Friday’s South Africa results

Published
3 hours ago

RACE 1

1st 2 Thomas Shelby ($10-$6)

2nd 3 Andrea ($8)

3rd 10 Vivid Red ($13)

4th 6 Heart Stone

Forecast $8

Place Forecast (2-3) $3, (2-10) $9, (3-10) $15

Tierce $92

Trio $28

Quartet No winner ($310 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 3 Mary O' Reilly ($17-$7)

2nd 1 Princess Rebel ($9)

3rd 5 Outlandos D'Amour ($7)

4th 2 Via Seattle

Forecast $10

Place Forecast (1-3) $5, (3-5) $6, (1-5) $6

Tierce $50

Trio $10

Quartet $364

RACE 3

1st 9 Rock Aloe ($9-$6)

2nd 2 Mark The Doorman ($6)

3rd 3 Divine Law ($12)

4th 8 Parahelio Alley

Forecast $7

Place Forecast (2-9) $4, (3-9) $10, (2-3) $13

Tierce $63

Trio $24

Quartet $527

RACE 4

1st 7 Voices Of Light ($17-$8)

2nd 1 March Music ($12)

3rd 2 Lets Play Ball ($7)

4th 6 Falcon Rock

Forecast $43

Place Forecast (1-7) $13, (2-7) $7, (1-2) $13

Tierce $194

Trio $38

Quartet $405

RACE 5

1st 6 Elusive Kat ($77-$27)

2nd 5 Spirit Of Song ($16)

3rd 4 Edmonda ($23)

4th 12 Torio Lake

Forecast $125 Place Forecast (5-6) $39, (4-6) $34, (4-5) $36

Tierce No winner ($3,616 carried forward) Trio $566

Quartet No winner ($218 carried forward)

Scratching: 13 Ribovar

RACE 6

1st 1 Meryl ($21-$5.10)

2nd 7 Flying Squadron ($17)

3rd 4 Seeking Wisdom ($18)

4th 6 Sao Paulo

Forecast $153 Place Forecast (1-7) $24, (1-4) $17, (4-7) $39

Tierce $1,689 Trio $265

Quartet No winner ($586 carried forward)

RACE 7

1st 7 Frikkie ($69-$18)

2nd 8 The Silva Fox ($33)

3rd 9 Onesie ($23)

4th 1 Mangrove

Forecast $372 Place Forecast (7-8) $89, (7-9) $74, (8-9) $74

Tierce No winner ($4,132 carried forward) Trio $1,117

Quartet No winner ($770 carried forward)

RACE 8

1st 2 Strong 'N Brave ($59-$14)

2nd 4 Big Fish ($8)

3rd 3 Tom 'N Jerry ($7)

4th 6 Awakening

Forecast $74 Place Forecast (2-4) $21, (2-3) $16, (3-4) $13

Tierce $616 Trio $69

Quartet No winner ($1,404 jackpot carried forward to today's SA meeeting)

Scratching: 1 Mahir

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 21, 2019, with the headline 'Friday's South Africa results'.
