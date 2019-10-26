Friday's South Africa Results

RACE 1
1st 4 Beyond Temtation ($25-$7)
2nd 11 Ushanka ($42)
3rd 7 Comet Path ($24)
4th 9 Keeper Of The Keys
Forecast $223
Place Forecast (4-11) $79, (4-7) $43, (7-11) $269
Tierce $5,477 Trio $1,520 Quartet $1,968
RACE 2
1st 11 Nickelback ($140-$20)
2nd 4 King Capone ($21)
3rd 6 Shades Of Blu ($75)
4th 2 Lost Monarch
Forecast $324
Place Forecast (4-11) $99, (6-11) $157, (4-6) $171
Tierce No winner ($6,430 carried forward) Trio No winner ($4,144 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($236 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 11 Princess Kalisi ($12-$7)
2nd 2 Whisky Tango ($10)
3rd 12 Shadowland ($24)
4th 13 Snow Treasure
Forecast $18
Place Forecast (2-11) $10, (11-12) $19, (2-12) $53
Tierce $484 Trio $178 Quartet No winner ($684 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 2 Hard Core ($12-$6)
2nd 4 Strong 'N Brave ($9)
3rd 1 Desert Chief ($12)
4th 5 Masterful
Forecast $13
Place Forecast (2-4) $7, (1-2) $10, (1-4) $25
Tierce $111 Trio $34 Quartet $313
RACE 5
1st 3 Silvery Heights ($19-$7)
2nd 6 Salubrious ($12)
3rd 1 Red Herring ($15)
4th 4 Easybyfar
Forecast $53
Place Forecast (3-6) $17, (1-3) $13, (1-6) $29
Tierce $635 Trio $180 Quartet No winner ($546 carried forward)
Results of Races 6 to 8 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.