Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 1 Daichi ($8-$6)

2nd 2 Tiger In The Sun ($6)

3rd 6 Za Zoo (No 3rd dividend)

4th 4 Air Museum

Forecast $2.50 Tierce $13 Trio $6

Quartet $26

Scratching: 3 Eternal Hope

RACE 2

1st 13 Storyland ($17-$7)

2nd 14 Sweet Spring ($13)

3rd 4 Cyber Security ($13)

4th 6 Granadilla

Forecast $40

Place Forecast (13-14) $12, (4-13) $11, (4-14) $17

Tierce $287 Trio $86

Quartet No winner ($290 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 1 Barberton Silver ($41-$12)

2nd 2 Jackpot Jewel ($8)

3rd 6 Evening Song (No 3rd dividend)

4th 3 Andrea

Forecast $26 Tierce $101 Trio $15

Quartet $227

RACE 4

1st 4 Fools Garden ($14-$8)

2nd 8 Beyond Temtation ($17)

3rd 6 Mattina ($12)

4th 1 Epic Storm

Forecast $85

Place Forecast (4-8) $14, (4-6) $12, (6-8) $37

Tierce $620 Trio $185

Quartet No winner ($284 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 1 Exclusivity ($16-$7)

2nd 8 Oasis Queen ($15)

3rd 4 Ascending Heights ($7)

4th 3 Hopeful

Forecast $52

Place Forecast (1-8) $15, (1-4) $4, (4-8) $10

Tierce $189

Trio $29

Quartet $628

Scratchings: 5 Ritchi, 6 Boldness

RACE 6

1st 6 Seeking Wisdom ($35-$9)

2nd 1 American Landing ($5.10)

3rd 8 Just My Style ($7)

4th 7 Onesie

Forecast $12

Place Forecast (1-6) $6, (6-8) $7, (1-8) $5

Tierce $122 Trio $12 Quartet $100

Scratching: 5 Knight Owl

RACE 7

1st 8 Point Of Sale ($21-$6)

2nd 6 Stopalltheclocks ($9)

3rd 1 Foreign Source ($6)

4th 4 Hooves Of Troy

Forecast $31 Place Forecast (6-8) $8, (1-8) $4, (1-6) $7 Tierce $129 Trio $14

Quartet No winner ($676 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 3 Elusive Heart ($24-$8)

2nd 7 Via Seattle ($39)

3rd 5 Outlandos D'Amour ($12)

4th 9 Vivir

Forecast $183 Place Forecast (3-7) $46, (3-5) $18, (5-7) $50 Tierce $6,866 Trio $267

Quartet No winner ($3,100 carried forward)

Scratching: 6 March Music

Race 9 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results

