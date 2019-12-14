Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 2 Dads Roots ($25-$8)

2nd 12 Real Rascal ($20)

3rd 4 Divine Law ($6)

4th 1 Apollo Rock

Forecast $71

Place Forecast (2-12) $24, (2-4) $6, (4-12) $19

Tierce $3,210

Trio $60

Quartet No winner ($614 carried forward)

Scratching: 7 John In Flight

RACE 2

1st 2 Evermore ($14-$5.10)

2nd 1 Elusive Jaid ($9)

3rd 6 Rusalka ($64)

4th 10 Flying Colours

Forecast $14

Place Forecast (1-2) $7, (2-6) $43, (1-6) $78 Tierce $1,412

Trio $137 Quartet No winner ($688 carried forward)

Scratching: 7 Baba Yaga

RACE 3

1st 4 Undiscovered Gem ($10-$7)

2nd 3 Great Achievement ($9)

3rd 10 Flame Up ($30)

4th 11 Ladysmith

Forecast $10

Place Forecast (3-4) $6, (4-10) $10, (3-10) $23

Tierce $295

Trio $94 Quartet $701

Scratching: 2 Always Dancing

RACE 4

1st 6 Para Handy ($71-$11)

2nd 2 Verbarium ($7)

3rd 1 Stopthinkingofme ($9)

4th 3 Lloyd George

Forecast $22

Place Forecast (2-6) $8, (1-6) $18, (1-2) $6 Tierce $496

Trio $27 Quartet No winner ($336 carried forward)

Scratching: 5 Outoftheordinary

RACE 5

1st 7 Voices Of Light ($13-$6)

2nd 4 Le Grand Rouge ($19)

3rd 2 Clifton Crusher ($8)

4th 5 Aldo

Forecast $38

Place Forecast (4-7) $14, (2-7) $5, (2-4) $26 Tierce $244

Trio $53 Quartet No winner ($410 carried forward)

Scratching: 8 Alpine Glacier

RACE 6

1st 8 Philos ($41-$13)

2nd 12 Masterful ($26)

3rd 9 Victory March ($8)

4th 11 Amex

Forecast $117

Place Forecast (8-12) $23, (8-9) $14, (9-12) $31

Tierce $3,073

Trio $164

Quartet No winner ($562 carried forward)

Results of Races 7 and 8 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 14, 2019, with the headline 'Friday's South Africa results'. Print Edition | Subscribe
