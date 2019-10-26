Friday's South Africa Results

Published
1 hour ago

RACE 1

1st 4 Beyond Temtation ($25-$7)

2nd 11 Ushanka ($42)

3rd 7 Comet Path ($24)

4th 9 Keeper Of The Keys

Forecast $223

Place Forecast (4-11) $79, (4-7) $43, (7-11) $269

Tierce $5,477 Trio $1,520 Quartet $1,968

RACE 2

1st 11 Nickelback ($140-$20)

2nd 4 King Capone ($21)

3rd 6 Shades Of Blu ($75)

4th 2 Lost Monarch

Forecast $324

Place Forecast (4-11) $99, (6-11) $157, (4-6) $171

Tierce No winner ($6,430 carried forward) Trio No winner ($4,144 carried forward) Quartet No winner ($236 carried forward)

RACE 3

1st 11 Princess Kalisi ($12-$7)

2nd 2 Whisky Tango ($10)

3rd 12 Shadowland ($24)

4th 13 Snow Treasure

Forecast $18

Place Forecast (2-11) $10, (11-12) $19, (2-12) $53

Tierce $484 Trio $178 Quartet No winner ($684 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 2 Hard Core ($12-$6)

2nd 4 Strong 'N Brave ($9)

3rd 1 Desert Chief ($12)

4th 5 Masterful

Forecast $13

Place Forecast (2-4) $7, (1-2) $10, (1-4) $25

Tierce $111 Trio $34 Quartet $313

RACE 5

1st 3 Silvery Heights ($19-$7)

2nd 6 Salubrious ($12)

3rd 1 Red Herring ($15)

4th 4 Easybyfar

Forecast $53

Place Forecast (3-6) $17, (1-3) $13, (1-6) $29

Tierce $635 Trio $180 Quartet No winner ($546 carried forward)

Results of Races 6 to 8 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 26, 2019, with the headline 'Friday's South Africa Results'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content