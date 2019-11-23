Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 2 Cove Fort ($22-$6)
2nd 3 Dads Roots ($11)
3rd 1 Freezing Fast ($7)
4th 5 Le Warrior
Forecast $32
Place Forecast (2-3) $9, (1-2) $4, (1-3) $9 Tierce $260
Trio $35 Quartet $599
RACE 2
1st 5 Caballe ($36-$9)
2nd 4 Good Times Roll ($5.10)
3rd 6 Hollywood Thunder ($11)
4th 1 Baba Yaga
Forecast $9
Place Forecast (4-5) $5, (5-6) $11, (4-6) $4
Tierce $146 Trio $16
Quartet $213
Scratching: 7 Miss Orange
RACE 3
1st 9 November Storm ($44-$11)
2nd 6 Seattle Mermaid ($17)
3rd 3 Toastmaster ($7)
4th 1 Go Goodfellow
Forecast $83
Place Forecast (6-9) $29, (3-9) $9, (3-6) $12
Tierce $790 Trio $75
Quartet No winner ($288 jackpot carried forward to next race)
Scratching: 4 Captain Parker
RACE 4
1st 2 Fashion Force ($17-$5.10)
2nd 4 Gina's Girl ($8)
3rd 3 Coin Mistress ($35)
4th 5 Ample Glory
Forecast $15 Place Forecast (2-4) $6, (2-3) $26, (3-4) $22
Tierce $468 Trio $83
Quartet No winner ($498 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 1 Madame Speaker ($7-$5.10)
2nd 5 Dancing In Seattle ($10)
3rd 7 Kentucky Blue ($20)
4th 3 Miss Smarty Pants
Forecast $18 Place Forecast (1-5) $6, (1-7) $10, (5-7) $26
Tierce $119 Trio $53 Quartet $426
RACE 6
1st 2 Ontenderhooks ($26-$9)
2nd 8 Fools Garden ($10)
3rd 9 Palo Alto ($8)
4th 1 Mangrove
Forecast $40 Place Forecast (2-8) $12, (2-9) $5, (8-9) $4
Tierce $357 Trio $25
Quartet No winner ($80 carried forward)
Scratching: 4 In A Perfect World
RACE 7
1st 5 Samar ($12-$7)
2nd 7 Ninjinsky's Son ($10)
3rd 10 Omaha Tribe ($43)
4th 4 Benevolence
Forecast $19 Place Forecast (5-7) $7, (5-10) $30, (7-10) $67
Tierce $1,159 Trio $153
Quartet No winner ($344 carried forward)
Scratching: 1 Titus
RACE 8
1st 2 Miss Jacksonville ($21-$8)
2nd 6 Viva Le Bleu ($9)
3rd 10 Abbeleigh ($20)
4th 1 Bell Tower
Forecast $32
Place Forecast (2-6) $10, (2-10) $41, (6-10) $36
Tierce $411 Trio $96
Quartet No winner ($702 jackpot carried forward to today's S.A. meeting)
Scratchings: 5 Vanilla Orchid, 8 Oasis Queen