Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 2 Byridge ($56-$16)
2nd 11 Stranger Danger ($5.10)
3rd 1 Bold Dreamer ($19)
4th 3 Calogero
Forecast $47
Place Forecast (2-11) $14, (1-2) $34, (1-11) $12
Tierce No winner ($862 carried forward) Trio $153
Quartet No winner ($952 carried forward)
Scratching: 8 Moon Game
RACE 2
1st 7 Blue Duchess ($30-$9)
2nd 4 Interstate ($12)
3rd 5 Bengal Crimson ($6)
4th 1 Famous Orator
Forecast $49
Place Forecast (4-7) $18, (5-7) $8, (4-5) $15
Tierce $1,308
Trio $138
Quartet $1,974
RACE 3
1st 6 Ideal Dancer ($23-$7)
2nd 10 Billi Ann ($6)
3rd 2 Gibral De Roche ($6)
4th 7 Mary Lee
Forecast $15
Place Forecast (6-10) $6, (2-6) $6, (2-10) $4 Tierce $78 Trio $11
Quartet $61, ($73 carried forward)
Scratchings: 1 Bravo Charlie, 8 Belfast Child, 9 Coin Mistress
RACE 4
1st 2 Meryl ($9-$6)
2nd 1 Indy Ice ($9)
3rd 6 Onesie ($7)
4th 3 Frikkie
Forecast $14
Place Forecast (1-2) $4, (2-6) $6, (1-6) $15 Tierce $54 Trio $20
Quartet $415, ($510 carried forward)
Scratching: 7 Just My Style
RACE 5
1st 3 Calandra ($64-$16)
2nd 2 Glory Days ($5.10)
3rd 11 Double Shuffle ($26)
4th 4 Blushing Bride
Forecast $46
Place Forecast (2-3) $15, (3-11) $198, (2-11) $15
Tierce No winner ($1,282 carried forward)
Trio No winner ($802 carried forward)
Quartet No winner ($620 carried forward)
Scratching: 1 Wylie's Flame
RACE 6
1st 3 Earth Hour ($50-$9)
2nd 1 American Landing ($6)
3rd 5 Paper Town ($6)
3rd 6 Ben-Hur ($5.10)
3rd 7 Desert Chief ($5.10)
Forecast $15
Place Forecast (1-3) $7, (3-5) $9, (3-6) $4, (3-7) $5, (1-5) $2.50, (1-6) $2.50, (1-7) $2.50, (5-6) $6, (5-7) $6, (6-7) $7
Tierce (3-1-5) $133, (3-1-6) $103, (3-1-7) $90
Trio (1-3-5) $24, (1-3-6) $13, (1-3-7) $11
Quartet (3-1-5-6) No winner, (3-1-5-7) $538, (3-1-6-5) No winner, (3-1-6-7) $538, (3-1-7-5) No winner, (3-1-7-6) $594
Results of Races 7 and 8 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results