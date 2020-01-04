Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 4 Eternal Hope ($11-$6)

2nd 8 Sugar Gum ($5.10)

3rd 5 Herrin ($8)

4th 7 Leader Of The Pack

Forecast $4

Place Forecast (4-8) $2.50, (4-5) $6, (5-8) $6

Tierce $27 Trio $9

Quartet $388

Scratching: 2 Cianna

RACE 2

1st 6 Benicarlo ($62-$17)

2nd 11 Armo ($72)

3rd 8 Shades Of Blu ($9)

4th 10 What A Prince

Forecast $693

Place Forecast (6-11) $549, (6-8) $23, (8-11) $235

Tierce No winner ($3,074 carried forward) Trio $1,339

Quartet No winner ($190 carried forward)

Scratching: 3 John In Flight

RACE 3

1st 4 World Squared ($17-$7)

2nd 3 Ascending Heights ($10)

3rd 5 Keeper Of The Keys ($9)

4th 9 Precious Jewel

Forecast $18

Place Forecast (3-4) $6, (4-5) $10, (3-5) $11 Tierce $136

Trio $33 Quartet No winner ($594 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 3 Sunshine Mint ($22-$9)

2nd 10 Gimme Katrina ($20)

3rd 1 Ambra ($8)

4th 6 Undiscovered Gem

Forecast $98

Place Forecast (3-10) $26, (1-3) $8, (1-10) $13

Tierce $1,793 Trio $78

Quartet No winner ($1,264 carried forward)

Scratchings: 7 Ushanka, 11 Dominica

RACE 5

1st 3 World Radar ($8-$5.10)

2nd 1 Hooves Of Troy ($7)

3rd 10 Seattle Tango ($17)

4th 4 Anuchke's Wings

Forecast $6

Place Forecast (1-3) $4, (3-10) $15, (1-10) $18 Tierce $74

Trio $28 Quartet $671

Results of Races 6 to 8 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results

