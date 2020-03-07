Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 1 Good Times Roll ($9-$6)
2nd 6 Queen Makeda ($6)
2nd 7 Billi Ann ($20)
4th 4 Terra Creek Girl
Forecast (1-6) $3, (1-7) $14
Place Forecast (1-6) $4, (1-7) $10, (6-7) $14 Tierce (1-6-7) $36, (1-7-6) $58 Trio $23 Quartet (1-6-7-4) $86, (1-7-6-4) $685, ($334 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 6 Robberg Express ($55-$30)
2nd 3 Aldo ($5.10)
3rd 4 Alwahsh (No 3rd dividend) 4th 1 Quinlan Forecast $29 Tierce $541 Trio $108 Quartet $1,469
RACE 3
1st 8 Sugar Gum ($9-$5.10)
2nd 6 Oh Heavenly ($9)
3rd 1 Frosty Rain ($7)
4th 3 Goodbye Love Forecast $14 Place Forecast (6-8) $7m (1-8) $4, (1-6) $11 Tierce $40 Trio $17 Quartet $117
RACE 4
1st 7 Wangan Midnight ($9-$6)
2nd 1 Alpirod ($7)
3rd 4 Find Me Unafraid ($29)
4th 8 What A Cracker
Forecast $10 Place Forecast (1-7) $4, (4-7) $29, (1-4) $42 Tierce $185 Trio $69 Quartet $407, ($324 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 1 Madame Speaker ($16-$8)
2nd 2 Miss Smarty Pants ($7)
3rd 6 Chakri ($7)
4th 4 Fortune Flies Forecast $13 Place Forecast (1-2) $8, (1-6) $6, (2-6) $9 Tierce $80 Trio $25 Quartet $315
RACE 6
1st 5 Masterful ($158-$40)
2nd 12 Leadman ($10)
3rd 8 Hidden Influence ($10)
4th 6 Bell Tower Forecast $248 Place Forecast (5-12) $60, (5-8) $52, (8-12) $16 Tierce No winner ($1,722 carried forward) Trio $276 Quartet No winner ($246 carried forward)
Scratching: 11 Sauvage
RACE 7
1st 1 Sailing Ship ($29-$11)
2nd 4 Glory Days ($11)
3rd 5 Fleeced ($14)
4th 9 American Princess
Forecast $28 Place Forecast (1-4) $14, (1-5) $21, (4-5) $19 Tierce $457 Trio $93
Quartet No winner ($486 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 8 Tom 'N Jerry ($25-$12)
2nd 2 Aranjuez ($10)
3rd 12 Streetfighting Man ($15)
4th 6 The Silva Fox Forecast $29 Place Forecast (2-8) $11, (8-12) $16, (2-12) $27 Tierce $664 Trio $126 Quartet No winner ($736 carried forward)
Scratching: Jay's Hawk
Races 9 and 10 were not available at press time.
Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results