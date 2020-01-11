Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 1 Dad's Catch ($15-$8)

2nd 6 Thumbs Up ($6)

3rd 7 Trickster (No 3rd dividend)

4th 5 Ruby Rhythm

Forecast $4

Place Forecast Refund

Tierce $35

Trio $9

Quartet $108

Scratching: 2 Fiftyshadesdarker

RACE 2

1st 8 Royal Return ($53-$11)

2nd 3 The Cambo ($7)

3rd 9 Sudden Star ($58)

4th 2 Turn It Up Harvey

Forecast $67

Place Forecast (3-8) $15, (8-9) $79, (3-9) $39

Tierce No winner ($5,704 carried forward)

Trio $1,106

Quartet No winner ($510 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 2 Bold Diva ($13-$7)

2nd 5 Double Reward ($22)

3rd 3 Halliberry ($6)

4th 6 Over Count

Forecast $67

Place Forecast (2-5) $14, (2-3) $5, (3-5) $32

Tierce $288

Trio $50

Quartet No winner ($784 carried forward)

Scratching: 12 Arion Express

RACE 4

1st 13 Queen Of Quiet ($27-$9)

2nd 15 Phil's Dancer ($27)

3rd 9 Sing Out Loud ($8)

4th 3 Rush Hour Girl

Forecast $63

Place Forecast (13-15) $20, (9-13) $9, (9-15) $23

Tierce $649

Trio $52

Quartet No winner ($962 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 8 Esteemal ($63-$17)

2nd 9 Point Of Sale ($12)

3rd 1 Helen's Ideal ($7)

4th 5 Indi Anna

Forecast $86

Place Forecast (8-9) $27, (1-8) $26, (1-9) $8

Tierce $1,581 Trio $109

Quartet No winner ($1,284 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 10 Principessa ($109-$23)

2nd 6 Sleeping Single ($6)

3rd 4 Kelpie ($8)

4th 7 Heaven's Embrace

Forecast $113

Place Forecast (6-10) $21, (4-10) $26, (4-6) $5

Tierce $809 Trio $61

Quartet No winner ($3,616 carried forward)

Results of Races 7 and 8 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results

