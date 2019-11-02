Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 7 Deep River Woman ($16-$5.10)
2nd 3 First Knight ($6)
3rd 6 In The Sky ($7)
4th 8 Lunchpack
Forecast $17 Place Forecast (3-7) $5, (6-7) $5, (3-6) $4 Tierce $78 Trio $9
Quartet $746
RACE 2
1st 4 Wylie's Flame ($14-$5.10)
2nd 1 Close To My Heart ($6)
3rd 10 Boldness ($30)
4th 3 Oasis Queen
Forecast $11 Place Forecast(1-4) $4, (4-10) $39, (1-10) $24 Tierce $310 Trio $95
Quartet No winner ($74 carried forward)
Scratchings: 6 Elusive Fountain, 11 Hopeful, 12 Settlement Day
RACE 3
1st 1 Palo Alto ($8-$8)
2nd 9 Ninjinsky's Son ($17)
3rd 5 The Goon Show (No 3rd dividend)
4th 7 Whiteleaf Hills
Forecast $22 Place Forecast (Refund), Tierce $147 Trio $27
Quartet $763
Scratchings: 2 Titus, 3 Finley Hill, 4 Sunday Falls
RACE 4
1st 8 Samar ($62-$10)
2nd 1 Okavango Delta ($12)
3rd 3 Tom 'N Jerry ($9)
4th 2 Cruz Giovanni
Forecast $145 Place Forecast (1-8) $29, (3-8) $12, (1-3) $11 Tierce $1,292 Trio $100
Quartet No winner ($326 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 6 Deepston ($12-$6)
2nd 1 Reconnaissance ($11)
3rd 2 Kingsman ($9)
4th 3 Jurist
Forecast $23 Place Forecast (1-6) $7, (2-6) $7, (1-2) $14 Tierce $142 Trio $34
Quartet $208
RACE 6
1st 4 Mtakatyi ($72-$19)
2nd 8 Burnt Rock ($8)
3rd 6 Zabivaka ($10)
4th 1 Elusive Diva
Forecast $71 Place Forecast (4-8) $23, (4-6) $17, (6-8) $10 Tierce $2,018 Trio $95
Quartet No winner ($548 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 7 The Greek Soldier ($98-$17)
2nd 6 Malinda ($14)
3rd 5 Exaltation ($7)
4th 1 Barbarella Nights
Forecast $179 Place Forecast (6-7) $53, (5-7) $17, (5-6) $9 Tierce $5,788 Trio $153
Quartet No winner ($1,498 carried forward)
Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the result.