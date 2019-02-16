Friday's South Africa results

Results of Races 7 and 8 were not available at press time.
RACE 1
1st 1 Press Release ($17-$8)
2nd 2 Alphabet Street ($38)
3rd 7 Princess Blitz ($19)
4th 11 Sport Chic Forecast $156 Place Forecast (1-2) $38, (1-7) $14, (2-7) $107 Tierce No winner ($5,508 jackpot carried forward to next race) Trio $743 Quartet No winner ($2,298 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 1 Amazon King ($9-$7)
2nd 4 Founding Father ($18)
3rd 6 Counting Stars ($11)
4th 5 Valentinik Forecast $43 Place Forecast (1-4) $16, (1-6) $8, (4-6) $26 Tierce $415 Trio $102 Quartet $1,516
RACE 3
1st 2 Eternal Night ($16-$7)
2nd 6 Neverletugo ($9)
3rd 3 Silken Thread ($7)
4th 7 Princess Elsa Forecast $21 Place Forecast (2-6) $8, (2-3) $5, (3-6) $6 Tierce $82 Trio $17 Quartet $153
Scratching: 4 Kanishiwa
RACE 4
1st 7 Lets Play Ball ($50-$11)
2nd 6 Captain Parker ($27)
3rd 8 Master Newton ($28)
4th 4 Rock The Cot
Forecast $280 Place Forecast (6-7) $63, (7-8) $50, (6-8) $94 Tierce No winner ($7,824 carried forward) Trio $3,237
Quartet No winner ($408 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 1 Celestial Prince ($10-$6)
2nd 2 Master Design ($18)
3rd 5 Wingsovertheclouds ($29)
4th 9 Hither Green Forecast $36 Place Forecast (1-2) $13, (1-5) $26, (2-5) $78 Tierce $545 Trio $208 Quartet No winner ($904 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 4 Raven Girl ($58-$17)
2nd 9 Studio Blues ($8)
3rd 6 Damaraland ($17)
4th 11 Smokey Affair
Forecast $42 Place Forecast (4-9) $17, (4-6) $33, (6-9) $20
Tierce $332 Trio $74
Quartet No winner ($1,188 carried forward)
Scratching: 1 Maverick Girl