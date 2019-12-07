Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 4 Tiger In The Sun ($10-$7)
2nd 7 Sugar Gum ($7)
3rd 2 Feel The Thunder (No 3rd dividend)
4th 3 Homer Fidget
Forecast $7 Place Forecast Refund Tierce $21 Trio $8 Quartet $75
Scratching: 5 Wangan Midnight
RACE 2
1st 10 Querencia ($39-$10)
2nd 7 Calandra ($10)
3rd 15 Terra Creek Girl ($135)
4th 3 Grey Mistress
Forecast $66 Place Forecast (7-10) $17, (10-15) $120, (7-15) $241 Tierce No winner ($6,082 jackpot carried forward to next race) Trio $879 Quartet No winner ($310 carried forward)
Scratching: 8 World Squared
RACE 3
1st 7 Buzz Word ($36-$9)
2nd 2 King Capone ($9)
3rd 5 Gaelic Storm ($15)
4th 9 In The Sky
Forecast $35 Place Forecast (2-7) $11, (5-7) $30, (2-5) $19 Tierce $1,078 Trio $117 Quartet No winner ($1,136 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 7 Rock Aloe ($10-$7)
2nd 2 Frikkie ($10)
3rd 1 Story Of My Life ($10)
4th 3 Desert Chief
Forecast $22 Place Forecast (2-7) $8, (1-7) $7, (1-2) $15 Tierce $76 Trio $33 Quartet $176
RACE 5
1st 6 Red Herring ($95-$27)
2nd 4 Fools Garden ($10)
2nd 5 Blushing Bride ($6)
4th 3 Angel Of Athens
Forecast (4-6) $72, (5-6) $67 Place Forecast (4-6) $52, (5-6) $30, (4-5) $13 Tierce (6-4-5) $579, (6-5-4) $579 Trio $276 Quartet (6-4-5-3) $128, (6-5-4-3) $128
RACE 6
1st 1 American Landing ($9-$5.10)
2nd 7 Pearl Tiara ($9)
3rd 2 Philos ($10)
4th 3 Brigadoon Ely
Forecast $11 Place Forecast (1-7) $10, (1-2) $9, (2-7) $14 Tierce $66 Trio $27 Quartet $216
Scratching: 8 Home Ruler
RACE 7
1st 9 Racine ($14-$9)
2nd 10 Stopthinkingofme ($12)
3rd 1 Outlandos D'Amour ($8)
4th 11 Mrs O
Forecast $32 Place Forecast (9-10) $12, (1-9) $6, (1-10) $16 Tierce $203 Trio $42 Quartet No winner ($420 carried forward)
Scratching: 4 Captain Anne Bonny
Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.