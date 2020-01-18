Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 3 Thomas Tucker ($16-$6)
2nd 2 Andrea ($6)
3rd 1 Le Warrior ($8)
4th 6 St Patrick's Flame
Forecast $10
Place Forecast (2-3) $5, (1-3) $4, (1-2) $4
Tierce $41
Trio $6
Quartet $390
RACE 2
1st 1 Keeper Of The Keys ($7-$5.10)
2nd 9 Winter In Morocco ($7)
3rd 5 Elusive Green ($6)
4th 2 Good Times Roll
Forecast $11
Place Forecast (1-9) $4, (1-5) $4, (5-9) $6
Tierce $42
Trio $16
Quartet $52
Scratchings: 3 Storm Dance, 8 Mystic Tulip
RACE 3
1st 4 Gina's Girl ($39-$9)
2nd 5 Ascending Heights ($7)
3rd 8 Salvadora ($40)
4th 6 Fairyland
Forecast $15
Place Forecast (4-5) $8, (4-8) $48, (5-8) $20
Tierce $947
Trio $119
Quartet No winner ($376 carried forward)
Scratching: 15 Quintus Angel
RACE 4
1st 3 Lord Marshal ($67-$17)
2nd 7 Mighty Rock ($24)
3rd 8 Jurist ($14)
4th 1 Spirit Of Song
Forecast $407
Place Forecast (3-7) $58, (3-8) $36, (7-8) $43
Tierce No winner ($6,740 carried forward) Trio $650
Quartet No winner ($1,158 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 4 The Highway Man ($185-$39)
2nd 1 Bold Coast ($7)
3rd 12 Gun Hill ($24)
4th 7 Falcon Rock
Forecast $60
Place Forecast (1-4) $24, (1-12) $13, (4-12) $84
Tierce $2,768
Trio $362
Quartet No winner ($2,320 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 5 Glory Days ($15-$6)
2nd 1 Luna Wish ($8)
3rd 2 Brandina ($12)
4th 3 Scarborough Fair
Forecast $10
Place Forecast (1-2) $11, (1-5) $5, (2-5) $8
Tierce $144
Trio $24
Quartet $728
RACE 7
1st 9 Aloysius ($56-$14)
2nd 5 Ambra ($9)
3rd 4 Di Me ($9)
4th 2 Big Bay
Forecast $56
Place Forecast (4-5) $8, (4-9) $20, (5-9) $12
Tierce $610
Trio $77
Quartet No winner ($806 carried forward)
Scratching: 8 Pale Lilac
Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.