Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 1 Daichi ($8-$6)
2nd 2 Tiger In The Sun ($6)
3rd 6 Za Zoo (No 3rd dividend)
4th 4 Air Museum
Forecast $2.50 Tierce $13 Trio $6
Quartet $26
Scratching: 3 Eternal Hope
RACE 2
1st 13 Storyland ($17-$7)
2nd 14 Sweet Spring ($13)
3rd 4 Cyber Security ($13)
4th 6 Granadilla
Forecast $40
Place Forecast (13-14) $12, (4-13) $11, (4-14) $17
Tierce $287 Trio $86
Quartet No winner ($290 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 1 Barberton Silver ($41-$12)
2nd 2 Jackpot Jewel ($8)
3rd 6 Evening Song (No 3rd dividend)
4th 3 Andrea
Forecast $26 Tierce $101 Trio $15
Quartet $227
RACE 4
1st 4 Fools Garden ($14-$8)
2nd 8 Beyond Temtation ($17)
3rd 6 Mattina ($12)
4th 1 Epic Storm
Forecast $85
Place Forecast (4-8) $14, (4-6) $12, (6-8) $37
Tierce $620 Trio $185
Quartet No winner ($284 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 1 Exclusivity ($16-$7)
2nd 8 Oasis Queen ($15)
3rd 4 Ascending Heights ($7)
4th 3 Hopeful
Forecast $52
Place Forecast (1-8) $15, (1-4) $4, (4-8) $10
Tierce $189
Trio $29
Quartet $628
Scratchings: 5 Ritchi, 6 Boldness
RACE 6
1st 6 Seeking Wisdom ($35-$9)
2nd 1 American Landing ($5.10)
3rd 8 Just My Style ($7)
4th 7 Onesie
Forecast $12
Place Forecast (1-6) $6, (6-8) $7, (1-8) $5
Tierce $122 Trio $12 Quartet $100
Scratching: 5 Knight Owl
RACE 7
1st 8 Point Of Sale ($21-$6)
2nd 6 Stopalltheclocks ($9)
3rd 1 Foreign Source ($6)
4th 4 Hooves Of Troy
Forecast $31 Place Forecast (6-8) $8, (1-8) $4, (1-6) $7 Tierce $129 Trio $14
Quartet No winner ($676 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 3 Elusive Heart ($24-$8)
2nd 7 Via Seattle ($39)
3rd 5 Outlandos D'Amour ($12)
4th 9 Vivir
Forecast $183 Place Forecast (3-7) $46, (3-5) $18, (5-7) $50 Tierce $6,866 Trio $267
Quartet No winner ($3,100 carried forward)
Scratching: 6 March Music
Race 9 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results