Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 1 Benevolence ($23-$10)
2nd 6 First Knight ($8)
3rd 7 Masteroftheparty (No 3rd dividend)
4th 5 Givemethethumbsup
Forecast $10
Place Forecast Refund
Tierce $71 Trio $15 Quartet $206
Scratching: 3 Ohsobright
RACE 2
1st 2 Foreign Source ($9-$7)
2nd 6 Glory Days ($9)
3rd 5 Scarborough Fair (No 3rd dividend)
4th 3 Sir Caleb
Forecast $6 Tierce $26 Trio $13
Quartet $88
RACE 3
1st 1 Blanco ($14-$7)
2nd 5 Gaelic Storm ($6)
3rd 7 Falling For You ($17)
4th 4 Cyclone Jack
Forecast $8 Place Forecast (1-5) $4, (1-7) $10, (5-7) $11 Tierce $97
Trio $28 Quartet $177
RACE 4
1st 4 Blushing Bride ($9-$6)
2nd 6 Calandra ($10)
3rd 2 Fashion Force ($13)
4th 5 Effort
Forecast $16
Place Forecast (4-6) $7, (2-4) $9, (2-6) $27
Tierce $118 Trio $58 Quartet No winner ($440 carried forward)
Scratching: 7 World Squared
RACE 5
1st 11 Duke Of Hazard ($69-$19)
2nd 4 Stream Of Kindness ($10)
3rd 3 Fort Carol ($36)
4th 13 Oasis Queen
Forecast $77
Place Forecast (4-11) $21, (3-11) $71, (3-4) $25
Tierce No winner ($2,024 carried forward) Trio $883 Quartet No winner ($562 carried forward)
Scratchings: 1 Cape Leopard, 2 Okavango Delta
RACE 6
1st 1 Dawnbreaker ($39-$7)
2nd 4 Toltec ($6)
3rd 3 Shogun ($7)
4th 5 Free Agent
Forecast $15 Place Forecast (1-4) $6, (1-3) $14, (3-4) $5
Tierce $264 Trio $21 Quartet No winner ($1,922 carried forward)
Results of Races 7 and 8 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.