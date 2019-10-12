Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 7 Heart Stone ($19-$8)
2nd 3 Le Warrior ($17)
3rd 6 Thomas Tucker ($17)
4th 1 Arabian Sniper
Forecast $57
Place Forecast (3-7) $15, (6-7) $11, (3-6) $25
Tierce $980 Trio $132
Quartet No winner ($1,322 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 2 Alpine Glacier ($17-$9)
2nd 6 Di Me ($10)
3rd 3 Forehand (No 3rd dividend)
4th 5 Sailor Sam
Forecast $24 Tierce $148 Trio $26 Quartet $243
RACE 3
1st 8 Wind Finder ($9-$5.10)
2nd 6 First Charm ($12)
3rd 4 Ascending Heights ($6)
4th 3 Baba Yaga
Forecast $27
Place Forecast (6-8) $10, (4-8) $3, (4-6) $9
Tierce $82 Trio $17 Quartet $1,534
RACE 4
1st 6 Nevertheless ($45-$13)
2nd 5 Im Global ($6)
3rd 2 Convention ($24)
4th 1 Silvari
Forecast $33
Place Forecast (5-6) $11, (2-6) $21, (2-5) $28
Tierce $1,056 Trio $94
Quartet No winner ($272 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 9 Home Ruler ($139-$31)
2nd 1 Hard Core ($5.10)
3rd 3 Spirit Of Song ($8)
4th 2 Reconnaissance
Forecast $90
Place Forecast (1-9) $23, (3-9) $22, (1-3) $5
Tierce $2,098 Trio $82 Quartet $246
RACE 6
1st 1 Sir Frenchie ($11-$9)
2nd 4 Kimberley Star ($23)
3rd 7 Lets Play Ball ($12)
4th 3 Exelero
Forecast $53
Place Forecast (1-4) $18, (1-7) $8, (4-7) $52
Tierce $208 Trio $54
Quartet No winner ($332 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 4 Rebel Wilson ($15-$7)
2nd 7 I Love Mambo ($9)
3rd 9 Angel Jolee ($25)
4th 8 Viva Le Bleu
Forecast $10
Place Forecast (4-7) $6, (4-9) $19, (7-9) $15
Tierce $175 Trio $42
Quartet No winner ($772 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 2 Open Fire ($24-$10)
2nd 9 Kingsman ($17)
3rd 3 Seville ($7)
4th 4 Travel In Style
Forecast $80
Place Forecast (2-9) $19, (2-3) $8, (3-9) $15
Tierce $885 Trio $99
Quartet No winner ($1,408 carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)