Friday's South Africa results

Published
49 min ago

RACE 1

1st 2 Magnificus ($68-$12)

2nd 3 Forbidden Affair ($10)

3rd 1 Andrea ($6)

4th 4 What A Prince

Forecast $139

Place Forecast (2-3) $35, (1-2) $9, (1-3) $9

Tierce $1,862 Trio $77

Quartet $13,405 ($6,405 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 2 Ascending Heights ($7-$6)

2nd 4 Lady Of Choice ($8)

3rd 9 Ideal Dancer ($18)

4th 7 Billi Ann

Forecast $10

Place Forecast (2-4) $4, (2-9) $14, (4-9) $24

Tierce $128

Trio $53 Quartet $902

Scratching: 1 Lady Clementine

RACE 3

1st 2 Bridesmaid Blues ($20-$6)

2nd 4 Good Times Roll ($7)

3rd 3 Flying Colours ($6)

4th 6 Royal Splurge

Forecast $17

Place Forecast (2-4) $5, (2-3) $5, (3-4) $5

Tierce $93

Trio $11 Quartet $172

Scratching: 5 Terra Creek Girl

RACE 4

1st 3 Africa's Gold ($31-$9)

2nd 4 Sabastian ($15)

3rd 1 Victory March ($13)

4th 8 The Goon Show

Forecast $57

Place Forecast (3-4) $17, (1-3) $16, (1-4) $18

Tierce $751 Trio $152

Quartet No winner ($506 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 5 Bhaltair ($14-$7)

2nd 7 Cruz Giovanni ($7)

3rd 2 King Capone ($7)

4th 3 Mighty Rock

Forecast $16

Place Forecast (5-7) $5, (2-5) $10, (2-7) $14

Tierce $153

Trio $33 Quartet $355

Scratching: 1 Oriental World

RACE 6

1st 5 Duology ($34-$12)

2nd 8 Rock The Cot ($8)

3rd 10 Thomas Tucker ($11)

4th 2 Bell Tower

Forecast $43

Place Forecast (5-8) $22, (5-10) $30, (8-10) $30

Tierce $1,607 Trio $594

Quartet No winner ($88 carried forward)

Scratching: 9 Forty Days

RACE 7

1st 7 Twin Falls ($19-$10)

2nd 1 Sail Smartly ($6)

3rd 4 Teofilia ($13)

4th 5 Chainsaw

Forecast $12

Place Forecast (1-7) $6, (4-7) $8, (1-4) $11 Tierce $111 Trio $19

Quartet No winner ($450 carried forward)

Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 15, 2020, with the headline 'Friday's South Africa results'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content