold Dreamer ($19)

4th 3 Calogero

Forecast $47

Place Forecast (2-11) $14, (1-2) $34, (1-11) $12

Tierce No winner ($862 carried forward) Trio $153

Quartet No winner ($952 carried forward)

Scratching: 8 Moon Game

RACE 2

1st 7 Blue Duchess ($30-$9)

2nd 4 Interstate ($12)

3rd 5 Bengal Crimson ($6)

4th 1 Famous Orator

Forecast $49

Place Forecast (4-7) $18, (5-7) $8, (4-5) $15

Tierce $1,308

Trio $138

Quartet $1,974

RACE 3

1st 6 Ideal Dancer ($23-$7)

2nd 10 Billi Ann ($6)

3rd 2 Gibral De Roche ($6)

4th 7 Mary Lee

Forecast $15

Place Forecast (6-10) $6, (2-6) $6, (2-10) $4 Tierce $78 Trio $11

Quartet $61, ($73 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Bravo Charlie, 8 Belfast Child, 9 Coin Mistress

RACE 4

1st 2 Meryl ($9-$6)

2nd 1 Indy Ice ($9)

3rd 6 Onesie ($7)

4th 3 Frikkie

Forecast $14

Place Forecast (1-2) $4, (2-6) $6, (1-6) $15 Tierce $54 Trio $20

Quartet $415, ($510 carried forward)

Scratching: 7 Just My Style

RACE 5

1st 3 Calandra ($64-$16)

2nd 2 Glory Days ($5.10)

3rd 11 Double Shuffle ($26)

4th 4 Blushing Bride

Forecast $46

Place Forecast (2-3) $15, (3-11) $198, (2-11) $15

Tierce No winner ($1,282 carried forward)

Trio No winner ($802 carried forward)

Quartet No winner ($620 carried forward)

Scratching: 1 Wylie's Flame

RACE 6

1st 3 Earth Hour ($50-$9)

2nd 1 American Landing ($6)

3rd 5 Paper Town ($6)

3rd 6 Ben-Hur ($5.10)

3rd 7 Desert Chief ($5.10)

Forecast $15

Place Forecast (1-3) $7, (3-5) $9, (3-6) $4, (3-7) $5, (1-5) $2.50, (1-6) $2.50, (1-7) $2.50, (5-6) $6, (5-7) $6, (6-7) $7

Tierce (3-1-5) $133, (3-1-6) $103, (3-1-7) $90

Trio (1-3-5) $24, (1-3-6) $13, (1-3-7) $11

Quartet (3-1-5-6) No winner, (3-1-5-7) $538, (3-1-6-5) No winner, (3-1-6-7) $538, (3-1-7-5) No winner, (3-1-7-6) $594

Results of Races 7 and 8 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results

