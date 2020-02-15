Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 2 Magnificus ($68-$12)
2nd 3 Forbidden Affair ($10)
3rd 1 Andrea ($6)
4th 4 What A Prince
Forecast $139
Place Forecast (2-3) $35, (1-2) $9, (1-3) $9
Tierce $1,862 Trio $77
Quartet $13,405 ($6,405 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 2 Ascending Heights ($7-$6)
2nd 4 Lady Of Choice ($8)
3rd 9 Ideal Dancer ($18)
4th 7 Billi Ann
Forecast $10
Place Forecast (2-4) $4, (2-9) $14, (4-9) $24
Tierce $128
Trio $53 Quartet $902
Scratching: 1 Lady Clementine
RACE 3
1st 2 Bridesmaid Blues ($20-$6)
2nd 4 Good Times Roll ($7)
3rd 3 Flying Colours ($6)
4th 6 Royal Splurge
Forecast $17
Place Forecast (2-4) $5, (2-3) $5, (3-4) $5
Tierce $93
Trio $11 Quartet $172
Scratching: 5 Terra Creek Girl
RACE 4
1st 3 Africa's Gold ($31-$9)
2nd 4 Sabastian ($15)
3rd 1 Victory March ($13)
4th 8 The Goon Show
Forecast $57
Place Forecast (3-4) $17, (1-3) $16, (1-4) $18
Tierce $751 Trio $152
Quartet No winner ($506 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 5 Bhaltair ($14-$7)
2nd 7 Cruz Giovanni ($7)
3rd 2 King Capone ($7)
4th 3 Mighty Rock
Forecast $16
Place Forecast (5-7) $5, (2-5) $10, (2-7) $14
Tierce $153
Trio $33 Quartet $355
Scratching: 1 Oriental World
RACE 6
1st 5 Duology ($34-$12)
2nd 8 Rock The Cot ($8)
3rd 10 Thomas Tucker ($11)
4th 2 Bell Tower
Forecast $43
Place Forecast (5-8) $22, (5-10) $30, (8-10) $30
Tierce $1,607 Trio $594
Quartet No winner ($88 carried forward)
Scratching: 9 Forty Days
RACE 7
1st 7 Twin Falls ($19-$10)
2nd 1 Sail Smartly ($6)
3rd 4 Teofilia ($13)
4th 5 Chainsaw
Forecast $12
Place Forecast (1-7) $6, (4-7) $8, (1-4) $11 Tierce $111 Trio $19
Quartet No winner ($450 carried forward)
Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results