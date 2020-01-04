Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 4 Eternal Hope ($11-$6)
2nd 8 Sugar Gum ($5.10)
3rd 5 Herrin ($8)
4th 7 Leader Of The Pack
Forecast $4
Place Forecast (4-8) $2.50, (4-5) $6, (5-8) $6
Tierce $27 Trio $9
Quartet $388
Scratching: 2 Cianna
RACE 2
1st 6 Benicarlo ($62-$17)
2nd 11 Armo ($72)
3rd 8 Shades Of Blu ($9)
4th 10 What A Prince
Forecast $693
Place Forecast (6-11) $549, (6-8) $23, (8-11) $235
Tierce No winner ($3,074 carried forward) Trio $1,339
Quartet No winner ($190 carried forward)
Scratching: 3 John In Flight
RACE 3
1st 4 World Squared ($17-$7)
2nd 3 Ascending Heights ($10)
3rd 5 Keeper Of The Keys ($9)
4th 9 Precious Jewel
Forecast $18
Place Forecast (3-4) $6, (4-5) $10, (3-5) $11 Tierce $136
Trio $33 Quartet No winner ($594 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 3 Sunshine Mint ($22-$9)
2nd 10 Gimme Katrina ($20)
3rd 1 Ambra ($8)
4th 6 Undiscovered Gem
Forecast $98
Place Forecast (3-10) $26, (1-3) $8, (1-10) $13
Tierce $1,793 Trio $78
Quartet No winner ($1,264 carried forward)
Scratchings: 7 Ushanka, 11 Dominica
RACE 5
1st 3 World Radar ($8-$5.10)
2nd 1 Hooves Of Troy ($7)
3rd 10 Seattle Tango ($17)
4th 4 Anuchke's Wings
Forecast $6
Place Forecast (1-3) $4, (3-10) $15, (1-10) $18 Tierce $74
Trio $28 Quartet $671
Results of Races 6 to 8 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results