Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 2 Cove Fort ($22-$6)

2nd 3 Dads Roots ($11)

3rd 1 Freezing Fast ($7)

4th 5 Le Warrior

Forecast $32

Place Forecast (2-3) $9, (1-2) $4, (1-3) $9 Tierce $260

Trio $35 Quartet $599

RACE 2

1st 5 Caballe ($36-$9)

2nd 4 Good Times Roll ($5.10)

3rd 6 Hollywood Thunder ($11)

4th 1 Baba Yaga

Forecast $9

Place Forecast (4-5) $5, (5-6) $11, (4-6) $4

Tierce $146 Trio $16

Quartet $213

Scratching: 7 Miss Orange

RACE 3

1st 9 November Storm ($44-$11)

2nd 6 Seattle Mermaid ($17)

3rd 3 Toastmaster ($7)

4th 1 Go Goodfellow

Forecast $83

Place Forecast (6-9) $29, (3-9) $9, (3-6) $12

Tierce $790 Trio $75

Quartet No winner ($288 jackpot carried forward to next race)

Scratching: 4 Captain Parker

RACE 4

1st 2 Fashion Force ($17-$5.10)

2nd 4 Gina's Girl ($8)

3rd 3 Coin Mistress ($35)

4th 5 Ample Glory

Forecast $15 Place Forecast (2-4) $6, (2-3) $26, (3-4) $22

Tierce $468 Trio $83

Quartet No winner ($498 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 1 Madame Speaker ($7-$5.10)

2nd 5 Dancing In Seattle ($10)

3rd 7 Kentucky Blue ($20)

4th 3 Miss Smarty Pants

Forecast $18 Place Forecast (1-5) $6, (1-7) $10, (5-7) $26

Tierce $119 Trio $53 Quartet $426

RACE 6

1st 2 Ontenderhooks ($26-$9)

2nd 8 Fools Garden ($10)

3rd 9 Palo Alto ($8)

4th 1 Mangrove

Forecast $40 Place Forecast (2-8) $12, (2-9) $5, (8-9) $4

Tierce $357 Trio $25

Quartet No winner ($80 carried forward)

Scratching: 4 In A Perfect World

RACE 7

1st 5 Samar ($12-$7)

2nd 7 Ninjinsky's Son ($10)

3rd 10 Omaha Tribe ($43)

4th 4 Benevolence

Forecast $19 Place Forecast (5-7) $7, (5-10) $30, (7-10) $67

Tierce $1,159 Trio $153

Quartet No winner ($344 carried forward)

Scratching: 1 Titus

RACE 8

1st 2 Miss Jacksonville ($21-$8)

2nd 6 Viva Le Bleu ($9)

3rd 10 Abbeleigh ($20)

4th 1 Bell Tower

Forecast $32

Place Forecast (2-6) $10, (2-10) $41, (6-10) $36

Tierce $411 Trio $96

Quartet No winner ($702 jackpot carried forward to today's S.A. meeting)

Scratchings: 5 Vanilla Orchid, 8 Oasis Queen

