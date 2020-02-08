Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 2 Fireview ($26-$10)

2nd 4 Wangan Midnight ($6)

3rd 7 Field Dancer (No 3rd dividend)

4th 6 Cecca

Forecast $6

Place Forecast (Refund)

Tierce $35

Trio $5

Quartet $57

Scratchings: 3 Stranger Danger, 8 Upper Ten

RACE 2

1st 12 Scented Garden ($11-$7)

2nd 1 Captain's Heir ($11)

3rd 5 Good Times Roll ($8)

4th 4 Bridesmaid Blues

Forecast $16

Place Forecast (1-12) $7, (5-12) $7, (1-5) $16

Tierce $147

Trio $36

Quartet No winner ($472 carried forward)

Scratching: 9 Ash Kat

RACE 3

1st 2 Travetire ($18-$6)

2nd 3 Precious Jewel ($8)

3rd 4 Royal Splurge ($7)

4th 7 Ruletta

Forecast $10

Place Forecast (2-3) $5, (2-4) $7, (3-4) $4

Tierce $62

Trio $12

Quartet $1,207

RACE 4

1st 13 Hopeful ($109-$23)

2nd 4 Silvery Heights ($12)

3rd 5 Jay's Hawk ($10)

4th 2 Victory March

Forecast $307

Place Forecast (4-13) $45, (5-13) $35, (4-5) $18

Tierce No winner ($3,146 carried forward)

Trio $357

Quartet No winner ($290 carried forward)

Scratchings: 8 Oriental World, 12 Just Call Me Angel

RACE 5

1st 6 Seville ($15-$7)

2nd 5 Philos ($9)

3rd 3 Dubula ($8)

4th 7 Purest Bliss

Forecast $18

Place Forecast (3-5) $9, (3-6) $6, (5-6) $7

Tierce $125

Trio $13

Quartet No winner ($708 carried forward)

Scratching: 1 Paper Town

Results of Races 6 to 8 were not available at press time.

