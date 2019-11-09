Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 13 Tungsten ($24-$9)
2nd 1 Divine Law ($10)
3rd 4 What A Prince ($8)
4th 14 Rusalka
Forecast $27 Place Forecast (1-13) $10, (4-13) $7, (1-4) $8 Tierce $58 Trio $17
Quartet No winner ($230 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 12 Wicked Grin ($14-$8)
2nd 14 Good Times Roll ($23)
3rd 5 Andrea ($12)
4th 10 Oriental World
Forecast $81 Place Forecast (12-14) $24, (5-12) $11, (5-14) $44 Tierce $1,871 Trio $602
Quartet No winner ($578 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 3 Alwahsh ($49-$11)
2nd 4 Outlandos D'amour ($5.10)
3rd 6 Gold Dragon ($10)
4th 2 Clifton Crusher
Forecast $13 Place Forecast (3-4) $6, (3-6) $11, (4-6) $5 Tierce $240 Trio $25 Quartet $1,098
RACE 4
1st 1 Luna Wish ($9-$6)
2nd 2 Brandina ($7)
3rd 5 Palace Queen ($23)
4th 6 Great Achievement
Forecast $11 Place Forecast (1-2) $4, (1-5) $16, (2-5) $29 Tierce $107 Trio $51 Quartet $479
RACE 5
1st 4 Sabastian ($17-$8)
2nd 2 The Silva Fox ($8)
3rd 6 Tom Tom ($9)
4th 1 Angel Of Athens
Forecast $37 Place Forecast (2-4) $12, (4-6) $6, (2-6) $17 Tierce $165 Trio $37
Quartet No winner ($732 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 4 Victory March ($128-$28)
2nd 1 Philos ($53)
3rd 7 Giacomo ($7)
4th 9 Wood For The Trees
Forecast $638 Place Forecast (1-4) $168, (4-7) $18, (1-7) $44 Tierce No winner ($3,840 carried forward) Trio No winner ($3,290 carried forward)
Quartet No winner ($1,112 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 7 Toltec ($35-$10)
2nd 5 Shogun ($10)
3rd 1 Star Chestnut ($8)
4th 8 Seattle Swing
Forecast $36 Place Forecast (5-7) $9, (1-7) $12, (1-5) $11 Tierce $442 Trio $88 Quartet $2,372
Results of Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the result.