RACE 1

1st 4 Lasata ($9-$6)

2nd 2 Divine Law ($17)

3rd 1 Mark The Doorman ($7)

4th 7 Bold Linngari

Forecast $33 Place Forecast (2-4) $12, (1-4) $7, (1-2) $15 Tierce $191 Trio $43 Quartet $1,991, ($1,711 carried forward)

Scratching: 3 John In Flight

RACE 2

1st 2 Delia's Delight ($22-$9)

2nd 4 Onesie ($10)

3rd 1 Meryl (No 3rd dividend)

4th 6 Close To My Heart

Forecast $23 Tierce $82

Trio $8 Quartet $383

RACE 3

1st 4 Effort ($30-$7)

2nd 6 Gina's Girl ($13)

3rd 5 Calandra ($7)

4th 2 Elusive Green

Forecast $95 Place Forecast (4-6) $24, (4-5) $6, (5-6) $13

Tierce $416 Trio $36

Quartet No winner ($1,472 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 1 Rock Aloe ($11-$7)

2nd 8 Finley Hill ($10)

3rd 4 Jurist ($11)

4th 11 Tarzan

Forecast $18

Place Forecast (1-8) $13, (1-4) $13, (4-8) $12 Tierce $73

Trio $25 Quartet 1 $767

Scratchings: 2 Toastmaster, 6 Shine Like A Star

RACE 5

1st 1 Mahir ($101-$27)

2nd 7 Sunday Falls ($41)

3rd 4 Cruz Giovanni ($25)

4th 9 Cruise Cruz

Forecast $671

Place Forecast (1-7) $134, (1-4) $153, (4-7) $46

Tierce No winner ($2,292 carried forward) Trio $329

Quartet No winner ($126 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 1 Madame Speaker ($12-$8)

2nd 3 Sao Paulo ($15)

3rd 2 Via Seattle ($6)

4th 6 Vivir

Forecast $40

Place Forecast (1-3) $16, (1-2) $10, (2-3) $26 Tierce $244 Trio $84

Quartet No winner ($1,150 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 5 Flame Of Fire ($39-$13)

2nd 9 Honey Suite ($23)

3rd 1 Miss Jacksonville ($8)

4th 8 Liquid Gold

Forecast $167

Place Forecast (5-9) $47, (1-5) $11, (1-9) $26

Tierce $1,632 Trio $344

Quartet No winner ($2,870 carried forward)

Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the result

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 19, 2019, with the headline 'Friday's South Africa results'. Print Edition | Subscribe
