Friday's South Africa results

Published
52 min ago

RACE 1

1st 2 Global Drummer ($21-$6)

2nd 6 Wangan Midnight ($12)

3rd 7 Winter Vacation ($6)

4th 4 Love Potion

Forecast $30

Place Forecast (2-6) $12, (2-7) $5, (6-7) $10

Tierce $141 Trio $14 Quartet $887

Scratching: 3 Homer Fidget

RACE 2

1st 2 Divine Law ($22-$5.10)

2nd 6 Real Rascal ($8)

3rd 12 Twice The Love ($22)

4th 1 Andrea

Forecast $14

Place Forecast (2-6) $5, (2-12) $26, (6-12) $26

Tierce $464 Trio $114 Quartet $940

Scratchings: 5 Emerald Flame, 7 Toureiro

RACE 3

1st 3 Outlandos D'Amour ($20-$10)

2nd 6 Horse Haizi ($18)

3rd 2 Via Seattle (No 3rd dividend)

4th 5 Brandina

Forecast $33

Place Forecast (Refund)

Tierce $188 Trio $28

Quartet $524

Scratching: 4 Klever Kathy

RACE 4

1st 1 Sir Frenchie ($8-$5.10)

2nd 5 Bold Coast ($9)

3rd 6 March Music ($10)

4th 7 Pomaceous

Forecast $13

Place Forecast (1-5) $5, (1-6) $9, (5-6) $14

Tierce $79 Trio $28 Quartet $188

RACE 5

1st 3 Mendocino ($32-$10)

2nd 11 Afleet Flyer ($18)

3rd 1 African Chime ($8)

4th 14 Flame Up

Forecast $75

Place Forecast (3-11) $30, (1-3) $11, (1-11) $19

Tierce $586 Trio $123

Quartet No winner ($416 carried forward)

Scratching: 2 Lily Theresa, 5 Pale Lilac

RACE 6

1st 3 Sacred Arrow ($20-$8)

2nd 10 Duc D'Orange ($5.10)

3rd 4 Earth Hour ($17)

4th 8 Toltec

Forecast $10

Place Forecast (3-10) $5, (3-4) $14, (4-10) $14

Tierce $122 Trio $37

Quartet $523, ($267 carried forward)

Results of Races 7 to 8 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 28, 2019, with the headline 'Friday's South Africa results'.
