Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 8 Party Angel ($22-$7)
2nd 9 Princess Kalisi ($6)
3rd 5 Tungsten ($22)
4th 4 Fearless Fairy
Forecast $7
Place Forecast (8-9) $4, (5-8) $31, (5-9) $18
Tierce $387
Trio $52
Quartet $3,335, ($1,259 jackpot carried forward to next race)
RACE 2
1st 5 Saroo ($54-$16)
2nd 7 In The Sky ($12)
3rd 2 Nicalex (No 3rd dividend)
4th 1 Givemethethumbsup
Forecast $70
Place Forecast Refund
Tierce $474
Trio $26
Quartet $1,580
Scratching: 3 Marcellin
RACE 3
1st 7 Finley Hill ($60-$16)
2nd 6 Cruise Cruz ($13)
3rd 5 Tom Tom ($9)
4th 3 Sabastian
Forecast $112
Place Forecast (6-7) $26, (5-7) $11, (5-6) $9
Tierce $648
Trio $87
Quartet No winner ($280 carried forward)
RACE 4
1st 5 Seattle Mermaid ($19-$9)
2nd 16 Lady Livia ($78)
3rd 11 Liquid Gold ($11)
4th 6 Malinda
Forecast $205
Place Forecast (5-16) $57, (5-11) $21, (11-16) $206
Tierce No winner ($1,994 carried forward)
Trio $1,031
Quartet No winner ($448 carried forward)
Scratching: 10 Mbali
RACE 5
1st 7 Big Bay ($22-$8)
2nd 1 Quinlan ($6)
3rd 4 Calla Lily ($12)
4th 2 Juan Two Three
Forecast $23
Place Forecast (1-7) $7, (4-7) $11, (1-4) $14
Tierce $391
Trio $44
Quaretet $847
RACE 6
1st 2 Bold Viking ($21-$7)
2nd 9 Pick Again ($14)
3rd 8 Jay's Hawk ($11)
4th 3 Falcon Rock
Forecast $41
Place Forecast (2-9) $12, (2-8) $16, (8-9) $19
Tierce $568
Trio $99
Quartet No winner ($298 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 4 Stream Of Kindness ($18-$8)
2nd 3 Spirit Of Song ($8)
3rd 7 Giacomo ($14)
4th 6 Myview
Forecast $14
Place Forecast (3-4) $6, (4-7) $12, (3-7) $12
Tierce $86
Trio $28
Quartet $679
RACE 8
1st 2 Fools Garden ($14-$6)
2nd 6 Easybyfar ($7)
3rd 5 Miss Jacksonville ($10)
4th 8 Star Of Fairview
Forecast $24
Place Forecast (2-6) $9, (2-5) $10, (5-6) $14
Tierce $149
Trio $26
Quartet No winner ($654 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeting)
Scratchings: 4 Grandiflora, 10 Hopeful
