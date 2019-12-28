Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 2 Global Drummer ($21-$6)
2nd 6 Wangan Midnight ($12)
3rd 7 Winter Vacation ($6)
4th 4 Love Potion
Forecast $30
Place Forecast (2-6) $12, (2-7) $5, (6-7) $10
Tierce $141 Trio $14 Quartet $887
Scratching: 3 Homer Fidget
RACE 2
1st 2 Divine Law ($22-$5.10)
2nd 6 Real Rascal ($8)
3rd 12 Twice The Love ($22)
4th 1 Andrea
Forecast $14
Place Forecast (2-6) $5, (2-12) $26, (6-12) $26
Tierce $464 Trio $114 Quartet $940
Scratchings: 5 Emerald Flame, 7 Toureiro
RACE 3
1st 3 Outlandos D'Amour ($20-$10)
2nd 6 Horse Haizi ($18)
3rd 2 Via Seattle (No 3rd dividend)
4th 5 Brandina
Forecast $33
Place Forecast (Refund)
Tierce $188 Trio $28
Quartet $524
Scratching: 4 Klever Kathy
RACE 4
1st 1 Sir Frenchie ($8-$5.10)
2nd 5 Bold Coast ($9)
3rd 6 March Music ($10)
4th 7 Pomaceous
Forecast $13
Place Forecast (1-5) $5, (1-6) $9, (5-6) $14
Tierce $79 Trio $28 Quartet $188
RACE 5
1st 3 Mendocino ($32-$10)
2nd 11 Afleet Flyer ($18)
3rd 1 African Chime ($8)
4th 14 Flame Up
Forecast $75
Place Forecast (3-11) $30, (1-3) $11, (1-11) $19
Tierce $586 Trio $123
Quartet No winner ($416 carried forward)
Scratching: 2 Lily Theresa, 5 Pale Lilac
RACE 6
1st 3 Sacred Arrow ($20-$8)
2nd 10 Duc D'Orange ($5.10)
3rd 4 Earth Hour ($17)
4th 8 Toltec
Forecast $10
Place Forecast (3-10) $5, (3-4) $14, (4-10) $14
Tierce $122 Trio $37
Quartet $523, ($267 carried forward)
Results of Races 7 to 8 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results