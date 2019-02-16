Friday's South Africa results

Results of Races 7 and 8 were not available at press time.

Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.

RACE 1

1st 1 Press Release ($17-$8)

2nd 2 Alphabet Street ($38)

3rd 7 Princess Blitz ($19)

4th 11 Sport Chic Forecast $156 Place Forecast (1-2) $38, (1-7) $14, (2-7) $107 Tierce No winner ($5,508 jackpot carried forward to next race) Trio $743 Quartet No winner ($2,298 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 1 Amazon King ($9-$7)

2nd 4 Founding Father ($18)

3rd 6 Counting Stars ($11)

4th 5 Valentinik Forecast $43 Place Forecast (1-4) $16, (1-6) $8, (4-6) $26 Tierce $415 Trio $102 Quartet $1,516

RACE 3

1st 2 Eternal Night ($16-$7)

2nd 6 Neverletugo ($9)

3rd 3 Silken Thread ($7)

4th 7 Princess Elsa Forecast $21 Place Forecast (2-6) $8, (2-3) $5, (3-6) $6 Tierce $82 Trio $17 Quartet $153

Scratching: 4 Kanishiwa

RACE 4

1st 7 Lets Play Ball ($50-$11)

2nd 6 Captain Parker ($27)

3rd 8 Master Newton ($28)

4th 4 Rock The Cot

Forecast $280 Place Forecast (6-7) $63, (7-8) $50, (6-8) $94 Tierce No winner ($7,824 carried forward) Trio $3,237

Quartet No winner ($408 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 1 Celestial Prince ($10-$6)

2nd 2 Master Design ($18)

3rd 5 Wingsovertheclouds ($29)

4th 9 Hither Green Forecast $36 Place Forecast (1-2) $13, (1-5) $26, (2-5) $78 Tierce $545 Trio $208 Quartet No winner ($904 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 4 Raven Girl ($58-$17)

2nd 9 Studio Blues ($8)

3rd 6 Damaraland ($17)

4th 11 Smokey Affair

Forecast $42 Place Forecast (4-9) $17, (4-6) $33, (6-9) $20

Tierce $332 Trio $74

Quartet No winner ($1,188 carried forward)

Scratching: 1 Maverick Girl