Friday's South Africa results

Published
14 min ago

RACE 1

1st 7 Heart Stone ($19-$8)

2nd 3 Le Warrior ($17)

3rd 6 Thomas Tucker ($17)

4th 1 Arabian Sniper

Forecast $57

Place Forecast (3-7) $15, (6-7) $11, (3-6) $25

Tierce $980 Trio $132

Quartet No winner ($1,322 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 2 Alpine Glacier ($17-$9)

2nd 6 Di Me ($10)

3rd 3 Forehand (No 3rd dividend)

4th 5 Sailor Sam

Forecast $24 Tierce $148 Trio $26 Quartet $243

RACE 3

1st 8 Wind Finder ($9-$5.10)

2nd 6 First Charm ($12)

3rd 4 Ascending Heights ($6)

4th 3 Baba Yaga

Forecast $27

Place Forecast (6-8) $10, (4-8) $3, (4-6) $9

Tierce $82 Trio $17 Quartet $1,534

RACE 4

1st 6 Nevertheless ($45-$13)

2nd 5 Im Global ($6)

3rd 2 Convention ($24)

4th 1 Silvari

Forecast $33

Place Forecast (5-6) $11, (2-6) $21, (2-5) $28

Tierce $1,056 Trio $94

Quartet No winner ($272 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 9 Home Ruler ($139-$31)

2nd 1 Hard Core ($5.10)

3rd 3 Spirit Of Song ($8)

4th 2 Reconnaissance

Forecast $90

Place Forecast (1-9) $23, (3-9) $22, (1-3) $5

Tierce $2,098 Trio $82 Quartet $246

RACE 6

1st 1 Sir Frenchie ($11-$9)

2nd 4 Kimberley Star ($23)

3rd 7 Lets Play Ball ($12)

4th 3 Exelero

Forecast $53

Place Forecast (1-4) $18, (1-7) $8, (4-7) $52

Tierce $208 Trio $54

Quartet No winner ($332 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 4 Rebel Wilson ($15-$7)

2nd 7 I Love Mambo ($9)

3rd 9 Angel Jolee ($25)

4th 8 Viva Le Bleu

Forecast $10

Place Forecast (4-7) $6, (4-9) $19, (7-9) $15

Tierce $175 Trio $42

Quartet No winner ($772 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 2 Open Fire ($24-$10)

2nd 9 Kingsman ($17)

3rd 3 Seville ($7)

4th 4 Travel In Style

Forecast $80

Place Forecast (2-9) $19, (2-3) $8, (3-9) $15

Tierce $885 Trio $99

Quartet No winner ($1,408 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on October 12, 2019, with the headline 'Friday's South Africa results'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content