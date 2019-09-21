Friday’s South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 2 Thomas Shelby ($10-$6)
2nd 3 Andrea ($8)
3rd 10 Vivid Red ($13)
4th 6 Heart Stone
Forecast $8
Place Forecast (2-3) $3, (2-10) $9, (3-10) $15
Tierce $92
Trio $28
Quartet No winner ($310 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 3 Mary O' Reilly ($17-$7)
2nd 1 Princess Rebel ($9)
3rd 5 Outlandos D'Amour ($7)
4th 2 Via Seattle
Forecast $10
Place Forecast (1-3) $5, (3-5) $6, (1-5) $6
Tierce $50
Trio $10
Quartet $364
RACE 3
1st 9 Rock Aloe ($9-$6)
2nd 2 Mark The Doorman ($6)
3rd 3 Divine Law ($12)
4th 8 Parahelio Alley
Forecast $7
Place Forecast (2-9) $4, (3-9) $10, (2-3) $13
Tierce $63
Trio $24
Quartet $527
RACE 4
1st 7 Voices Of Light ($17-$8)
2nd 1 March Music ($12)
3rd 2 Lets Play Ball ($7)
4th 6 Falcon Rock
Forecast $43
Place Forecast (1-7) $13, (2-7) $7, (1-2) $13
Tierce $194
Trio $38
Quartet $405
RACE 5
1st 6 Elusive Kat ($77-$27)
2nd 5 Spirit Of Song ($16)
3rd 4 Edmonda ($23)
4th 12 Torio Lake
Forecast $125 Place Forecast (5-6) $39, (4-6) $34, (4-5) $36
Tierce No winner ($3,616 carried forward) Trio $566
Quartet No winner ($218 carried forward)
Scratching: 13 Ribovar
RACE 6
1st 1 Meryl ($21-$5.10)
2nd 7 Flying Squadron ($17)
3rd 4 Seeking Wisdom ($18)
4th 6 Sao Paulo
Forecast $153 Place Forecast (1-7) $24, (1-4) $17, (4-7) $39
Tierce $1,689 Trio $265
Quartet No winner ($586 carried forward)
RACE 7
1st 7 Frikkie ($69-$18)
2nd 8 The Silva Fox ($33)
3rd 9 Onesie ($23)
4th 1 Mangrove
Forecast $372 Place Forecast (7-8) $89, (7-9) $74, (8-9) $74
Tierce No winner ($4,132 carried forward) Trio $1,117
Quartet No winner ($770 carried forward)
RACE 8
1st 2 Strong 'N Brave ($59-$14)
2nd 4 Big Fish ($8)
3rd 3 Tom 'N Jerry ($7)
4th 6 Awakening
Forecast $74 Place Forecast (2-4) $21, (2-3) $16, (3-4) $13
Tierce $616 Trio $69
Quartet No winner ($1,404 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeeting)
Scratching: 1 Mahir