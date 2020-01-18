Friday's South Africa results

Published
2 hours ago

RACE 1

1st 3 Thomas Tucker ($16-$6)

2nd 2 Andrea ($6)

3rd 1 Le Warrior ($8)

4th 6 St Patrick's Flame

Forecast $10

Place Forecast (2-3) $5, (1-3) $4, (1-2) $4

Tierce $41

Trio $6

Quartet $390

RACE 2

1st 1 Keeper Of The Keys ($7-$5.10)

2nd 9 Winter In Morocco ($7)

3rd 5 Elusive Green ($6)

4th 2 Good Times Roll

Forecast $11

Place Forecast (1-9) $4, (1-5) $4, (5-9) $6

Tierce $42

Trio $16

Quartet $52

Scratchings: 3 Storm Dance, 8 Mystic Tulip

RACE 3

1st 4 Gina's Girl ($39-$9)

2nd 5 Ascending Heights ($7)

3rd 8 Salvadora ($40)

4th 6 Fairyland

Forecast $15

Place Forecast (4-5) $8, (4-8) $48, (5-8) $20

Tierce $947

Trio $119

Quartet No winner ($376 carried forward)

Scratching: 15 Quintus Angel

RACE 4

1st 3 Lord Marshal ($67-$17)

2nd 7 Mighty Rock ($24)

3rd 8 Jurist ($14)

4th 1 Spirit Of Song

Forecast $407

Place Forecast (3-7) $58, (3-8) $36, (7-8) $43

Tierce No winner ($6,740 carried forward) Trio $650

Quartet No winner ($1,158 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 4 The Highway Man ($185-$39)

2nd 1 Bold Coast ($7)

3rd 12 Gun Hill ($24)

4th 7 Falcon Rock

Forecast $60

Place Forecast (1-4) $24, (1-12) $13, (4-12) $84

Tierce $2,768

Trio $362

Quartet No winner ($2,320 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 5 Glory Days ($15-$6)

2nd 1 Luna Wish ($8)

3rd 2 Brandina ($12)

4th 3 Scarborough Fair

Forecast $10

Place Forecast (1-2) $11, (1-5) $5, (2-5) $8

Tierce $144

Trio $24

Quartet $728

RACE 7

1st 9 Aloysius ($56-$14)

2nd 5 Ambra ($9)

3rd 4 Di Me ($9)

4th 2 Big Bay

Forecast $56

Place Forecast (4-5) $8, (4-9) $20, (5-9) $12

Tierce $610

Trio $77

Quartet No winner ($806 carried forward)

Scratching: 8 Pale Lilac

Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.

Topics: 

Branded Content