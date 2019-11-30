Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 8 Ushanka ($7-$5.10)
2nd 7 First Charm ($5.10)
3rd 6 Bellarox ($29)
4th 1 Scolding
Forecast $5 Place Forecast (7-8) $2.50, (6-8) $19, (6-7) $18 Tierce $118 Trio $33 Quartet $892
Scratching: 5 Arabian Quest
RACE 2
1st 1 Gold Pact ($25-$8)
2nd 5 Andrea ($7)
3rd 7 Thomas Tucker ($20)
4th 3 Apollo Rock
Forecast $14 Place Forecast (1-5) $6, (1-7) $29, (5-7) $13 Tierce $595 Trio $49 Quartet No winner ($328 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Scratching: 4 Freezing Fast
RACE 3
1st 13 Sunshine Mint ($11-$5.10)
2nd 12 Afleet Flyer ($51)
3rd 4 Window To Africa ($9)
4th 1 Twin Falls
Forecast $73 Place Forecast (12-13) $25, (4-13) $8, (4-12) $65 Tierce $971 Trio $193 Quartet No winner ($354 carried forward)
Scratchings: 6 Princess Kalisi, 7 Great Achievement, 16 Flame Up
RACE 4
1st 9 Torio Lake ($29-$10)
2nd 3 Undiscovered Gem ($15)
3rd 7 Beethoven ($9)
4th 1 Kingsman
Forecast $52 Place Forecast (3-9) $19, (7-9) $9, (3-7) $16 Tierce $349 Trio $60 Quartet No winner ($962 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 5 Lord Balmoral ($125-$28)
2nd 3 Dutch Philip ($6)
3rd 10 Alpine Glacier ($18)
4th 6 Omega Onslaught
Forecast $55 Place Forecast (3-5) $18, (5-10) $41, (3-10) $11 Tierce No winner ($9,632 carried forward) Trio $372 Quartet No winner ($4,380 carried forward)
Scratching: 7 Calla Lily
RACE 6
1st 7 Bold Viking ($92-$20)
2nd 3 Kimberley Star ($8)
3rd 14 Counting Stars ($61)
4th 13 Ben-Hur
Forecast $38 Place Forecast (3-7) $17, (7-14) $361, (3-14) $50 Tierce $6,525 Trio $1,395 Quartet No winner ($6,294 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 14 Duchess Of Prussia ($33-$11)
2nd 13 Veeipee Club ($31)
3rd 2 Beyond Temtation ($14)
4th 9 Black Gardenia
Forecast $160 Place Forecast (13-14) $42, (2-14) $26, (2-13) $78 Tierce $766 Trio $1,006 Quartet No winner ($7,672 carried forward)
Scratchings: 12 Star Of Fairview, 17 Celtic Charm
Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.