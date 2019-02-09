Friday's South Africa results

Result of Race 8 was not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.
RACE 1
1st 1 Keeping Secrets ($31-$10)
2nd 4 Sun Up ($6)
3rd 12 Thokzine ($11)
4th 2 Angel Jolee
Forecast $9
Place Forecast (1-4) $5, (1-12) $14, (4-12) $9 Tierce $161 Trio $29
Quartet No winner ($434 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 2 Madame Speaker ($11-$6)
2nd 3 March Music ($8)
3rd 4 Western Angel (No 3rd dividend)
4th 1 Klever Kathy
Forecast $6 Tierce $35
Trio $11 Quartet $58
RACE 3
1st 3 Big Fish ($8-$6)
2nd 2 Little Drummer Boy ($12)
3rd 4 Peking Tyson ($12)
4th 5 Mindmymooood
Forecast $12
Place Forecast (2-3) $5, (3-4) $10, (2-4) $27
Tierce $91 Trio $36 Quartet $232
Scratching: 8 John In Flight
RACE 4
1st 9 Ben-Hur ($18-$7)
2nd 4 Green Lantern ($7)
3rd 10 Story Of My Life ($12)
4th 1 Mangrove
Forecast $11 Place Forecast (4-9) $7, (9-10) $11, (4-10) $8
Tierce $100 Trio $22
Quartet $571, ($702 carried forward)
RACE 5
1st 2 Desert Chief ($19-$8)
2nd 1 Seattle Swing ($8)
3rd 10 Sunday Falls ($18)
4th 4 Leadman
Forecast $13 Place Forecast (1-2) $7, (2-10) $15, (1-10) $18 Tierce $194 Trio $58 Quartet No winner ($1,480 carried forward)
RACE 6
1st 3 Multi Gold ($67-$17)
2nd 8 Angel Of Athens ($16)
3rd 1 Evolver ($8)
4th 6 In A Perfect World
Forecast $104
Place Forecast (3-8) $41, (1-3) $25, (1-8) $25
Tierce $6,384 Trio $178
Quartet No winner ($3,664 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 5 Highland Hero ($18-$8)
2nd 7 The Carpenter ($12)
3rd 9 Ribovar ($59)
4th 2 Alamito Bay
Forecast $64
Place Forecast (5-7) $20, (5-9) $55, (7-9) $94
Tierce No winner ($3,182 carried forward)
Trio $1,727
Quartet No winner ($5,752 carried forward)