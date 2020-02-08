Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 2 Fireview ($26-$10)
2nd 4 Wangan Midnight ($6)
3rd 7 Field Dancer (No 3rd dividend)
4th 6 Cecca
Forecast $6
Place Forecast (Refund)
Tierce $35
Trio $5
Quartet $57
Scratchings: 3 Stranger Danger, 8 Upper Ten
RACE 2
1st 12 Scented Garden ($11-$7)
2nd 1 Captain's Heir ($11)
3rd 5 Good Times Roll ($8)
4th 4 Bridesmaid Blues
Forecast $16
Place Forecast (1-12) $7, (5-12) $7, (1-5) $16
Tierce $147
Trio $36
Quartet No winner ($472 carried forward)
Scratching: 9 Ash Kat
RACE 3
1st 2 Travetire ($18-$6)
2nd 3 Precious Jewel ($8)
3rd 4 Royal Splurge ($7)
4th 7 Ruletta
Forecast $10
Place Forecast (2-3) $5, (2-4) $7, (3-4) $4
Tierce $62
Trio $12
Quartet $1,207
RACE 4
1st 13 Hopeful ($109-$23)
2nd 4 Silvery Heights ($12)
3rd 5 Jay's Hawk ($10)
4th 2 Victory March
Forecast $307
Place Forecast (4-13) $45, (5-13) $35, (4-5) $18
Tierce No winner ($3,146 carried forward)
Trio $357
Quartet No winner ($290 carried forward)
Scratchings: 8 Oriental World, 12 Just Call Me Angel
RACE 5
1st 6 Seville ($15-$7)
2nd 5 Philos ($9)
3rd 3 Dubula ($8)
4th 7 Purest Bliss
Forecast $18
Place Forecast (3-5) $9, (3-6) $6, (5-6) $7
Tierce $125
Trio $13
Quartet No winner ($708 carried forward)
Scratching: 1 Paper Town
Results of Races 6 to 8 were not available at press time.
Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results