Friday's South Africa results

Published
4 hours ago

RACE  1

1st 8 Party Angel ($22-$7)

2nd 9 Princess Kalisi ($6)

3rd 5 Tungsten ($22)

4th 4 Fearless Fairy

Forecast $7

Place Forecast (8-9) $4, (5-8) $31, (5-9) $18

Tierce $387

Trio $52

Quartet $3,335, ($1,259 jackpot carried forward to next race)

RACE 2

1st 5 Saroo ($54-$16)

2nd 7 In The Sky ($12)

3rd 2 Nicalex (No 3rd dividend)

4th 1 Givemethethumbsup

Forecast $70

Place Forecast Refund

Tierce $474

Trio $26

Quartet $1,580

Scratching: 3 Marcellin

RACE 3

1st 7 Finley Hill ($60-$16)

2nd 6 Cruise Cruz ($13)

3rd 5 Tom Tom ($9)

4th 3 Sabastian

Forecast $112

Place Forecast (6-7) $26, (5-7) $11, (5-6) $9

Tierce $648

Trio $87

Quartet No winner ($280 carried forward)

RACE 4

1st 5 Seattle Mermaid ($19-$9)

2nd 16 Lady Livia ($78)

3rd 11 Liquid Gold ($11)

4th 6 Malinda

Forecast $205

Place Forecast (5-16) $57, (5-11) $21, (11-16) $206

Tierce No winner ($1,994 carried forward)

Trio $1,031

Quartet No winner ($448 carried forward)

Scratching: 10 Mbali

RACE 5

1st 7 Big Bay ($22-$8)

2nd 1 Quinlan ($6)

3rd 4 Calla Lily ($12)

4th 2 Juan Two Three

Forecast $23

Place Forecast (1-7) $7, (4-7) $11, (1-4) $14

Tierce $391

Trio $44

Quaretet $847

RACE 6

1st 2 Bold Viking ($21-$7)

2nd 9 Pick Again ($14)

3rd 8 Jay's Hawk ($11)

4th 3 Falcon Rock

Forecast $41

Place Forecast (2-9) $12, (2-8) $16, (8-9) $19

Tierce $568

Trio $99

Quartet No winner ($298 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 4 Stream Of Kindness ($18-$8)

2nd 3 Spirit Of Song ($8)

3rd 7 Giacomo ($14)

4th 6 Myview

Forecast $14

Place Forecast (3-4) $6, (4-7) $12, (3-7) $12

Tierce $86

Trio $28

Quartet $679

RACE 8

1st 2 Fools Garden ($14-$6)

2nd 6 Easybyfar ($7)

3rd 5 Miss Jacksonville ($10)

4th 8 Star Of Fairview

Forecast $24

Place Forecast (2-6) $9, (2-5) $10, (5-6) $14

Tierce $149

Trio $26

Quartet No winner ($654 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)

Scratchings: 4 Grandiflora, 10 Hopeful

