Friday's South Africa results

Published
3 hours ago

RACE 1

1st 1 Benevolence ($23-$10)

2nd 6 First Knight ($8)

3rd 7 Masteroftheparty (No 3rd dividend)

4th 5 Givemethethumbsup

Forecast $10

Place Forecast Refund

Tierce $71 Trio $15 Quartet $206

Scratching: 3 Ohsobright

RACE 2

1st 2 Foreign Source ($9-$7)

2nd 6 Glory Days ($9)

3rd 5 Scarborough Fair (No 3rd dividend)

4th 3 Sir Caleb

Forecast $6 Tierce $26 Trio $13

Quartet $88

RACE 3

1st 1 Blanco ($14-$7)

2nd 5 Gaelic Storm ($6)

3rd 7 Falling For You ($17)

4th 4 Cyclone Jack

Forecast $8 Place Forecast (1-5) $4, (1-7) $10, (5-7) $11 Tierce $97

Trio $28 Quartet $177

RACE 4

1st 4 Blushing Bride ($9-$6)

2nd 6 Calandra ($10)

3rd 2 Fashion Force ($13)

4th 5 Effort

Forecast $16

Place Forecast (4-6) $7, (2-4) $9, (2-6) $27

Tierce $118 Trio $58 Quartet No winner ($440 carried forward)

Scratching: 7 World Squared

RACE 5

1st 11 Duke Of Hazard ($69-$19)

2nd 4 Stream Of Kindness ($10)

3rd 3 Fort Carol ($36)

4th 13 Oasis Queen

Forecast $77

Place Forecast (4-11) $21, (3-11) $71, (3-4) $25

Tierce No winner ($2,024 carried forward) Trio $883 Quartet No winner ($562 carried forward)

Scratchings: 1 Cape Leopard, 2 Okavango Delta

RACE 6

1st 1 Dawnbreaker ($39-$7)

2nd 4 Toltec ($6)

3rd 3 Shogun ($7)

4th 5 Free Agent

Forecast $15 Place Forecast (1-4) $6, (1-3) $14, (3-4) $5

Tierce $264 Trio $21 Quartet No winner ($1,922 carried forward)

Results of Races 7 and 8 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 28, 2019, with the headline 'Friday's South Africa results '. Print Edition | Subscribe

Branded Content