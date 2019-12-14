Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 2 Dads Roots ($25-$8)
2nd 12 Real Rascal ($20)
3rd 4 Divine Law ($6)
4th 1 Apollo Rock
Forecast $71
Place Forecast (2-12) $24, (2-4) $6, (4-12) $19
Tierce $3,210
Trio $60
Quartet No winner ($614 carried forward)
Scratching: 7 John In Flight
RACE 2
1st 2 Evermore ($14-$5.10)
2nd 1 Elusive Jaid ($9)
3rd 6 Rusalka ($64)
4th 10 Flying Colours
Forecast $14
Place Forecast (1-2) $7, (2-6) $43, (1-6) $78 Tierce $1,412
Trio $137 Quartet No winner ($688 carried forward)
Scratching: 7 Baba Yaga
RACE 3
1st 4 Undiscovered Gem ($10-$7)
2nd 3 Great Achievement ($9)
3rd 10 Flame Up ($30)
4th 11 Ladysmith
Forecast $10
Place Forecast (3-4) $6, (4-10) $10, (3-10) $23
Tierce $295
Trio $94 Quartet $701
Scratching: 2 Always Dancing
RACE 4
1st 6 Para Handy ($71-$11)
2nd 2 Verbarium ($7)
3rd 1 Stopthinkingofme ($9)
4th 3 Lloyd George
Forecast $22
Place Forecast (2-6) $8, (1-6) $18, (1-2) $6 Tierce $496
Trio $27 Quartet No winner ($336 carried forward)
Scratching: 5 Outoftheordinary
RACE 5
1st 7 Voices Of Light ($13-$6)
2nd 4 Le Grand Rouge ($19)
3rd 2 Clifton Crusher ($8)
4th 5 Aldo
Forecast $38
Place Forecast (4-7) $14, (2-7) $5, (2-4) $26 Tierce $244
Trio $53 Quartet No winner ($410 carried forward)
Scratching: 8 Alpine Glacier
RACE 6
1st 8 Philos ($41-$13)
2nd 12 Masterful ($26)
3rd 9 Victory March ($8)
4th 11 Amex
Forecast $117
Place Forecast (8-12) $23, (8-9) $14, (9-12) $31
Tierce $3,073
Trio $164
Quartet No winner ($562 carried forward)
Results of Races 7 and 8 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results