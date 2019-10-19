Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 4 Lasata ($9-$6)
2nd 2 Divine Law ($17)
3rd 1 Mark The Doorman ($7)
4th 7 Bold Linngari
Forecast $33 Place Forecast (2-4) $12, (1-4) $7, (1-2) $15 Tierce $191 Trio $43 Quartet $1,991, ($1,711 carried forward)
Scratching: 3 John In Flight
RACE 2
1st 2 Delia's Delight ($22-$9)
2nd 4 Onesie ($10)
3rd 1 Meryl (No 3rd dividend)
4th 6 Close To My Heart
Forecast $23 Tierce $82
Trio $8 Quartet $383
RACE 3
1st 4 Effort ($30-$7)
2nd 6 Gina's Girl ($13)
3rd 5 Calandra ($7)
4th 2 Elusive Green
Forecast $95 Place Forecast (4-6) $24, (4-5) $6, (5-6) $13
Tierce $416 Trio $36
Quartet No winner ($1,472 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 1 Rock Aloe ($11-$7)
2nd 8 Finley Hill ($10)
3rd 4 Jurist ($11)
4th 11 Tarzan
Forecast $18
Place Forecast (1-8) $13, (1-4) $13, (4-8) $12 Tierce $73
Trio $25 Quartet 1 $767
Scratchings: 2 Toastmaster, 6 Shine Like A Star
RACE 5
1st 1 Mahir ($101-$27)
2nd 7 Sunday Falls ($41)
3rd 4 Cruz Giovanni ($25)
4th 9 Cruise Cruz
Forecast $671
Place Forecast (1-7) $134, (1-4) $153, (4-7) $46
Tierce No winner ($2,292 carried forward) Trio $329
Quartet No winner ($126 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 1 Madame Speaker ($12-$8)
2nd 3 Sao Paulo ($15)
3rd 2 Via Seattle ($6)
4th 6 Vivir
Forecast $40
Place Forecast (1-3) $16, (1-2) $10, (2-3) $26 Tierce $244 Trio $84
Quartet No winner ($1,150 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 5 Flame Of Fire ($39-$13)
2nd 9 Honey Suite ($23)
3rd 1 Miss Jacksonville ($8)
4th 8 Liquid Gold
Forecast $167
Place Forecast (5-9) $47, (1-5) $11, (1-9) $26
Tierce $1,632 Trio $344
Quartet No winner ($2,870 carried forward)
Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the result