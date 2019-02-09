Friday's South Africa results

Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.

RACE 1

1st 1 Keeping Secrets ($31-$10)

2nd 4 Sun Up ($6)

3rd 12 Thokzine ($11)

4th 2 Angel Jolee

Forecast $9

Place Forecast (1-4) $5, (1-12) $14, (4-12) $9 Tierce $161 Trio $29

Quartet No winner ($434 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 2 Madame Speaker ($11-$6)

2nd 3 March Music ($8)

3rd 4 Western Angel (No 3rd dividend)

4th 1 Klever Kathy

Forecast $6 Tierce $35

Trio $11 Quartet $58

RACE 3

1st 3 Big Fish ($8-$6)

2nd 2 Little Drummer Boy ($12)

3rd 4 Peking Tyson ($12)

4th 5 Mindmymooood

Forecast $12

Place Forecast (2-3) $5, (3-4) $10, (2-4) $27

Tierce $91 Trio $36 Quartet $232

Scratching: 8 John In Flight

RACE 4

1st 9 Ben-Hur ($18-$7)

2nd 4 Green Lantern ($7)

3rd 10 Story Of My Life ($12)

4th 1 Mangrove

Forecast $11 Place Forecast (4-9) $7, (9-10) $11, (4-10) $8

Tierce $100 Trio $22

Quartet $571, ($702 carried forward)

RACE 5

1st 2 Desert Chief ($19-$8)

2nd 1 Seattle Swing ($8)

3rd 10 Sunday Falls ($18)

4th 4 Leadman

Forecast $13 Place Forecast (1-2) $7, (2-10) $15, (1-10) $18 Tierce $194 Trio $58 Quartet No winner ($1,480 carried forward)

RACE 6

1st 3 Multi Gold ($67-$17)

2nd 8 Angel Of Athens ($16)

3rd 1 Evolver ($8)

4th 6 In A Perfect World

Forecast $104

Place Forecast (3-8) $41, (1-3) $25, (1-8) $25

Tierce $6,384 Trio $178

Quartet No winner ($3,664 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 5 Highland Hero ($18-$8)

2nd 7 The Carpenter ($12)

3rd 9 Ribovar ($59)

4th 2 Alamito Bay

Forecast $64

Place Forecast (5-7) $20, (5-9) $55, (7-9) $94

Tierce No winner ($3,182 carried forward)

Trio $1,727

Quartet No winner ($5,752 carried forward)

