Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 1 Dad's Catch ($15-$8)
2nd 6 Thumbs Up ($6)
3rd 7 Trickster (No 3rd dividend)
4th 5 Ruby Rhythm
Forecast $4
Place Forecast Refund
Tierce $35
Trio $9
Quartet $108
Scratching: 2 Fiftyshadesdarker
RACE 2
1st 8 Royal Return ($53-$11)
2nd 3 The Cambo ($7)
3rd 9 Sudden Star ($58)
4th 2 Turn It Up Harvey
Forecast $67
Place Forecast (3-8) $15, (8-9) $79, (3-9) $39
Tierce No winner ($5,704 carried forward)
Trio $1,106
Quartet No winner ($510 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 2 Bold Diva ($13-$7)
2nd 5 Double Reward ($22)
3rd 3 Halliberry ($6)
4th 6 Over Count
Forecast $67
Place Forecast (2-5) $14, (2-3) $5, (3-5) $32
Tierce $288
Trio $50
Quartet No winner ($784 carried forward)
Scratching: 12 Arion Express
RACE 4
1st 13 Queen Of Quiet ($27-$9)
2nd 15 Phil's Dancer ($27)
3rd 9 Sing Out Loud ($8)
4th 3 Rush Hour Girl
Forecast $63
Place Forecast (13-15) $20, (9-13) $9, (9-15) $23
Tierce $649
Trio $52
Quartet No winner ($962 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 8 Esteemal ($63-$17)
2nd 9 Point Of Sale ($12)
3rd 1 Helen's Ideal ($7)
4th 5 Indi Anna
Forecast $86
Place Forecast (8-9) $27, (1-8) $26, (1-9) $8
Tierce $1,581 Trio $109
Quartet No winner ($1,284 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 10 Principessa ($109-$23)
2nd 6 Sleeping Single ($6)
3rd 4 Kelpie ($8)
4th 7 Heaven's Embrace
Forecast $113
Place Forecast (6-10) $21, (4-10) $26, (4-6) $5
Tierce $809 Trio $61
Quartet No winner ($3,616 carried forward)
Results of Races 7 and 8 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results